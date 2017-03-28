Matt Boyd | Starting Pitcher | #48 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (26) / 2/2/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Oregon State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that Matt Boyd will open the season as the Tigers' fifth starter. He beat out veteran Anibal Sanchez for the gig. Sanchez had an awful start this spring but came on really strong of late after tweaking his mechanics. However, Boyd has been arguably the Tigers' best pitcher all camp, putting up a 2.49 ERA and 21/0 K/BB ratio across 21 2/3 innings. The left-hander holds a 5.64 ERA over his first 154 2/3 frames in the majors, but he's been excellent in the minors and is a worthy late-round flier in fantasy formats. Sanchez will pitch in long relief. Source: Detroit Free Press

Matt Boyd struck out five over five scoreless innings Friday as the Tigers edged the Braves 3-2 in 10 innings. Anibal Sanchez has done well of late, but Boyd would seem to have the fifth spot in the Detroit rotation clinched after this. He's allowed a total of one run over 15 innings in his last three starts, and he still hasn't walked a batter in 21 2/3 innings for the spring. He's not one of our favorite AL-only sleepers, but if he can keep this whole never-walking-anyone-no-matter-what thing going, he'll have some value.

Matt Boyd limited the Orioles to one run over five innings and struck out four in the Tigers' 7-1 win Sunday. It seemed safe to pencil Boyd into the Tigers' rotation after his previous outing, but then Anibal Sanchez came out with a lower arm slot the next day and had far and away his best day of the spring, making things interesting again. Boyd, though, still seems like he's going to be the choice here initially. He had one bad outing March 3, but he's allowed two runs over 13 innings his last three times out.