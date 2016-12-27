Mallex Smith | Outfielder | #17 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (23) / 5/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 160 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Santa Fe (FL) CC Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto is working on another deal which could include Mallex Smith. That didn't take long. The Mariners gave up prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows to land Smith and Shae Simmons from the Braves on Wednesday, but it appears that Dipoto might have made the trade with another deal in mind. Crasnick notes that the Mariners have talked with the Rays of late. Dipoto has already made 35 trades in 16 months since taking over as M's general manager. We could soon be adding another one. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Mariners acquired OF Mallex Smith and RHP Shae Simmons from the Braves for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows. Yes, Jerry Dipoto is at it again. The Braves just gave an extension to Ender Inciarte and have Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis in the corner outfield spots, so they cashed in on their depth to take a chance on a pair of pitching prospects. The Mariners' outfield defense already looked like a strength, but it gets even better with the addition of Smith. The 23-year-old batted .238/.316/.365 with three homers, 22 RBI, and 16 steals in 72 games as a rookie last season. There's a chance the Mariners will send him to Triple-A to begin the year, but his speed makes him worth watching in fantasy leagues.

Mallex Smith recently left his Puerto Rican Winter League team after a recurrence of a strained oblique. Smith originally suffered the injury during a brief stint with his Mexican Winter League team in October, so the Braves didn't want him to take any chances. He ended up appearing in just five games while going 5-for-20 (.250) with two doubles, four walks, three RBI, and two stolen bases. The speedy Smith currently projects to either open 2017 as a reserve outfielder or in the minors. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution