Jesse Winker | Outfielder | #33

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN
Jesse Winker is starting at DH and batting seventh Monday against the Rays.
Winker might only be up for this three-game interleague series at Tropicana Field, as the Reds won't have a starting spot for him once they return to National League parks. The talented 23-year-old outfield prospect was batting .317/.399/.411 this season at Triple-A Louisville, but he had tallied just two home runs and one stolen base in 64 games. Jun 19 - 3:06 PM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
221100200100.500.5001.0001.500
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 15MLW111100200000001.0001.0002.000
Apr 14MLW11000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Louisville(INT)AAA642247115023624323314.317.399.411
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Bronson Arroyo
7Tim Adleman
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Lisalverto Bonilla
9Ariel Hernandez
10Nefi Ogando
 

 