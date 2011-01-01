Player Page

Ken Giles | Relief Pitcher | #53

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Yavapai (AZ) JC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Ken Giles worked a scoreless 10th inning to earn his fifth save Sunday versus the Rays.
Giles gave up a one-out single to Brad Miller but retired the other three batters he faced. The hard-throwing right-hander has looked sharp in four straight appearances after fighting through a rough stretch. He still carries top-tier closer potential on a very good Astros team. Apr 23 - 5:03 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.001.0000010100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU8001418.0555413005.631.13
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 23@ TB100011.01000100.001.00
Apr 21@ TB100011.00000200.00.00
Apr 19LAA100001.00000000.00.00
Apr 17LAA100011.00000200.00.00
Apr 15@ OAK100001.011101009.001.00
Apr 11@ SEA100001.0122200018.003.00
Apr 6SEA100101.0222130018.003.00
Apr 4SEA100011.01000200.001.00
Apr 3SEA100011.00001300.001.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Mike Hauschild
 

 