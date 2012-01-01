Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ruiz homers, Braves come back to top Phillies
Odorizzi strikes out nine in win over Orioles
Ryu leaves outing after taking liner off arm
Carlos Santana going for X-rays on shoulder
Navarro swats two bombs in loss to Twins
Miguel Cabrera to have MRI for aching back
Yan Gomes belts two homers, nets four RBI
Alex Wilson diagnosed with broken right leg
S. Gray allows one run over six to beat Jays
Segura diagnosed with sprained middle finger
Eduardo Rodriguez fires 7 2/3 shutout frames
Freddie Freeman sitting due to stomach bug
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Micah Johnson
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Ozzie Albies
(2B)
David Freitas
(C)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Max Fried
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Luiz Gohara
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
A.J. Minter
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Dan Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Rio Ruiz | Third Baseman | #14
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/22/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rio Ruiz homered and scored two runs as the Braves came back to best the Phillies 4-2 on Saturday.
Ruiz did well to wait on a Kevin Siegrist breaking ball in the sixth inning, staying back and yanking it over the right field wall for his fourth homer of the season. It's been a steep learning curve for the 23-year-old at the major league level this year, as Ruiz is batting .206/.281/.328 through 131 at-bats with the Braves this year. As with many of his Braves teammates, Ruiz's best years are still ahead of him.
Sep 23 - 11:02 PM
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Rio Ruiz will remain the team's primary third baseman even after Johan Camargo (knee) returns Tuesday.
He will at least initially, anyway, as Snitker said Camargo is a little rusty, while Ruiz has five hits in 11 at-bats since his recall. Neither Ruiz now Camargo are particularly appealing in fantasy leagues.
Sep 4 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Gabe Burns on Twitter
Rio Ruiz drove in three runs and stole his first base of the season Sunday in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Ruiz hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth and added a two-run base knock in the top of the ninth as the Braves managed to avoid a four-game sweep at Wrigley Field. Ruiz, 23, is still batting just .209/.284/.352 in 34 games this season. He also has 29 strikeouts in 91 at-bats.
Sep 3 - 5:34 PM
Rio Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double as the Braves were shutout by John Lackey and the Cubs on Friday.
Ruiz who was recalled from Triple-A prior to Friday's game, collected half of his team's hits in this one and the only one that went for extra bases. He's still hitting just .193/.277/.313 with two homers and nine RBI in 83 at-bats on the season.
Sep 1 - 7:28 PM
Ruiz homers, Braves come back to top Phillies
Sep 23 - 11:02 PM
Rio Ruiz to remain primary 3B for now
Sep 4 - 7:01 PM
Rio Ruiz drives in three, steals base
Sep 3 - 5:34 PM
Rio Ruiz has two hits in loss to Cubs Friday
Sep 1 - 7:28 PM
More Rio Ruiz Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(2096)
2
M. Olson
OAK
(1898)
3
J. Ramirez
CLE
(1799)
4
G. Stanton
MIA
(1787)
5
A. Judge
NYY
(1629)
6
D. Pedroia
BOS
(1614)
7
J. Arrieta
CHC
(1610)
8
D. Price
BOS
(1588)
9
M. Sano
MIN
(1587)
10
J. Verlander
HOU
(1576)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
1
.333
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
3
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
45
128
26
4
0
3
16
18
12
37
1
0
.203
.275
.305
.579
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
35
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 23
PHI
1
3
1
0
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Sep 20
WAS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 19
WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 16
NYM
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Sep 15
NYM
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Sep 14
@ WAS
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Sep 13
@ WAS
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
103
388
96
25
2
16
56
48
42
110
1
2
.247
.322
.446
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Tony Sanchez
4
David Freitas
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
Sidelined
Freddie Freeman is working through a stomach virus.
That's the reason for his absence from the Braves' starting lineup Saturday against the Phillies. The hope is Freeman will feel well enough to play Sunday. "It’s a situation where we didn’t want him around everybody," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It sounds like a 24-hour bug, something his whole family had."
Sep 23
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
2
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Johan Camargo
2
Adonis Garcia
3
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
Sidelined
Matt Kemp (hamstring) grounded out as a pinch-hitter Wednesday versus the Nationals.
Kemp was held out of the Braves' starting lineup yet again with a tweaked left hamstring and manager Brian Snitker acknowledged after Wednesday's game that the 32-year-old outfielder will likely be limited to pinch-hitting duties the rest of the way. In other words, don't expect any fantasy-relevant production from Kemp for the remainder of 2017.
Sep 21
2
Matt Adams
3
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left quad.
Santana was just activated off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday afternoon, but after an examination by Braves doctors it was determined that he re-injured his left quad during one of his minor league rehab games. The 26-year-old utilityman is done for the season.
Sep 5
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
Sidelined
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday that it's possible Michael Foltynewicz (finger) won't make another start this season.
It was reported Thursday that the team was optimistic Foltynewicz would start on Monday after missing a turn with a laceration on his right index finger, but he's either had a setback or the Braves just decided not to push him. It would end a season filled with ups and down, as Folty has shown flashes of brilliance and struck out nearly a batter per inning, but he's ultimately posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 154 frames.
Sep 22
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
6
Max Fried
7
Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arodys Vizcaino
2
Jim Johnson
Sidelined
Jim Johnson (heel) could be available to pitch Friday when the Braves begin their weekend series against the Mets.
Johnson didn't make the trip to Washington because of a mild case of Achilles tendinitis. He's saved 22 games this year for Atlanta, but Arodys Vizcaino appears locked in as the Braves' closer now.
Sep 13
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Sam Freeman
6
Dan Winkler
7
Jason Motte
8
Matt Wisler
9
A.J. Minter
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
