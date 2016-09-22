Player Page

Weather | Roster

Manuel Margot | Outfielder | #7

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Manuel Margot departed Sunday's game versus the Indians with left knee soreness.
It's not clear how the young outfielder suffered the injury, but the Padres should have more on his status later Sunday. Margot is trying this spring to win San Diego's Opening Day center field job. Mar 5 - 4:00 PM
Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter
More Manuel Margot Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10379410340720.243.243.405.649
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000100
Manuel Margot's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Manuel Margot's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Manuel Margot's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Manuel Margot's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA12451715721126559836643011.304.351.426
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Paul Clemens
9Cesar Vargas
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Andre Rienzo
13Jose Ruiz
14Will Locante
 

 