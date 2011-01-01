Player Page

Teoscar Hernandez | Outfielder | #37

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 198
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI, and three runs scored in an 8-2 victory over Detroit on Sunday.
Acquired in the Francisco Liriano trade, Hernandez was blocked by the Houston outfield depth, but has the talent to be a starting outfielder. His first homer was a two-run shot off of Anibal Sanchez, and an inning later, he picked up a three-run homer off of Sanchez. He's now hitting .292/.308/.625 as a member of the Blue Jays, and he should compete for a starting spot next year. Sep 10 - 4:18 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750250300001000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7204200211701.200.227.300.527
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000080
201600000380
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 10DET14300253010000.750.7502.250
Sep 9DET14100000020100.250.250.250
Sep 8DET13110010010000.333.333.667
Sep 6@ BOS14000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 5@ BOS12000010010000.000.000.000
Sep 3@ BAL13100001010000.333.333.333
Sep 1@ BAL14110000100000.250.400.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Buffalo(INT)AAA269922626221483041.222.294.505
Fresno(PCL)AAA79301842031244543972127.279.369.485
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Miguel Montero
3Luke Maile
4Rafael Lopez
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Darwin Barney
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Ryan Goins
3Richard Urena
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Ramon Santiago
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Cesar Valdez
6Brett Anderson
7Joe Biagini
8Tom Koehler
9Chris Rowley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Ryan Tepera
3Aaron Loup
4Dominic Leone
5Danny Barnes
6Matt Dermody
7Bo Schultz
8Tim Mayza
9Carlos Ramirez
10Luis Santos
11Leonel Campos
 

 