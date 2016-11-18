Devon Travis | Second Baseman | #29 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (26) / 2/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 13 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that he's unsure when Devon Travis (knee) will make his spring debut. Travis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November and while he has been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills, his rehab process is moving at a deliberate pace. "I expected him, to be honest, to be a little further along...we’re going to be cautious," said Gibbons. Travis hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but it's increasingly possible that he'll have to begin the season on the disabled list. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Devon Travis (knee) has been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills in Blue Jays camp. But manager John Gibbons told reporters Thursday morning that there is no set date for the second baseman's Grapefruit League debut. "Hopefully Devon’s ready, but we can’t guarantee that," said Gibbons. Travis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November and will have to be monitored closely throughout the spring. He still has time. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee. The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks. Source: Gregor Chisholm on Twitter