Zach Davies | Starting Pitcher | #27 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (24) / 2/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 155 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 26 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Zach Davies hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday in his Cactus League start versus the Giants. A much improved line for the 24-year-old right-hander, who gave up six earned runs in a three-inning outing Tuesday versus the Cubs. Davies yielded just two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out six Giants batters on Sunday afternoon in Scottsdale. He looks just about ready for the regular season.

Zach Davies was lit up for six earned runs in his three-inning Cactus League start Tuesday versus the Cubs. Davies struggled against a lineup of Cubs regulars, yielding one run in the first inning, one run in the second, and four in the third. Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras both went yard. Davies watched his spring ERA jump from 1.59 all the way to 7.27.

Zach Davies gave up one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings as the Brewers beat the Padres 8-2 on Thursday. He struck out two and walked one. He had previously pitched three scoreless innings this spring. Davies has already been tapped to start on Opening Day for the Brewers. He started 28 games last year, earning a 3.97 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings.