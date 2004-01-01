Kendrys Morales | Designated Hitter | #8 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 6/20/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 225 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9 million, 2017: $11 million mutual option ($1.5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kendrys Morales hit a grand slam to help lead the Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the Rays on Thursday. What started as a fairly innocuous third inning -- a Darwin Barney single was sandwiched by a pair of outs -- got interesting after Rays starter Blake Snell walked both Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista to bring Morales to the dish with the sacks jacked. Morales took care of the rest, mashing his first homer as a member of the Jays to give the club a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Morales was brought in to fill the shoes of the departed Edwin Encarnacion, and while he's no E5, the 33-year-old should provide plenty of offense himself in the middle of a still-dangerous Jays lineup.

Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 and hit his second homer Monday in leading the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox. One wonders how a team comprised solely of Cuban defectors would be faring in the World Baseball Classic right now. Morales would likely be making an impact from the DH spot; he's 9-for-19 with a 1.474 OPS this spring.

Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 against the Twins in Saturday's loss. The veteran started at designated hitter today and is expected to see some time at first base this season as well. He could see an uptick in run production after joining the Blue Jays as a free agent this winter. He had a .263 batting average with 30 home runs and 93 RBI in 2016.