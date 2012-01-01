Player Page

Ben Lively | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UCF
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Phillies' prospect Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his big league debut against the Giants on Saturday.
The 25-year-old hurler has dominated at Triple-A this season, registering a 2.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45/7 K/BB ratio across 56 1/3 innings. He's worth a look as a streaming option in mixed leagues and should stick in the Phillies' rotation. Jun 2 - 9:53 PM
Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Season Stats
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA9961056.1461815745102.396.941
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Aaron Altherr
2Howie Kendrick
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Daniel Nava
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Mark Leiter
8Luis Garcia
9Ben Lively
10Ricardo Pinto
 

 