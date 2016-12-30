Peter O'Brien | Outfielder | #14

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Peter O'Brien
Weather
Roster
Scott Alexander
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Alec Mills
(R)
George Sherrill
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(S)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Andrew Edwards
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Jake Junis
(S)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Yordano Ventura
(S)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Cory Wade
(R)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Kris Medlen
(S)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chris Young
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Peter O'Brien | Outfielder | #14
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/15/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Royals acquired 1B/OF Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks for RHP Sam Lewis.
O'Brien has flashed huge power numbers in the minors, but plate discipline has always been an issue and he doesn't fit well at any defensive position on the diamond. This move to the American League, where he can DH, should prove beneficial to his career. Though it's not like O'Brien has hit well in the majors up to this point, and Kansas City can be a tough place on power bats. Arizona designated the 26-year-old slugger for assignment in late December.
Jan 3 - 5:58 PM
Source:
Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said that Peter O'Brien has drawn trade interest and is likely to be dealt.
O'Brien was designated for assignment a week ago, but it sounds like the D'Backs will be able to get something for him rather than lose him for nothing. Hazen said that both National League and American League clubs have inquired on O'Brien, who has great raw power but strikes out a ton and doesn't have a defensive home.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Diamondbacks designated OF Peter O'Brien for assignment.
O'Brien drew some buzz a few years ago as a catcher with power, but he no longer catches, strikes out at a high rate and has really struggled in his brief big league chances. Still, there's a chance some team takes a shot on the 26-year-old's raw power.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Diamondbacks recalled OF Pete O'Brien from Triple-A Reno.
O'Brien has five homers in just 67 career at-bats at the major league level, but that has come with a .164 batting average and .222 on-base percentage. The 26-year-old slugger will function as a bench bat.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 06:08:00 PM
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Jan 3 - 5:58 PM
D'Backs expect to trade Peter O'Brien
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Peter O'Brien designated for assignment
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Diamondbacks recall OF Peter O'Brien
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 06:08:00 PM
More Peter O'Brien Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
28
64
9
1
0
5
9
6
3
27
0
0
.141
.179
.391
.570
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
1
0
0
0
16
0
Peter O'Brien's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Peter O'Brien's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Peter O'Brien's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Peter O'Brien's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Reno(PCL)
AAA
105
406
103
20
5
24
75
64
23
147
2
0
.254
.295
.505
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February.
He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games.
Dec 5
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Jarrod Dyson
3
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Cheslor Cuthbert
2
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Yordano Ventura
3
Ian Kennedy
4
Jason Vargas
5
Chris Young
6
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Royals activated LHP Mike Minor from the 60-day disabled list.
Minor never made it back to the majors in 2016, as he had another setback with his troublesome left shoulder. His status for the beginning of spring training is unclear.
Nov 4
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Scott Alexander
5
Brian Flynn
6
Andrew Edwards
7
Alec Mills
8
Kevin McCarthy
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
