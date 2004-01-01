Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kendrys Morales | Designated Hitter | #8

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kendrys Morales hit a grand slam to help lead the Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the Rays on Thursday.
What started as a fairly innocuous third inning -- a Darwin Barney single was sandwiched by a pair of outs -- got interesting after Rays starter Blake Snell walked both Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista to bring Morales to the dish with the sacks jacked. Morales took care of the rest, mashing his first homer as a member of the Jays to give the club a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Morales was brought in to fill the shoes of the departed Edwin Encarnacion, and while he's no E5, the 33-year-old should provide plenty of offense himself in the middle of a still-dangerous Jays lineup. Apr 6 - 11:47 PM
More Kendrys Morales Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250140100001000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
281000101200.125.222.125.347
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000003
2016070005138
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 6@ TB14100141010000.250.2501.000
Apr 5@ BAL14100000010000.250.250.250
Apr 3@ BAL14000010110000.000.200.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Steve Pearce
2Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Dominic Leone
10Bo Schultz
 

 