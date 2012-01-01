Ben Lively | Starting Pitcher | #49

Phillies' prospect Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his big league debut against the Giants on Saturday.

The 25-year-old hurler has dominated at Triple-A this season, registering a 2.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45/7 K/BB ratio across 56 1/3 innings. He's worth a look as a streaming option in mixed leagues and should stick in the Phillies' rotation.