Alex Reyes | Starting Pitcher | #61

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / STL
Alex Reyes skipped a throwing session Tuesday at Cardinals' camp.
Reyes took his physical Tuesday morning and the Cardinals are awaiting more information before commenting on his situation. It could be nothing, but the situation is obviously worth monitoring. The 22-year-old Reyes is considered by many as the top pitching prospect in the game. There are high expectations for him this year. Feb 14 - 11:55 AM
Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL12541114633882352001.571.22
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Memphis(PCL)AAA141423065.16338363293004.9591.454
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 