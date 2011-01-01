Ken Giles | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (26) / 9/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Yavapai (AZ) JC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $550,100, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ken Giles worked a scoreless 10th inning to earn his fifth save Sunday versus the Rays. Giles gave up a one-out single to Brad Miller but retired the other three batters he faced. The hard-throwing right-hander has looked sharp in four straight appearances after fighting through a rough stretch. He still carries top-tier closer potential on a very good Astros team.

Ken Giles retired the side in order in the ninth inning Friday against the Rays for his fourth save of the season. Giles struck out a pair and needed 12 pitches to get through the frame. After a bit of a rough patch, the hard-throwing right-hander has bounced back with three straight scoreless appearances. He’s 4-for-4 in save chances to go along with a 5.63 ERA and 13/4 K/BB ratio over eight innings overall. Astros manager A.J. Hinch isn’t afraid to use his bullpen in an unconventional fashion, but Giles is still primed to get most of the chances.

Ken Giles struck out two in a perfect ninth Monday for a save against the Angels. Giles had given up runs in three straight appearances. While his ERA is an unseemly 7.50, he has struck out 11 in six innings this season.