Jabari Blash | Outfielder | #32

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Miami Dade (FL) CC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Jabari Blash finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and four RBI in the Padres' 9-4 win over a Cubs split-squad on Sunday.
Blash singled and scored in the first inning, led off the third inning with a ground-rule double, and then slugged a grand slam in the top of the fourth off Cubs prospect Jonathan Martinez. Blash boasts a 1.056 OPS with six home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games this spring. He's played his way into a share of the left field job in San Diego. Mar 26 - 7:22 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
38711220357113410.169.298.324.622
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000210
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA6217746120113030416612.260.415.514
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
3Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Jabari Blash
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Robbie Erlin
9Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Will Locante
13Jose Ruiz
 

 