Tom Murphy | Catcher | #23 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (25) / 4/3/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Buffalo Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Tom Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Another tough break for the Rockies. Murphy suffered the injury Sunday when he hit Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to throw to second base. He actually stayed in the game at the time, so clearly the injury was much worse than initially believed. Murphy was being mentioned as a sleeper at the catcher position this spring, but Tony Wolters will see the bulk of the playing time for Colorado for the first month of the season. Source: Nick Groke on Twitter

Tom Murphy went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run bomb against the Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic team on Thursday. This was his first home run of the spring following a 4-18 start prior to today. Murphy is battling the glove-minded Tony Wolters for the Rockies' starting catcher job. Fantasy owners hope the bat-first Murphy wins the role. He hit .273/.347/.659 with five home runs in 44 at-bats with the Rockies last year.

Tom Murphy ripped a three-run shot in the Rockies' pounding of the Cardinals on Wednesday. Murphy struck out in his first three at-bats, but he went deep to right-center off Cardinals reliever Jonathan Broxton in the Rockies' five-run seventh inning. The three-run blast put Colorado up 11-1, and that score would hold. Murphy has performed well as a September callup, slashing .310/.355/.828 with five home runs and 11 RBI in 12 games. He probably deserves regular at-bats over this final stretch.