Jacob Faria | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are calling up Jacob Faria.
Topkin also notes that Faria fits into the Rays' plans to add a starter this week, so it appears the 23-year-old right-hander will be inserted into the rotation at some point -- possibly Wednesday against the White Sox. Faria has registered a 3.07 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, and 84/22 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings (11 starts) this season at the Triple-A level. The swing-and-miss ability gives him appeal in most standard mixed fantasy leagues. Jun 6 - 12:54 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Durham(INT)AAA111161058.24423202284003.0681.125
