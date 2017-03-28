Player Page

Matt Boyd | Starting Pitcher | #48

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that Matt Boyd will open the season as the Tigers' fifth starter.
He beat out veteran Anibal Sanchez for the gig. Sanchez had an awful start this spring but came on really strong of late after tweaking his mechanics. However, Boyd has been arguably the Tigers' best pitcher all camp, putting up a 2.49 ERA and 21/0 K/BB ratio across 21 2/3 innings. The left-hander holds a 5.64 ERA over his first 154 2/3 frames in the majors, but he's been excellent in the minors and is a worthy late-round flier in fantasy formats. Sanchez will pitch in long relief. Mar 28 - 7:48 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET2018650097.19751492982004.531.29
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Toledo(INT)AAA1111250645320161857002.2501.109
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Kyle Ryan
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
9Anibal Sanchez
10Mike Pelfrey
 

 