Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Hiram Burgos
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Brent Suter
(S)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Manny Pina
(C)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Michael Reed
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Yadiel Rivera
(3B)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Zach Davies
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Michael Blazek
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Zach Davies | Starting Pitcher | #27
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 155
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 26 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zach Davies hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday in his Cactus League start versus the Giants.
A much improved line for the 24-year-old right-hander, who gave up six earned runs in a three-inning outing Tuesday versus the Cubs. Davies yielded just two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out six Giants batters on Sunday afternoon in Scottsdale. He looks just about ready for the regular season.
Mar 19 - 6:03 PM
Zach Davies was lit up for six earned runs in his three-inning Cactus League start Tuesday versus the Cubs.
Davies struggled against a lineup of Cubs regulars, yielding one run in the first inning, one run in the second, and four in the third. Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras both went yard. Davies watched his spring ERA jump from 1.59 all the way to 7.27.
Mar 14 - 5:56 PM
Zach Davies gave up one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings as the Brewers beat the Padres 8-2 on Thursday.
He struck out two and walked one. He had previously pitched three scoreless innings this spring. Davies has already been tapped to start on Opening Day for the Brewers. He started 28 games last year, earning a 3.97 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings.
Mar 9 - 8:18 PM
Zach Davies walked two over two scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Davies did not strike out a batter. Nor did he allow a hit. In three innings of work this spring, the 24-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run. He posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 135/38 K/BB ratio across 163 1/3 frames (28 starts) last season. Those in deeper NL-formats can find value here.
Mar 4 - 7:17 PM
Zach Davies goes 5 1/3 scoreless vs. Giants
Mar 19 - 6:03 PM
Brewers' Davies lit up for six runs by Cubs
Mar 14 - 5:56 PM
Davies gives up one run in 2 2/3 innings
Mar 9 - 8:18 PM
Zach Davies walks two in scoreless outing
Mar 4 - 7:17 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
28
28
11
7
0
0
163.1
166
79
72
38
135
0
0
3.97
1.25
Zach Davies's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Zach Davies's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Zach Davies's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Zach Davies's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
2
2
0
0
0
9
6
2
2
2
11
0
0
2.000
.889
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
Sidelined
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Andrew Susac (trap) will be out at least through Monday.
Trap tightness has kept him out for the past week. At this point, it doesn't look like Susac is in jeopardy of missing Opening Day. He's battling Jett Bandy and Manny Pina for the starting job at catcher.
Mar 18
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
Sidelined
Scooter Gennett will make his first start in right field on Wednesday.
Gennett has almost exclusively played second base in pro ball, but he's trying to add some versatility to his game. He's currently slated to serve as a bench player now that Jonathan Villar will play second base.
Mar 15
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
Sidelined
Keon Broxton was removed from Friday's Cactus League outing due to discomfort in his surgically-repaired right wrist.
The club is calling his exit precautionary and Broxton said afterwards that he merely felt a twinge in his wrist on a check swing. Pay close attention to his status the next few days, but this sounds minor and shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
Mar 17
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Sidelined
Domingo Santana (hip) was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
He's dealing with a bruised left hip. Scooter Gennett will sub in for Santana in right field. Santana has shown off his power stroke this spring, clubbing three homers in 40 at-bats. He's day to-day.
Mar 18
2
Michael Reed
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Michael Blazek
6
Carlos Torres
7
Ryan Webb
8
Tyler Cravy
9
Joba Chamberlain
10
Rob Scahill
11
Hiram Burgos
12
Andy Oliver
