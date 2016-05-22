Jacob Faria | Starting Pitcher | #34

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Wilson Ramos 60-Day DL

Wilson Ramos (knee) is batting second in his rehab debut Monday with High-A Charlotte. Ramos looked strong in his live batting practice sessions and a couple of extended spring training games, and it sounds like he could be ready to DH for the Rays by the middle of next week -- assuming everything goes according to plan on his minor league rehab assignment. Tampa Bay signed the 29-year-old slugger to a two-year, $12.5 million free agent contract over the winter. He needed surgery last October for meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee.

2 Derek Norris Sidelined

Derek Norris (back) is expected to return to the Rays' lineup Sunday. Norris left Saturday's game and is sitting out Sunday due to back spasms, but he's feeling better and is expected to be fine after Monday's off day. Jesus Sucre is catching Sunday.

3 Jesus Sucre

1B 1 Logan Morrison

2 Rickie Weeks

2B 1 Brad Miller

2 Michael Martinez

SS 1 Matt Duffy 10-Day DL

Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume his minor league rehab assignment midway through next week. Duffy remains with the club and was seen taking infield drills prior to Saturday's game. It has been a long and slow road to recovery, but he should be able to make his season debut with the Rays at some point in June.

2 Tim Beckham

3 Daniel Robertson

3B 1 Evan Longoria

LF 1 Colby Rasmus

CF 1 Kevin Kiermaier

2 Peter Bourjos 10-Day DL

Rays placed OF Peter Bourjos on the 10-day disabled list with tennis elbow. It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. Bourjos has batted just .196/.262/.339 over 34 games this season as a utility outfielder for the Rays.

RF 1 Steven Souza

DH 1 Corey Dickerson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Archer

2 Alex Cobb

3 Jake Odorizzi

4 Matt Andriese 10-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Matt Andriese on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain. It's a mild strain, but the Rays have two upcoming off days and can roll with a four-man rotation for now to give Andriese ample time to heal. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered the groin injury in the second inning of his start Tuesday night against the Rangers. He has a cool 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 54/21 K/BB ratio in 60 innings (11 starts) this season for Tampa Bay.

5 Erasmo Ramirez

6 Nathan Eovaldi 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Alex Colome

2 Brad Boxberger 60-Day DL

Brad Boxberger (lat, forearm) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday. He's going to require around six appearances over the course of three weeks before he's ready to rejoin the Rays' bullpen. Barring any setbacks, they'll have a nice addition to their setup corps at the end of the month.

3 Xavier Cedeno 60-Day DL

Rays transferred LHP Xavier Cedeno from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Cedeno is still battling through a forearm issue. He was checked out by Dr. James Andrews last month and was told he would not require Tommy John surgery, but the lefty reliever remains out indefinitely.

4 Danny Farquhar

5 Diego Moreno 10-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Diego Moreno on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. It's not clear at this point how long he will be out. Moreno had rattled off three straight scoreless appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.

6 Shawn Tolleson 60-Day DL

Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.

7 Kevin Gadea 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis. The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.

8 Tommy Hunter

9 Chase Whitley

10 Jumbo Diaz 10-Day DL

Jumbo Diaz (arm) said Thursday that he doesn't expect to be out long. Diaz landed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday morning with right arm fatigue. He's having trouble working effectively on back-to-back days and holds a rough 5.49 ERA in 19 2/3 innings for the year. The big right-hander will probably go out on a short minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Tampa Bay bullpen in early June.

11 Ryne Stanek

12 Jose Alvarado