Jose Peraza | Shortstop | #9 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (22) / 4/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Reds manager Bryan Price confirmed Monday that Jose Peraza is in line to start at second base. That assumes all goes smoothly this spring. The second base job opened up Sunday when the Reds traded Brandon Phillips to Atlanta for left-hander Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo. Peraza carries major fantasy upside into 2017 after slashing .324/.352/.411 with three home runs and 21 stolen bases in 72 games last season as a 22-year-old. Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter

Jose Peraza clubbed a three-run homer as the Reds fell to the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee. Peraza swatted his go-ahead homer off of Zach Davies in the fifth inning, briefly giving the Reds a 3-1 advantage. He has settled in nicely atop the Reds lineup and with his 2-for-4 effort on Friday is now slashing .327/.349/.423 with three long balls and 24 RBI on the season.

Jose Peraza went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Reds got blown out by the Cubs on Wednesday. His second inning single got Steve Selsky safely to the plate but catcher Tucker Barnhart got thrown out trying to score a second run. Peraza has hit very well this season while playing all over the field defensively. He has a .324/.346/.407 slash line with two home runs and 16 stolen bases in 63 games since getting the call.