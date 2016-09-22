Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Zach Lee
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Cesar Vargas
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Rocky Gale
(C)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Manuel Margot | Outfielder | #7
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Manuel Margot departed Sunday's game versus the Indians with left knee soreness.
It's not clear how the young outfielder suffered the injury, but the Padres should have more on his status later Sunday. Margot is trying this spring to win San Diego's Opening Day center field job.
Mar 5 - 4:00 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Manuel Margot is batting leadoff for the Padres in Saturday's Cactus League showdown against the Mariners.
The Padres used Travis Jankowski primarily out of that spot in 2016, but Jankowski is hitting seventh in Saturday's lineup. It would certainly be a huge boost to Margot's fantasy value if he's slotted at the top of the lineup to begin the regular season. Also of note, is that Hunter Renfroe is batting cleanup, with Yangervis Solarte hitting fifth.
Feb 25 - 9:34 AM
Source:
San Diego Padres on Twitter
Manuel Margot is batting second for the Padres on Thursday night against the Giants.
It will be the first-ever major league start for the 21-year-old Margot, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. He batted .304/.351/.426 with six homers, 55 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 98 runs scored in 124 games this season at the Triple-A level and looks like a decent value play in daily formats.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Padres recalled OF Manuel Margot from Triple-A El Paso.
Margot, considered a top-50 prospect by most publications, batted .304/.351/.426 with six home runs, 55 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 98 runs scored in 124 games this season for El Paso. His speed makes him a potential fantasy difference-maker right away, but the 21-year-old outfielder probably won't play enough over these next 11 games to warrant adding in a standard redraft league.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Manuel Margot leaves game with knee soreness
Mar 5 - 4:00 PM
Manuel Margot batting leadoff for Padres
Feb 25 - 9:34 AM
Margot hitting second for Padres on Thursday
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Padres call up Manuel Margot from El Paso
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 02:42:00 PM
More Manuel Margot Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
10
37
9
4
1
0
3
4
0
7
2
0
.243
.243
.405
.649
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
Manuel Margot's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Manuel Margot's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Manuel Margot's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Manuel Margot's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
124
517
157
21
12
6
55
98
36
64
30
11
.304
.351
.426
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Paul Clemens
9
Cesar Vargas
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres manager Andy Green is aiming for Carter Capps (elbow) to make his Cactus League debut around mid-March.
Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch in simulated games and minor league games before appearing in Cactus League action. The way the Padres have mapped things out is giving him a chance to be ready for the start of the season. He could quickly find himself in the mix for the closer role if he proves his health and effectiveness.
Mar 1
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jose Ruiz
14
Will Locante
