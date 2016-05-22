Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarado
(R)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Derek Norris
(C)
Ryne Stanek
(R)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Michael Martinez
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Dayron Varona
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
David Carpenter
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Daniel Robertson
(2B)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jacob Faria | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/30/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are calling up Jacob Faria.
Topkin also notes that Faria fits into the Rays' plans to add a starter this week, so it appears the 23-year-old right-hander will be inserted into the rotation at some point -- possibly Wednesday against the White Sox. Faria has registered a 3.07 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, and 84/22 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings (11 starts) this season at the Triple-A level. The swing-and-miss ability gives him appeal in most standard mixed fantasy leagues.
Jun 6 - 12:54 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays prospect Jacob Faria struck out 13 hitters in just under five innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Durham.
This was a weird stat line. Faria gave up seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, gave up three runs, walked two and, of course, the 13 strikeouts. Those strikeouts didn't come out of nowhere, either. Faria has struck out 58 hitters in just over 36 innings, and he's done it with a plus fastball and wicked change. Tampa Bay is loaded with pitching prospects, and it appears Faria has taken his game up another level.
May 11 - 1:29 PM
Rays optioned RHP Jacob Faria to Triple-A Durham.
Faria split the 2016 season between Double- and Triple-A. The 23-year-old right-hander registered a 3.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 157/68 K/BB ratio across 151 minor league innings. He will serve as organizational depth for the Rays.
Mar 15 - 4:24 PM
Rays RHP prospect Jacob Faria logged seven one-hit innings Saturday in a win for Double-A Montgomery.
The only blemish was a solo home run by Birmingham DH Nicky Delmonico in the fifth inning. Faria finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter for the first time all season. The 22-year-old had been winless in his previous eight starts. Faria leads the Southern League with 57 strikeouts, though he's also allowed the second-most walks with 28.
Sun, May 22, 2016 04:19:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Rays calling up RHP prospect Jacob Faria
Jun 6 - 12:54 PM
Faria strikes out 13
May 11 - 1:29 PM
Rays option Jacob Faria to Triple-A
Mar 15 - 4:24 PM
Jacob Faria notches 11 Ks in Saturday's win
Sun, May 22, 2016 04:19:00 PM
More Jacob Faria Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bour
MIA
(2326)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(2308)
3
A. Wood
LA
(2229)
4
A. Pujols
LAA
(2159)
5
J. Turner
LA
(2119)
6
B. Harper
WAS
(2024)
7
J. Segura
SEA
(2022)
8
S. Schebler
CIN
(1976)
9
D. Travis
TOR
(1939)
10
C. Maybin
LAA
(1938)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Durham(INT)
AAA
11
11
6
1
0
58.2
44
23
20
22
84
0
0
3.068
1.125
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) is batting second in his rehab debut Monday with High-A Charlotte.
Ramos looked strong in his live batting practice sessions and a couple of extended spring training games, and it sounds like he could be ready to DH for the Rays by the middle of next week -- assuming everything goes according to plan on his minor league rehab assignment. Tampa Bay signed the 29-year-old slugger to a two-year, $12.5 million free agent contract over the winter. He needed surgery last October for meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee.
Jun 5
2
Derek Norris
Sidelined
Derek Norris (back) is expected to return to the Rays' lineup Sunday.
Norris left Saturday's game and is sitting out Sunday due to back spasms, but he's feeling better and is expected to be fine after Monday's off day. Jesus Sucre is catching Sunday.
Jun 4
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Michael Martinez
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume his minor league rehab assignment midway through next week.
Duffy remains with the club and was seen taking infield drills prior to Saturday's game. It has been a long and slow road to recovery, but he should be able to make his season debut with the Rays at some point in June.
May 20
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
10-Day DL
Rays placed OF Peter Bourjos on the 10-day disabled list with tennis elbow.
It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. Bourjos has batted just .196/.262/.339 over 34 games this season as a utility outfielder for the Rays.
May 30
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Matt Andriese
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Matt Andriese on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain.
It's a mild strain, but the Rays have two upcoming off days and can roll with a four-man rotation for now to give Andriese ample time to heal. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered the groin injury in the second inning of his start Tuesday night against the Rangers. He has a cool 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 54/21 K/BB ratio in 60 innings (11 starts) this season for Tampa Bay.
May 31
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Brad Boxberger (lat, forearm) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday.
He's going to require around six appearances over the course of three weeks before he's ready to rejoin the Rays' bullpen. Barring any setbacks, they'll have a nice addition to their setup corps at the end of the month.
Jun 2
3
Xavier Cedeno
60-Day DL
Rays transferred LHP Xavier Cedeno from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Cedeno is still battling through a forearm issue. He was checked out by Dr. James Andrews last month and was told he would not require Tommy John surgery, but the lefty reliever remains out indefinitely.
May 18
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Diego Moreno
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Diego Moreno on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder bursitis.
It's not clear at this point how long he will be out. Moreno had rattled off three straight scoreless appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.
May 24
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.
May 19
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
9
Chase Whitley
10
Jumbo Diaz
10-Day DL
Jumbo Diaz (arm) said Thursday that he doesn't expect to be out long.
Diaz landed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday morning with right arm fatigue. He's having trouble working effectively on back-to-back days and holds a rough 5.49 ERA in 19 2/3 innings for the year. The big right-hander will probably go out on a short minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Tampa Bay bullpen in early June.
May 25
11
Ryne Stanek
12
Jose Alvarado
13
Austin Pruitt
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
Can anyone stop the Astros? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in his latest Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
»
Daily Dose: Herrera Heating Up
Jun 6
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 5
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 5
Jun 5
»
Daily Dose: Astro-nomical Wins
Jun 5
»
Spam For Pham
Jun 4
»
Dose: Volquez Tosses No-No
Jun 4
»
Week That Was: Trout Out
Jun 3
MLB Headlines
»
Royals promote Jake Junis for Tuesday start
»
Rays calling up RHP prospect Jacob Faria
»
Marwin Gonzalez exits game with hand injury
»
Justin Bour (ankle) might be placed on DL
»
Devon Travis (wrist) sitting out on Monday
»
Pederson (concussion) could begin rehab Fri.
»
Wood (shoulder) expects to start this weekend
»
Kolten Wong (elbow) could be activated Friday
»
Aaron Sanchez (blister) plays catch Monday
»
Jayson Werth (foot) lands on disabled list
»
Cubs place Wade Davis on paternity leave
»
DL hasn't been ruled out for Napoli (back)
