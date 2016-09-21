Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Murphy | Catcher | #23

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Buffalo
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tom Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Another tough break for the Rockies. Murphy suffered the injury Sunday when he hit Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to throw to second base. He actually stayed in the game at the time, so clearly the injury was much worse than initially believed. Murphy was being mentioned as a sleeper at the catcher position this spring, but Tony Wolters will see the bulk of the playing time for Colorado for the first month of the season. Mar 14 - 12:34 PM
Source: Nick Groke on Twitter
More Tom Murphy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
21441220513841910.273.347.6591.006
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201612000000
Tom Murphy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Tom Murphy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tom Murphy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Tom Murphy's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA8030399267195953167811.327.361.647
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Zach Jemiola
8Shane Carle
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Greg Holland
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13C.C. Lee
14Matt Carasiti
 

 