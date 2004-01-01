Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Ryan Goins
(DH)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kendrys Morales | Designated Hitter | #8
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/20/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9 million, 2017: $11 million mutual option ($1.5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kendrys Morales hit a grand slam to help lead the Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the Rays on Thursday.
What started as a fairly innocuous third inning -- a Darwin Barney single was sandwiched by a pair of outs -- got interesting after Rays starter Blake Snell walked both Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista to bring Morales to the dish with the sacks jacked. Morales took care of the rest, mashing his first homer as a member of the Jays to give the club a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Morales was brought in to fill the shoes of the departed Edwin Encarnacion, and while he's no E5, the 33-year-old should provide plenty of offense himself in the middle of a still-dangerous Jays lineup.
Apr 6 - 11:47 PM
Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 and hit his second homer Monday in leading the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox.
One wonders how a team comprised solely of Cuban defectors would be faring in the World Baseball Classic right now. Morales would likely be making an impact from the DH spot; he's 9-for-19 with a 1.474 OPS this spring.
Mar 13 - 4:10 PM
Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 against the Twins in Saturday's loss.
The veteran started at designated hitter today and is expected to see some time at first base this season as well. He could see an uptick in run production after joining the Blue Jays as a free agent this winter. He had a .263 batting average with 30 home runs and 93 RBI in 2016.
Mar 4 - 4:36 PM
Kendrys Morales went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBI against the Phillies on Sunday.
Morales figures to get a ton of RBI chances hitting cleanup behind Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista this year. We think the Jays erred in committing $33 million to him in a market saturated with first base and DH options, but he could prove fairly valuable for fantasy purposes.
Feb 26 - 5:12 PM
Morales slams Rays, leads Jays to first win
Apr 6 - 11:47 PM
Kendrys Morales hits second home run
Mar 13 - 4:10 PM
Morales goes 2-for-3 vs Twins on Saturday
Mar 4 - 4:36 PM
Kendrys Morales homers, knocks in two
Feb 26 - 5:12 PM
More Kendrys Morales Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(2580)
2
I. Desmond
COL
(2571)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2570)
4
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2487)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(2473)
6
E. Thames
MLW
(2399)
7
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2393)
8
L. Lynn
STL
(2389)
9
G. Richards
LAA
(2340)
10
D. Price
BOS
(2336)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
8
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
.125
.222
.125
.347
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
2016
0
7
0
0
0
5
138
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 6
@ TB
1
4
1
0
0
1
4
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 5
@ BAL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 3
@ BAL
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B
1
Steve Pearce
2
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Melvin Upton
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
7-Day DL
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that they are hoping Dalton Pompey (concussion) will be back on the field "within weeks."
Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Sunday. The Blue Jays are naturally going to be cautious as he makes his way back.
Apr 3
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
10-Day DL
Roberto Osuna (neck) will throw a simulated game Saturday at Tropicana Field.
That's in lieu of a minor league rehab assignment. Osuna landed on the DL with neck tightness but is already on the mend and should be back as soon as his 10 days are up. Jason Grilli has been filling in at closer.
Apr 6
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Glenn Sparkman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb.
Sparkman suffered the injury a month ago. He's going to be sidelined for a while.
Apr 2
9
Dominic Leone
10
Bo Schultz
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Bo Schultz on the 10-day disabled list with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.
Schultz had Tommy John surgery last week and will miss the entire 2017 campaign.
Apr 2
