Player Page

Weather | Roster

Devon Travis | Second Baseman | #29

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 13 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that he's unsure when Devon Travis (knee) will make his spring debut.
Travis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November and while he has been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills, his rehab process is moving at a deliberate pace. "I expected him, to be honest, to be a little further along...we’re going to be cautious," said Gibbons. Travis hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but it's increasingly possible that he'll have to begin the season on the disabled list. Mar 7 - 9:58 AM
Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
More Devon Travis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
101410123281115054208741.300.332.454.785
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600990003
Devon Travis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Devon Travis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Devon Travis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Devon Travis's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Buffalo(INT)AAA5226200320200.273.273.364
Dunedin(FSL)A4145200511100.357.375.500
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
7T.J. House
8Casey Lawrence
9Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Chris Smith
14Matt Dermody
 

 