MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Arenado slugs two-run homer against Padres
Scott Kazmir won't open season in rotation
Jabari Blash slugs grand slam versus Cubs
Corey Dickerson likely to lead off versus RHP
Wong would rather be traded than platooned
Khris Davis (quad) playing in minors game
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Michael Watt
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Jabari Blash | Outfielder | #32
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Miami Dade (FL) CC
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jabari Blash finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and four RBI in the Padres' 9-4 win over a Cubs split-squad on Sunday.
Blash singled and scored in the first inning, led off the third inning with a ground-rule double, and then slugged a grand slam in the top of the fourth off Cubs prospect Jonathan Martinez. Blash boasts a 1.056 OPS with six home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games this spring. He's played his way into a share of the left field job in San Diego.
Mar 26 - 7:22 PM
Jabari Blash drilled a three-run homer in a 9-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
He also singled in the game. He is batting .556/.615/2.171 with three homers and 10 RBI in just nine at-bats so far in the Cactus League. He fell flat on his face in his first major league opportunity last year, hitting just .169/.298/.324 with three home runs in 38 games. The 27-year-old has hit well in the minors and is making his case to be given another chance with the big league club.
Mar 2 - 11:17 PM
Jabari Blash racked up five RBI as the Padres beat the Giants 9-5 in Cactus League play on Tuesday in Arizona.
Blash plated Jose Pirela on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning, slugged a three-run shot in the fourth, and added an RBI single in the sixth. He was pushed off the Padres' 40-man roster in January, but the 27-year-old outfielder will probably make his way back on at some point this season.
Feb 28 - 6:53 PM
Padres sent OF Jabari Blash outright to Triple-A El Paso.
Blash cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last week, so he'll remain with the organization. The 27-year-old batted just .169/.298/.324 with three homers and 34 strikeouts in 84 plate appearances with the Padres in 2016.
Jan 25 - 2:04 PM
Jabari Blash slugs grand slam versus Cubs
Mar 26 - 7:22 PM
Blash homers for the third time this spring
Mar 2 - 11:17 PM
Blash racks up five RBI in spring victory
Feb 28 - 6:53 PM
Padres outright Blash to Triple-A
Jan 25 - 2:04 PM
More Jabari Blash Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3440)
2
J. Martinez
DET
(3427)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3248)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3246)
5
K. Glover
WAS
(3229)
6
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3066)
7
D. Dahl
COL
(3013)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2835)
9
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2794)
10
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2609)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
38
71
12
2
0
3
5
7
11
34
1
0
.169
.298
.324
.622
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
21
0
Jabari Blash's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jabari Blash's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jabari Blash's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jabari Blash's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
62
177
46
12
0
11
30
30
41
66
1
2
.260
.415
.514
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
3
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
Sidelined
Alex Dickerson has been diagnosed with a disc protrusion in his back and will be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks.
Dickerson won't need surgery, but he can obviously now be ruled out for the first couple weeks of the 2017 regular season. He entered spring training with good odds of claiming a share of the Padres' starting left field job. Travis Jankowski and Jabari Blash will likely work in a platoon there to open the year.
Mar 16
2
Jabari Blash
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
Sidelined
Christian Friedrich will open the season on the disabled list after being diagnosed with a strained left lat.
Friedrich hadn't pitched in a week due to the ailment. He'll be shut down for 1-2 weeks and it's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined. His absence should give a guy like Trevor Cahill a better shot at a rotation spot.
Mar 24
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Robbie Erlin (elbow) has started to throw off a mound at 45 feet.
It's a big step as the left-hander works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Erlin is hoping to be an option for the Padres around midseason.
Mar 12
9
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) has not yet begun playing catch as previously reported.
Rea, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, has been cleared to begin a throwing program but hasn't started it yet. Regardless, he's going to miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Carter Capps (elbow) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners.
Capps has pitched in minor league games but this will be his first go-round against big-leaguers. The right-hander is on the comeback trail after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring. Capps will be a valuable late-inning arm for the Padres when he's at full strength.
Mar 25
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Will Locante
13
Jose Ruiz
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
More MLB Columns
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
»
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
»
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
»
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
»
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
»
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
MLB Headlines
»
Arenado slugs two-run homer against Padres
»
Scott Kazmir won't open season in rotation
»
Jabari Blash slugs grand slam versus Cubs
»
Corey Dickerson likely to lead off versus RHP
»
Wong would rather be traded than platooned
»
Khris Davis (quad) playing in minors game
»
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
»
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
»
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
»
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
»
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
»
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
