Alex Reyes | Starting Pitcher | #61

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stroman wins arb. case, will make $3.4M
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
Alex Reyes skips throwing session Tuesday
Tanaka to start Opening Day for Yankees
Jung Ho Kang won't report to ST on time
Giants sign David Hernandez to minors deal
Rays finalize contract with Nathan Eovaldi
Indians hire Sizemore for player development
Wilson Ramos (knee) likely out until July?
Report: Travis Wood to sign with Royals
Mattingly: Bour to be given everyday at-bats
Bum, Giants have not talked extension lately
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cost for Bears to tag Alshon again: $17.5M
QBs coach thinks Goff's ceiling 'really high'
Colin Kaepernick 'open to returning' to 49ers
Roman: Ravens will not be 'ground and pound'
Paul Perkins now Giants' 'clear-cut No. 1?'
'75 percent' chance Jets cut Darrelle Revis
'60 percent' chance Jets cut Brandon Marshall
49ers switching to Seahawks-style 4-3 defense
NFL scout on WR Victor Cruz: 'Probably done'
McKenzie wants to re-sign Latavius Murray
Chargers expected to pick up Verrett's option
Pats won't get into 'bidding war' for Bennett
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler (heel) probable for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Serge Ibaka to be traded to Toronto
Kevin Love (knee) to miss six weeks
Embiid (knee) injury not expected to linger
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 25 in OT win
Eric Bledsoe scores 37 points in loss
Jameer Nelson scores 23 against Steph Curry
Juan Hernangomez goes off for 27 & 10
Triple-Jokic: Nikola triple-doubles again
Stephen Curry scores just 11 points in loss
Pat McCaw scores career-high 19 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Smith douses the Flames
Feb 14
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
Dose: Brent Burns
Feb 13
Waiver Wired: Pick Pominville
Feb 12
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
E. Kane (illness) to be a game-time decision
Thomas Vanek expects to play Wednesday
Paul Stastny goes on IR, out for Wednesday
Mike Smith gets second shutout this season
Jimmy Vesey scores the game winner for NYR
Scott Hartnell suffers LBI vs. Rangers
Jeremy Smith will make NHL debut on Tuesday
Gustav Nyquist will have a phone hearing Wed.
Evgeni Malkin may be a game-time call Tuesday
NHL picks Pominville as 1st star of the week
Bo Horvat has deep bruise, unclear for Tues.
Rangers will turn to Antti Raanta on Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daytona double-duty for Clint King
Landon Cassill: Good Daytona dark horse
Denny Hamlin best at Daytona over last 3 yrs
DJ Kennington to attempt 2nd MENC start Dayto
Kevin Harvick 2nd-best at Kansas
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
Brown joins Martins Motorsports truck team
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mayock views Cam Robinson as an interior OL
Two NFLers say McCaffrey can't be team's RB1
Adding an EDGE is 'job No. 1' for the Colts
Wolverines hire former 49ers OC Johnson
LSU QB Brandon Harris will transfer
Bama OL Cotton arrested on marijuana charges
50-50 split on whether Peppers is a Rd 1 pick
Caplan: Reuben Foster had shoulder surgery
Exec: Mahomes will drive a HC crazy for years
KState HC Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer
Is Chad Hansen a top 5 WR? Brugler says yes
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
Bilic: Carroll can impress Southgate anytime
Improved Cherries bite the dust vs Man City
Magic man Lanzini shines against West Brom
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
Ranieri to consider changes after defeat
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Robert Stock
(R)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Mike Leake
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Reyes | Starting Pitcher | #61
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Reyes skipped a throwing session Tuesday at Cardinals' camp.
Reyes took his physical Tuesday morning and the Cardinals are awaiting more information before commenting on his situation. It could be nothing, but the situation is obviously worth monitoring. The 22-year-old Reyes is considered by many as the top pitching prospect in the game. There are high expectations for him this year.
Feb 14 - 11:55 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports that Alex Reyes has committed to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
The Cardinals gave Reyes the go-ahead after the young hurler was asked by skipper Moises Alou. Rated by most as the best pitching prospect in the game, Reyes put up a nifty 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts over his first 46 major league innings in 2016. He projects to open 2017 in St. Louis' rotation.
Jan 5 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Craig Mish on Twitter
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak indicated Wednesday that he will not trade Alex Reyes.
"Alex has such high value we would have had to have been overwhelmed to do something," said Mozeliak, in reference to this week's wild trade market. "And perhaps the way to think about it is maybe we didn’t have the next tier that was good enough to compete with some of the names that are being bantered about. So we have that gap." Reyes is certainly the Cardinals' most prized prospect, having registered a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts over his first 46 major league innings in 2016. He should open the 2017 season as a member of the St. Louis rotation.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Alex Reyes held the Reds to a lone run over six innings of work, striking out six, in a no-decision Thursday.
Reyes gave up seven hits -- with only an Adam Duvall double in the second inning going for extra bases -- while walking two in the start. He left in line for the win, but his bullpen let him down before the Cards were able to walk off in controversial fashion in the ninth. In five starts, the 22-year-old has yet to allow more than three runs in an outing, and he's given up one run or fewer in three of the five. In 12 appearances overall, Reyes owns a 1.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 52/23 K/BB ratio over 46 innings of work. This may be the last we see of Reyes in 2016, but the kid is just getting started.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:56:00 PM
Alex Reyes skips throwing session Tuesday
Feb 14 - 11:55 AM
Alex Reyes to pitch for DR in WBC
Jan 5 - 12:25 PM
Cardinals unlikely to part with SP Alex Reyes
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Reyes limits Reds to one run over six innings
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:56:00 PM
More Alex Reyes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Wood
CHC
(2381)
2
B. Phillips
ATL
(1860)
3
B. Park
MIN
(1833)
4
C. Utley
LA
(1801)
5
J. Smith
TOR
(1791)
6
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1683)
7
M. Napoli
CLE
(1553)
8
G. Perkins
MIN
(1537)
9
P. Alvarez
BAL
(1526)
10
F. Gutierrez
SEA
(1509)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
12
5
4
1
1
1
46
33
8
8
23
52
0
0
1.57
1.22
Alex Reyes's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Alex Reyes's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alex Reyes's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Alex Reyes's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
14
14
2
3
0
65.1
63
38
36
32
93
0
0
4.959
1.454
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
6
Luke Weaver
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) could begin throwing off a mound in about two weeks.
Lyons had surgery on his right knee in November and is expected to get a late start to the season. The left-hander was terrific last year in his first season as a full-time reliever, putting up a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46/14 K/BB ratio over 48 innings.
Feb 10
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
Headlines
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Chicago White Sox in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
MLB Headlines
»
Stroman wins arb. case, will make $3.4M
»
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
»
Alex Reyes skips throwing session Tuesday
»
Tanaka to start Opening Day for Yankees
»
Jung Ho Kang won't report to ST on time
»
Giants sign David Hernandez to minors deal
»
Rays finalize contract with Nathan Eovaldi
»
Indians hire Sizemore for player development
»
Wilson Ramos (knee) likely out until July?
»
Report: Travis Wood to sign with Royals
»
Mattingly: Bour to be given everyday at-bats
»
Bum, Giants have not talked extension lately
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved