60-Day DL

Reds manager Bryan Price said Thursday that Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is "behind" and unlikely to return until August.

DeSclafani was cleared to resume a throwing program a few weeks ago but it sounds like things haven't gone as smoothly as hoped. "Disco is behind," Price said. "He initiated another throwing program that will take him close to the time that Homer (Bailey) and (Brandon) Finnegan might be ready, that last week or week and a half of June, he may be approaching his mound time. That's like bullpens and then games. I wouldn't anticipate him until probably around August (in Cincinnati). That would be realistic." While we can't rule out DeSclafani making an impact in fantasy leagues this season, the odds aren't looking great. He had already seemed like a pretty poor bet as he tried to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.