Jabari Blash | Outfielder | #32 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (27) / 7/4/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Miami Dade (FL) CC Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Jabari Blash finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and four RBI in the Padres' 9-4 win over a Cubs split-squad on Sunday. Blash singled and scored in the first inning, led off the third inning with a ground-rule double, and then slugged a grand slam in the top of the fourth off Cubs prospect Jonathan Martinez. Blash boasts a 1.056 OPS with six home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games this spring. He's played his way into a share of the left field job in San Diego.

Jabari Blash drilled a three-run homer in a 9-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He also singled in the game. He is batting .556/.615/2.171 with three homers and 10 RBI in just nine at-bats so far in the Cactus League. He fell flat on his face in his first major league opportunity last year, hitting just .169/.298/.324 with three home runs in 38 games. The 27-year-old has hit well in the minors and is making his case to be given another chance with the big league club.

Jabari Blash racked up five RBI as the Padres beat the Giants 9-5 in Cactus League play on Tuesday in Arizona. Blash plated Jose Pirela on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning, slugged a three-run shot in the fourth, and added an RBI single in the sixth. He was pushed off the Padres' 40-man roster in January, but the 27-year-old outfielder will probably make his way back on at some point this season.