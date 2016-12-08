Alex Reyes | Starting Pitcher | #61 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (22) / 8/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / STL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alex Reyes skipped a throwing session Tuesday at Cardinals' camp. Reyes took his physical Tuesday morning and the Cardinals are awaiting more information before commenting on his situation. It could be nothing, but the situation is obviously worth monitoring. The 22-year-old Reyes is considered by many as the top pitching prospect in the game. There are high expectations for him this year. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports that Alex Reyes has committed to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The Cardinals gave Reyes the go-ahead after the young hurler was asked by skipper Moises Alou. Rated by most as the best pitching prospect in the game, Reyes put up a nifty 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts over his first 46 major league innings in 2016. He projects to open 2017 in St. Louis' rotation. Source: Craig Mish on Twitter

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak indicated Wednesday that he will not trade Alex Reyes. "Alex has such high value we would have had to have been overwhelmed to do something," said Mozeliak, in reference to this week's wild trade market. "And perhaps the way to think about it is maybe we didn’t have the next tier that was good enough to compete with some of the names that are being bantered about. So we have that gap." Reyes is certainly the Cardinals' most prized prospect, having registered a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts over his first 46 major league innings in 2016. He should open the 2017 season as a member of the St. Louis rotation. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch