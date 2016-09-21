Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tom Murphy | Catcher | #23
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/3/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Buffalo
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tom Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Another tough break for the Rockies. Murphy suffered the injury Sunday when he hit Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to throw to second base. He actually stayed in the game at the time, so clearly the injury was much worse than initially believed. Murphy was being mentioned as a sleeper at the catcher position this spring, but Tony Wolters will see the bulk of the playing time for Colorado for the first month of the season.
Mar 14 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Nick Groke on Twitter
Tom Murphy went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run bomb against the Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic team on Thursday.
This was his first home run of the spring following a 4-18 start prior to today. Murphy is battling the glove-minded Tony Wolters for the Rockies' starting catcher job. Fantasy owners hope the bat-first Murphy wins the role. He hit .273/.347/.659 with five home runs in 44 at-bats with the Rockies last year.
Mar 9 - 9:48 PM
Tom Murphy ripped a three-run shot in the Rockies' pounding of the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Murphy struck out in his first three at-bats, but he went deep to right-center off Cardinals reliever Jonathan Broxton in the Rockies' five-run seventh inning. The three-run blast put Colorado up 11-1, and that score would hold. Murphy has performed well as a September callup, slashing .310/.355/.828 with five home runs and 11 RBI in 12 games. He probably deserves regular at-bats over this final stretch.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Tom Murphy hit a pair of home runs and racked up five RBI as the Rockies dismantled the Padres on Saturday.
He smoked a two-run shot in the first inning, then bettered that with a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Murphy has played very well as a September call-up. He is batting .320/.370/.800 with four homers and eight RBI in 25 at-bats. He was hitting .327 with 19 homers at Triple-A before getting the call.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Mar 14 - 12:34 PM
Murphy goes 2-for-3 with a two-run bomb
Mar 9 - 9:48 PM
Tom Murphy rips three-run homer vs. STL
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Tom Murphy goes yard twice on Saturday
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 11:33:00 PM
More Tom Murphy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
21
44
12
2
0
5
13
8
4
19
1
0
.273
.347
.659
1.006
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tom Murphy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tom Murphy's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tom Murphy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tom Murphy's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
80
303
99
26
7
19
59
53
16
78
1
1
.327
.361
.647
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
Sidelined
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on KOA NewsRadio on Tuesday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to return in late-April.
Desmond suffered a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday. He's scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, so there should be more clarity on the timeline soon, but the early estimate could have been much worse. Mark Reynolds will be the primary fill-in at first base in the short-term.
Mar 14
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his sixth rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
It was initially described as a back injury, but further testing has yielded a more accurate picture of what exactly Dahl is dealing with. The young outfielder seems likely to open the 2017 regular season on the 15-day disabled list, backdated to sometime in late March. He'll be limited to light cardio until March 20 or so.
Mar 6
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post writes that Chad Bettis (cancer) is expected to miss "a large portion of the season."
Bettis revealed some unfortunate news Friday when he said that his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread. He's slated to undergo chemotherapy soon, and obviously it's going to be a long time before he'll be ready to pitch in a major league game again. Jeff Hoffman and German Marquez look like favorites to open the year in Colorado's rotation with Bettis sidelined, although it's possible the club will seek help outside the organization.
Mar 12
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Zach Jemiola
8
Shane Carle
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Greg Holland
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls is shut down due to discomfort in his right elbow.
Qualls has been nursing soreness in his forearm but had been hoping to resume throwing off a mound on Monday. That won't happen, though, and there is no timeline for when he'll throw his next bullpen session. Qualls hasn't pitched in a game since March 1 and it sounds like a disabled list stint to start the season is likely.
Mar 12
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session on Friday without any issues.
It's the first such session that the right-hander has had since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. He'll be brought along slowly this spring, and isn't expected to be ready for a minor league rehab assignment until May, but Diaz could play a major role in the Rockies' bullpen this spring.
Feb 24
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
C.C. Lee
14
Matt Carasiti
