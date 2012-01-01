Player Page

Rio Ruiz | Third Baseman | #14

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Rio Ruiz homered and scored two runs as the Braves came back to best the Phillies 4-2 on Saturday.
Ruiz did well to wait on a Kevin Siegrist breaking ball in the sixth inning, staying back and yanking it over the right field wall for his fourth homer of the season. It's been a steep learning curve for the 23-year-old at the major league level this year, as Ruiz is batting .206/.281/.328 through 131 at-bats with the Braves this year. As with many of his Braves teammates, Ruiz's best years are still ahead of him. Sep 23 - 11:02 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final31.333110200011033
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
45128264031618123710.203.275.305.579
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201701003500
20160000200
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 23PHI13100112110000.333.5001.333
Sep 20WAS11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 19WAS13000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 16NYM13000000110000.000.250.000
Sep 15NYM14200000000000.500.500.500
Sep 14@ WAS111000010000001.0001.0001.000
Sep 13@ WAS15000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA103388962521656484211012.247.322.446
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Tony Sanchez
4David Freitas
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Ozzie Albies
2Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Johan Camargo
2Adonis Garcia
3Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Matt Adams
3Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
5Lucas Sims
6Max Fried
7Luiz Gohara
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Arodys Vizcaino
2Jim Johnson
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Sam Freeman
6Dan Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Matt Wisler
9A.J. Minter
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Luke Jackson
13Rex Brothers
 

 