Rio Ruiz | Third Baseman | #14 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (23) / 5/22/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Rio Ruiz homered and scored two runs as the Braves came back to best the Phillies 4-2 on Saturday. Ruiz did well to wait on a Kevin Siegrist breaking ball in the sixth inning, staying back and yanking it over the right field wall for his fourth homer of the season. It's been a steep learning curve for the 23-year-old at the major league level this year, as Ruiz is batting .206/.281/.328 through 131 at-bats with the Braves this year. As with many of his Braves teammates, Ruiz's best years are still ahead of him.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Rio Ruiz will remain the team's primary third baseman even after Johan Camargo (knee) returns Tuesday. He will at least initially, anyway, as Snitker said Camargo is a little rusty, while Ruiz has five hits in 11 at-bats since his recall. Neither Ruiz now Camargo are particularly appealing in fantasy leagues. Source: Gabe Burns on Twitter

Rio Ruiz drove in three runs and stole his first base of the season Sunday in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Cubs. Ruiz hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth and added a two-run base knock in the top of the ninth as the Braves managed to avoid a four-game sweep at Wrigley Field. Ruiz, 23, is still batting just .209/.284/.352 in 34 games this season. He also has 29 strikeouts in 91 at-bats.