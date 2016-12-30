Player Page

Peter O'Brien | Outfielder | #14

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Royals acquired 1B/OF Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks for RHP Sam Lewis.
O'Brien has flashed huge power numbers in the minors, but plate discipline has always been an issue and he doesn't fit well at any defensive position on the diamond. This move to the American League, where he can DH, should prove beneficial to his career. Though it's not like O'Brien has hit well in the majors up to this point, and Kansas City can be a tough place on power bats. Arizona designated the 26-year-old slugger for assignment in late December. Jan 3 - 5:58 PM
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
286491059632700.141.179.391.570
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201601000160
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Reno(PCL)AAA1054061032052475642314720.254.295.505
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Jarrod Dyson
3Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Yordano Ventura
3Ian Kennedy
4Jason Vargas
5Chris Young
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Scott Alexander
5Brian Flynn
6Andrew Edwards
7Alec Mills
8Kevin McCarthy
 

 