Amir Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #50 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (24) / 5/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 228 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: St. John's Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 22 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Amir Garrett and Rookie Davis have earned the final two spots in the Reds' rotation. Bronson Arroyo is also expected to join them, Brandon Finnegan and Scott Feldman in the rotation, although Arroyo will have to make it out of his final tune-up with no issues first. If he falters, Cody Reed could get a spot. Robert Stephenson will be part of the bullpen. Garrett is a former college basketball player who has turned himself into a nice pitching prospect, having put up a 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 frames between Double- and Triple-A last season. His upside makes him a worthy deep-league flier, but he probably shouldn't be trusted in standard mixed leagues yet. Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter

Amir Garrett struggled mightily in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League showdown with the A's, yielding six runs on seven hits over five innings. Garrett walked three and struck out four in this mess of an outing. The A's played water torture with him throughout, posting solitary runs in the first, third and fourth innings before busting out for three runs in the fifth. This won't help his cause as he tries to secure a rotation spot with the big league club, but he pitched well between Double- and Triple-A last season, when he recorded a 2.55 ERA with a 132/59 K/BB ratio in 144 2/3 frames. Should the 24-year-old southpaw open the season in the minors, he could see a call-up when the Reds need an extra arm down the road.

Amir Garrett gave up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings Sunday versus the Padres. Garrett issued just one walk, but he also tallied just one strikeout. Hunter Renfroe popped him for a two-run homer in the first inning and Travis Jankowski added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second. Garrett is trying to win a spot in the Cincinnati rotation after posting an impressive 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 innings last season between Double-A and Triple-A.