Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Tigers trying to unload Mike Pelfrey
Boyd wins Tigers' No. 5 spot over Sanchez
Amir Garrett earns a spot in Reds' rotation
Duvall homers twice Tuesday versus Dodgers
Greinke again struggles with velocity vs. M's
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
Molina could get 3 years, $45-55 million
Roster
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Rookie Davis
(S)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Cody Reed
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Amir Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
St. John's
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 22 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Amir Garrett and Rookie Davis have earned the final two spots in the Reds' rotation.
Bronson Arroyo is also expected to join them, Brandon Finnegan and Scott Feldman in the rotation, although Arroyo will have to make it out of his final tune-up with no issues first. If he falters, Cody Reed could get a spot. Robert Stephenson will be part of the bullpen. Garrett is a former college basketball player who has turned himself into a nice pitching prospect, having put up a 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 frames between Double- and Triple-A last season. His upside makes him a worthy deep-league flier, but he probably shouldn't be trusted in standard mixed leagues yet.
Mar 28 - 7:00 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Amir Garrett struggled mightily in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League showdown with the A's, yielding six runs on seven hits over five innings.
Garrett walked three and struck out four in this mess of an outing. The A's played water torture with him throughout, posting solitary runs in the first, third and fourth innings before busting out for three runs in the fifth. This won't help his cause as he tries to secure a rotation spot with the big league club, but he pitched well between Double- and Triple-A last season, when he recorded a 2.55 ERA with a 132/59 K/BB ratio in 144 2/3 frames. Should the 24-year-old southpaw open the season in the minors, he could see a call-up when the Reds need an extra arm down the road.
Mar 25 - 8:46 PM
Amir Garrett gave up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings Sunday versus the Padres.
Garrett issued just one walk, but he also tallied just one strikeout. Hunter Renfroe popped him for a two-run homer in the first inning and Travis Jankowski added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second. Garrett is trying to win a spot in the Cincinnati rotation after posting an impressive 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 innings last season between Double-A and Triple-A.
Mar 19 - 6:20 PM
Amir Garrett fired four hitless innings against the Athletics on Monday in Cactus League action.
The lone baserunner reached on an error with one out in the fourth inning. Garrett struck out three and walked none in the impressive outing. The 24-year-old southpaw compiled a 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 innings last season between Double- and Triple-A. He figures to get his first taste of the majors at some point this year.
Mar 13 - 6:34 PM
Amir Garrett earns a spot in Reds' rotation
Mar 28 - 7:00 PM
Amir Garett unable to find traction in defeat
Mar 25 - 8:46 PM
Amir Garrett allows three runs on eight hits
Mar 19 - 6:20 PM
Garrett fires four hitless frames vs. A's
Mar 13 - 6:34 PM
More Amir Garrett Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Amir Garrett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Amir Garrett's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Amir Garrett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Amir Garrett's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
13
12
5
3
0
77
51
20
15
28
78
0
0
1.753
1.026
Louisville(INT)
AAA
12
11
2
5
0
67.2
48
30
26
31
54
0
0
3.458
1.167
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's very unlikely Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will be ready for Opening Day.
That has been the expectation for a while now, as Mesoraco simply hasn't gotten enough work this spring with just 14 at-bats and zero full games under his belt. He would seem to have a chance to be ready sometime in April, although the Reds will ease him into action once he's on the active roster. Cincy is slated to open the year with Tucker Barnhart and Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner at catcher.
Mar 26
2
Tucker Barnhart
Sidelined
Tucker Barnhart (back) was held out of action again on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Barnhart was scratched on Thursday due to lower back stiffness and while he feels much improved, the club wanted to play it safe and give him an extra day. He caught a full bullpen session on Saturday and should return to game action on Sunday. Barnhart is expected to open the season in a full time-share with Devin Mesoraco behind the plate.
Mar 11
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Zach Walters
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) plans to look into platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections to speed his rehab process.
DeSclafani has been shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The possibility of Tommy John surgery looms over this situation, but he's going to try to go the rest and rehab route for now.
Mar 15
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) will play catch Monday.
It will be his first time throwing since he had surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The Reds are hoping Bailey is ready to rejoin their rotation by June.
Mar 26
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Rookie Davis
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Cody Reed
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
Sidelined
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) threw a side session without issue on Tuesday.
MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports that Iglesias will break camp with the team. Iglesias slipped in the shower a few weeks ago, injuring his right elbow as well as both of his hips. The Reds haven't announced a closer but Iglesias is the favorite for the majority of ninth-inning work out of the gate.
Mar 28
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Nefi Ogando
10
Robert Stephenson
11
Barrett Astin
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
