Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
Week That Was: Bruised Apple
Jun 17
Daily Dose: Cain Remains Able
Jun 17
The Week Ahead: The Full Monty
Jun 16
Dose: Met-pocalypse
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Francona has Miller in ninth 'for time being'
Brewers release righty reliever Neftali Feliz
Winker at DH and hitting seventh on Monday
Zack Cozart placed on DL with strained quad
A's, Alonso have mutual interest in new deal
Leury Garcia (hand) placed on the 10-day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) is on track for Sunday
Pedroia (rib cage) cleared for travel to KC
Xander Bogaerts powers Red Sox to victory
Arenado caps cycle with walk-off home run
Reymond Fuentes clubs game-wining homer
Encarnacion homers twice, drives in five
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Bengals Fantasy Preview
Jun 15
Return of the Maclin
Jun 15
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Goff learned offense 'much quicker' this year
Woodhead heavily used as receiver in minicamp
Titans land Eric Decker on one-year deal
Jets not a 'sure thing' to start McCown at QB
Ajayi has looked 'much smoother' as receiver
Redskins VP Williams wants Cousins extension
Myles Garrett (foot) wearing a walking boot
Hackenberg gaining ground on McCown?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SF’s
Jun 16
NBA News Roundup
Jun 15
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
76ers officially acquire No. 1 pick from BOS
Iguodala to 'seriously consider' leaving GSW
Sixers likely to take Markelle Fultz No. 1
Deng, Mozgov, Clarkson on the chopping block
Paul George intends to leave Indiana in 2018
Update: BOS only getting two 1st-round picks?
BOS to get No. 3, 2018 LAL & 2019 SAC picks?
Report: PHI, BOS trade to be finalized Monday
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
De'Aaron Fox will work out for 76ers Saturday
NBA suspends Monta Ellis for five games
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Report: Marchessault could be available
Report: TB, MTL, TOR, DAL in on Jonas Brodin
Report: ARZ has 'serious interest' in Stepan
Flyers trade Nick Cousins to Arizona
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
Crafton: fourth at Gateway, third in points
Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Michigan
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Daniel Hemric: Irish Hills 250 results
Briscoe: Runner-up in Gateway truck race
Ryan Truex: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Road course ringer pilots the #43 at Sonoma
Brennan Poole: Irish Hills 250 results
Noah Gragson: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
Defender Dustin Johnson among notable MCs
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UNC snags Elite 11 finalist, 4-star QB Shough
OU QB Mayfield pleads guilty to 3 charges
Oregon loses QB Travis Jonsen to transfer
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
Former SC RB David Williams off to Arkansas
Report: LSU T Allen barred from TCU transfer
Maryland gains pledge from four-star T Duncan
OSU TE A.J. Alexander (knee) to miss season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Ariel Hernandez
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jesse Winker | Outfielder | #33
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jesse Winker is starting at DH and batting seventh Monday against the Rays.
Winker might only be up for this three-game interleague series at Tropicana Field, as the Reds won't have a starting spot for him once they return to National League parks. The talented 23-year-old outfield prospect was batting .317/.399/.411 this season at Triple-A Louisville, but he had tallied just two home runs and one stolen base in 64 games.
Jun 19 - 3:06 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Reds recalled OF Jesse Winker from Triple-A Louisville.
Winker has batted .317/.399/.411 in 64 games this season at the Triple-A level, but his poor counting stats (two home runs, one stolen base) and a crowded path to regular playing time tell us he won't carry meaningful fantasy value with the Reds. At least not yet. The 23-year-old was ranked a top-100 prospect this spring by MLB.com and should eventually hit for power at Great American Ball Park.
Jun 19 - 2:15 PM
Reds prospect Jesse Winker went 3-for-3 with two doubles on Thursday for Triple-A Louisville.
Winker also walked twice, so he once again reached base five times. Sure it'd be nice to see him hit for power, but there is certainly value in Winker's ability to hit for average and get on base. You may never see him hit more than double-digit homers, but he can still be fantasy relevant because of his impressive hit tool. Cincinnati should have him finish the year with the big-league club.
Jun 16 - 1:22 PM
Reds prospect Jesse Winker reached base five times on Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville.
Winker went 3-for-3, and also reached base twice via walk. All Winker seems to do is get on base, although his .399 on-base percentage does remind that he does fail 60 percent of the time, and baseball is hard. The Reds are falling, and they should look for a way to get his bat in the lineup. Soon.
Jun 1 - 1:06 PM
Winker at DH and hitting seventh on Monday
Jun 19 - 3:06 PM
Reds call up outfield prospect Jesse Winker
Jun 19 - 2:15 PM
Winker reaches five times, again.
Jun 16 - 1:22 PM
Winker reaches five times
Jun 1 - 1:06 PM
More Jesse Winker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Faria
TB
(3603)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3313)
3
D. Fisher
HOU
(3176)
4
C. Davis
BAL
(3043)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2940)
6
A. Judge
NYY
(2767)
7
F. Freeman
ATL
(2766)
8
C. Sabathia
NYY
(2642)
9
G. Bird
NYY
(2532)
10
A. Chapman
NYY
(2486)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
2
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
1.500
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 15
MLW
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Apr 14
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Louisville(INT)
AAA
64
224
71
15
0
2
36
24
32
33
1
4
.317
.399
.411
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
10-Day DL
Reds placed SS Zack Cozart on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 18, with a strained right quad.
Cozart initially tweaked his quad a week ago and tried to return a little too early, starting Friday and Saturday against the Dodgers before sitting out Sunday. The 31-year-old shortstop has batted .320/.404/.562 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, two stolen bases, and 39 runs scored in 58 games this season, building great trade value for the rebuilding Reds ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. There's no timetable for his return at the moment. It'd be a shame if he has to skip the All-Star Game.
Jun 19
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Reds manager Bryan Price said Thursday that Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is "behind" and unlikely to return until August.
DeSclafani was cleared to resume a throwing program a few weeks ago but it sounds like things haven't gone as smoothly as hoped. "Disco is behind," Price said. "He initiated another throwing program that will take him close to the time that Homer (Bailey) and (Brandon) Finnegan might be ready, that last week or week and a half of June, he may be approaching his mound time. That's like bullpens and then games. I wouldn't anticipate him until probably around August (in Cincinnati). That would be realistic." While we can't rule out DeSclafani making an impact in fantasy leagues this season, the odds aren't looking great. He had already seemed like a pretty poor bet as he tried to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Jun 9
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) scattered three hits and one walk over five shutout innings Friday in a rehab start four Double-A Pensacola.
He logged five strikeouts while throwing 42 of his 64 pitches for strikes. Overall, it was an excellent first outing for Bailey, though it's likely he'll need at least one more start to build up his pitch count before he's ready to join the Reds' starting rotation. Bailey is four months removed from elbow surgery.
Jun 9
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in a minor-league rehab start with Double-A Pensacola on Sunday.
Finnegan recorded a strikeout while throwing 23 of his 35 pitches for strikes. It remains uncertain how many rehab starts or innings Finnegan will be required to throw before he is able to return to the team's rotation. He has been sidelined since mid-April due to a strained left trapezius muscle.
Jun 11
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Bronson Arroyo
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder.
Arroyo told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Dodgers that his shoulder has been "barking" for the last couple of weeks, and in the same conversation the 40-year-old right-hander mentioned possibly retiring. He's posted a 7.35 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Reds.
Jun 19
7
Tim Adleman
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Lisalverto Bonilla
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the right-hander, this was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. He's currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
May 20
Headlines
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Christopher Crawford shares his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
More MLB Columns
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
»
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
»
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
»
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
»
Week That Was: Bruised Apple
Jun 17
»
Daily Dose: Cain Remains Able
Jun 17
»
The Week Ahead: The Full Monty
Jun 16
»
Dose: Met-pocalypse
Jun 16
MLB Headlines
»
Francona has Miller in ninth 'for time being'
»
Brewers release righty reliever Neftali Feliz
»
Winker at DH and hitting seventh on Monday
»
Zack Cozart placed on DL with strained quad
»
A's, Alonso have mutual interest in new deal
»
Leury Garcia (hand) placed on the 10-day DL
»
Wilson Ramos (knee) is on track for Sunday
»
Pedroia (rib cage) cleared for travel to KC
»
Xander Bogaerts powers Red Sox to victory
»
Arenado caps cycle with walk-off home run
»
Reymond Fuentes clubs game-wining homer
»
Encarnacion homers twice, drives in five
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved