Amir Garrett | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: St. John's
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 22 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Amir Garrett and Rookie Davis have earned the final two spots in the Reds' rotation.
Bronson Arroyo is also expected to join them, Brandon Finnegan and Scott Feldman in the rotation, although Arroyo will have to make it out of his final tune-up with no issues first. If he falters, Cody Reed could get a spot. Robert Stephenson will be part of the bullpen. Garrett is a former college basketball player who has turned himself into a nice pitching prospect, having put up a 2.55 ERA and 132/59 K/BB ratio over 144 2/3 frames between Double- and Triple-A last season. His upside makes him a worthy deep-league flier, but he probably shouldn't be trusted in standard mixed leagues yet. Mar 28 - 7:00 PM
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Season Stats
Game Log
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA1312530775120152878001.7531.026
Louisville(INT)AAA121125067.24830263154003.4581.167
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Zach Walters
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Rookie Davis
7Bronson Arroyo
8Cody Reed
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Ariel Hernandez
9Nefi Ogando
10Robert Stephenson
11Barrett Astin
 

 