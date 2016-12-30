Peter O'Brien | Outfielder | #14

O'Brien has flashed huge power numbers in the minors, but plate discipline has always been an issue and he doesn't fit well at any defensive position on the diamond. This move to the American League, where he can DH, should prove beneficial to his career. Though it's not like O'Brien has hit well in the majors up to this point, and Kansas City can be a tough place on power bats. Arizona designated the 26-year-old slugger for assignment in late December.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said that Peter O'Brien has drawn trade interest and is likely to be dealt.

O'Brien was designated for assignment a week ago, but it sounds like the D'Backs will be able to get something for him rather than lose him for nothing. Hazen said that both National League and American League clubs have inquired on O'Brien, who has great raw power but strikes out a ton and doesn't have a defensive home.