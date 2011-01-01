Teoscar Hernandez | Outfielder | #37 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (24) / 10/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 198 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI, and three runs scored in an 8-2 victory over Detroit on Sunday. Acquired in the Francisco Liriano trade, Hernandez was blocked by the Houston outfield depth, but has the talent to be a starting outfielder. His first homer was a two-run shot off of Anibal Sanchez, and an inning later, he picked up a three-run homer off of Sanchez. He's now hitting .292/.308/.625 as a member of the Blue Jays, and he should compete for a starting spot next year.

Blue Jays recalled OF Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A Buffalo. Acquired from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano trade, Hernandez has batted .265/.351/.490 with 18 homers and 15 steals at the Triple-A level this season. The 24-year-old could see a good amount of playing time down the stretch as the Jays try to find out whether he can be a regular contributor in 2018. He's worth a look in AL-only leagues.

Blue Jays acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano trade. Nori Aoki is the familiar name coming back to Toronto, but Hernandez is the name to watch in this deal. The 24-year-old has scuffled in his previous chances in the majors, but he was batting .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals over 79 games this season at Triple-A Fresno. He was expendable with the Astros, but he could turn out to be a useful piece with some fantasy upside.