Zach Davies | Starting Pitcher | #27

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 155
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 26 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Zach Davies hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday in his Cactus League start versus the Giants.
A much improved line for the 24-year-old right-hander, who gave up six earned runs in a three-inning outing Tuesday versus the Cubs. Davies yielded just two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out six Giants batters on Sunday afternoon in Scottsdale. He looks just about ready for the regular season. Mar 19 - 6:03 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW282811700163.1166797238135003.971.25
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA220009622211002.000.889
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Scooter Gennett
3Yadiel Rivera
4Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
2Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
2Michael Reed
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Jimmy Nelson
4Matt Garza
5Chase Anderson
6Wily Peralta
7Tommy Milone
8Taylor Jungmann
9Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Michael Blazek
6Carlos Torres
7Ryan Webb
8Tyler Cravy
9Joba Chamberlain
10Rob Scahill
11Hiram Burgos
12Andy Oliver
 

 