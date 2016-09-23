Player Page

Jose Peraza | Shortstop | #9

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Reds manager Bryan Price confirmed Monday that Jose Peraza is in line to start at second base.
That assumes all goes smoothly this spring. The second base job opened up Sunday when the Reds traded Brandon Phillips to Atlanta for left-hander Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo. Peraza carries major fantasy upside into 2017 after slashing .324/.352/.411 with three home runs and 21 stolen bases in 72 games last season as a 22-year-old. Feb 13 - 10:49 AM
Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
722417882325257332110.324.352.411.762
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160012310211
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Louisville(INT)AAA7128881153221402143107.281.333.375
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Desmond Jennings
3Jesse Winker
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Robert Stephenson
8Barrett Astin
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Louis Coleman
11Lucas Luetge
12Luis Castillo
 

 