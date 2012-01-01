Ben Lively | Starting Pitcher | #49

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Shark Tank
Jun 2
Daily Dose: Dead-End Street
Jun 2
Podcast: Missing Trout
Jun 2
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ty Blach hurls first career shutout on Friday
Ben Lively to make MLB debut on Saturday
Nelson Cruz (hand) returns to Mariners lineup
Mariners place Segura (ankle) on 10-day DL
Pence (hamstring) could return this weekend
Angels ink Michael Bourn to minor league deal
Aaron Sanchez (blister) to throw again soon
Taijuan Walker (blister) won't start Sunday
Rangers designate Sam Dyson for assignment
Justin Turner (hamstring) runs the bases Fri.
Gregory Polanco (ankle) back in lineup Friday
Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) placed on DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sounds like Maclin's release was cap related
Tyreek Hill positioned for WR1 role on Chiefs
Chiefs cut WR Maclin after career-worst year
Report: 49ers could cut ILB Navorro Bowman
Ravens fear career-ending injury for Pitta
Koetter, Winston talk up Chris Godwin at OTAs
Joe Mixon inks his rookie deal with Bengals
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
Elvis Dumervil working out for the 49ers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
LeBron drops 28-15-8 with 8 turnovers in loss
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in loss to GSW
Kevin Love has playoff career-high 21 boards
Tristan Thompson doesn't score in 22 minutes
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
Iguodala, Pachulia 'ready to go' for Game 1
Woj: Kings waive Anthony Tolliver on Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bruins GM willing to trade first-round pick
Ducks hand coach Randy Carlyle an extension
It's unconfirmed, but Pekka Rinne is probable
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 2
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Charlotte (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Johnny Sauter wins Bar Harbor 200 in Dover
Martin Truex Jr. on outside Cup pole at Dover
Kyle Busch wins AAA 400 pole
Chase Briscoe on pole for Bar Harbor 200
Ryan Blaney tops XFINITY Final Practice
Fontaine set for ARCA return at Elko
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
Daniel Suarez is fastest rookie in Dover P1
Matt Kenseth second-fast in Dover Practice 1
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Cup Practice 1
New sponsor for Cody Ware at Monster Mile
McLeod welcomes Jordan Anderson at Dover
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson headlines MCs at the Memorial
Summerhays climbs to solo 2nd, five adrift
A. Scott improves 10 shots in R2 of Memorial
Fowler bogey-free 66 on Day 2 at Memorial
Dufner sets a lofty 36-hole target @ Memorial
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
Orrin consolidates; still tied 1st at Nordea
Storm continues good form; ties Nordea lead
Dufner co-leads after R1 in Dublin, Ohio
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
K-State changes tune, clears Sutton transfer
6 WKU players indicted in frat house beating
Canes WR Richards blazes 4.31s forty
UT grants 5-star LB Fowler's transfer request
SEC amends grad transfer rules; Zaire to UF?
Bill Snyder: Corey Sutton failed 2 drug tests
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
Stud S prospect Overshown pledges to Texas
Four-star ATH Burney commits to Gators
LB Jennings opts to leave the Crimson Tide
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Musa strikes twice on international duty
Courtois reaffirms desire to stay at Chelsea
Schalke to wait on Baba Rahman loan
Schmeichel sidelined for Denmark
NUFC close in on their first summer signing
Toure signs new Man City contract
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Ben Lively
(S)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ty Kelly
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ben Lively | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/5/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies' prospect Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his big league debut against the Giants on Saturday.
The 25-year-old hurler has dominated at Triple-A this season, registering a 2.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45/7 K/BB ratio across 56 1/3 innings. He's worth a look as a streaming option in mixed leagues and should stick in the Phillies' rotation.
Jun 2 - 9:53 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Phillies prospect Ben Lively threw six shutout innings on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
In those six shutout innings, Lively gave up just five hits, walked no one and struck out nine. The no walks aren't surprising, as he's put just five hitters on base via walk the entire season. He doesn't have elite stuff, but he should throw enough strikes to pitch in the back of a rotation. Whether or not that makes him fantasy relevant is another question.
May 22 - 2:07 PM
Phillies recalled RHP Ben Lively from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
He'll serve as the 26th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Lively was up briefly last month but didn't appear in a game. Let's see whether he gets to make his major league debut Sunday.
May 14 - 10:27 AM
Phillies optioned RHP Ben Lively to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Lively didn't make an appearance in his couple days with the big club. He'll return to Lehigh Valley's rotation.
Apr 21 - 3:21 PM
Ben Lively to make MLB debut on Saturday
Jun 2 - 9:53 PM
Lively pitches well
May 22 - 2:07 PM
Ben Lively recalled from Triple-A
May 14 - 10:27 AM
Ben Lively optioned to Triple-A
Apr 21 - 3:21 PM
More Ben Lively Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3745)
2
B. Harper
WAS
(2766)
3
C. Maybin
LAA
(2456)
4
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2340)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(2257)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(2121)
7
J. Turner
LA
(2088)
8
G. Polanco
PIT
(2075)
9
M. Sano
MIN
(2066)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1963)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
9
9
6
1
0
56.1
46
18
15
7
45
1
0
2.396
.941
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Aaron Altherr
2
Howie Kendrick
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Daniel Nava
10-Day DL
Daniel Nava (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Nava suffered a left hamstring strain last weekend, but it shouldn't be long before he rejoins the Phillies. The 34-year-old was batting .305/.425/.458 with two homers over 29 games prior to the injury.
May 29
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
10-Day DL
An MRI has confirmed that Vince Velasquez has a mild right flexor strain.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said about the diagnosis that it was "as good of news as we could have hoped for." It's unclear, however, how long Velasquez will be sidelined. Obviously it's going to be a while.
Jun 2
5
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Mark Leiter
8
Luis Garcia
9
Ben Lively
10
Ricardo Pinto
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Shark Tank
Jun 2
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead and suggests it's time to buy Jeff Samardzija.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Shark Tank
Jun 2
»
Daily Dose: Dead-End Street
Jun 2
»
Podcast: Missing Trout
Jun 2
»
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
»
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
»
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
»
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
MLB Headlines
»
Ty Blach hurls first career shutout on Friday
»
Ben Lively to make MLB debut on Saturday
»
Nelson Cruz (hand) returns to Mariners lineup
»
Mariners place Segura (ankle) on 10-day DL
»
Pence (hamstring) could return this weekend
»
Angels ink Michael Bourn to minor league deal
»
Aaron Sanchez (blister) to throw again soon
»
Taijuan Walker (blister) won't start Sunday
»
Rangers designate Sam Dyson for assignment
»
Justin Turner (hamstring) runs the bases Fri.
»
Gregory Polanco (ankle) back in lineup Friday
»
Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) placed on DL
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Does stacking work in MLB DFS? Find out here.
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved