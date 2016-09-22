Manuel Margot | Outfielder | #7 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (22) / 9/28/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Manuel Margot departed Sunday's game versus the Indians with left knee soreness. It's not clear how the young outfielder suffered the injury, but the Padres should have more on his status later Sunday. Margot is trying this spring to win San Diego's Opening Day center field job. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter

Manuel Margot is batting leadoff for the Padres in Saturday's Cactus League showdown against the Mariners. The Padres used Travis Jankowski primarily out of that spot in 2016, but Jankowski is hitting seventh in Saturday's lineup. It would certainly be a huge boost to Margot's fantasy value if he's slotted at the top of the lineup to begin the regular season. Also of note, is that Hunter Renfroe is batting cleanup, with Yangervis Solarte hitting fifth. Source: San Diego Padres on Twitter

Manuel Margot is batting second for the Padres on Thursday night against the Giants. It will be the first-ever major league start for the 21-year-old Margot, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. He batted .304/.351/.426 with six homers, 55 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 98 runs scored in 124 games this season at the Triple-A level and looks like a decent value play in daily formats.