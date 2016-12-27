Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mallex Smith | Outfielder | #17

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 160
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Santa Fe (FL) CC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto is working on another deal which could include Mallex Smith.
That didn't take long. The Mariners gave up prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows to land Smith and Shae Simmons from the Braves on Wednesday, but it appears that Dipoto might have made the trade with another deal in mind. Crasnick notes that the Mariners have talked with the Rays of late. Dipoto has already made 35 trades in 16 months since taking over as M's general manager. We could soon be adding another one. Jan 11 - 3:00 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
More Mallex Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
721894574322282048168.238.316.365.681
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000560
Mallex Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Mallex Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mallex Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Mallex Smith's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Mississippi(SOU)AA5167010444531.438.550.563
Gwinnett(INT)AAA3156210050310.400.438.667
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
3Mallex Smith
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Yovani Gallardo
5Ariel Miranda
6Chris Heston
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Cody Martin
10Shae Simmons
11Paul Fry
12Thyago Vieira
13Micah Owings
14Christian Bergman
 

 