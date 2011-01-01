Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Rafael Lopez
(C)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Russell Martin
(C)
Carlos Ramirez
(R)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Tim Mayza
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(2B)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Chris Rowley
(S)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Cesar Valdez
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Luis Santos
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Teoscar Hernandez | Outfielder | #37
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 198
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI, and three runs scored in an 8-2 victory over Detroit on Sunday.
Acquired in the Francisco Liriano trade, Hernandez was blocked by the Houston outfield depth, but has the talent to be a starting outfielder. His first homer was a two-run shot off of Anibal Sanchez, and an inning later, he picked up a three-run homer off of Sanchez. He's now hitting .292/.308/.625 as a member of the Blue Jays, and he should compete for a starting spot next year.
Sep 10 - 4:18 PM
Blue Jays recalled OF Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A Buffalo.
Acquired from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano trade, Hernandez has batted .265/.351/.490 with 18 homers and 15 steals at the Triple-A level this season. The 24-year-old could see a good amount of playing time down the stretch as the Jays try to find out whether he can be a regular contributor in 2018. He's worth a look in AL-only leagues.
Sep 1 - 9:36 AM
Blue Jays acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano trade.
Nori Aoki is the familiar name coming back to Toronto, but Hernandez is the name to watch in this deal. The 24-year-old has scuffled in his previous chances in the majors, but he was batting .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals over 79 games this season at Triple-A Fresno. He was expendable with the Astros, but he could turn out to be a useful piece with some fantasy upside.
Jul 31 - 5:14 PM
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays will acquire Teoscar Hernandez from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano deal.
So the Blue Jays will receive Hernandez and Nori Aoki in the deal. Hernandez, 24, is batting .279/.369/.485 with 12 homers and 12 steals over 79 games this season at Triple-A. He was blocked in the majors in Houston, but he could have a chance to thrive in Toronto. He's the focus of this deal rather than Aoki.
Jul 31 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Teoscar Hernandez picks up five RBI in rout
Sep 10 - 4:18 PM
Teoscar Hernandez recalled from Triple-A
Sep 1 - 9:36 AM
Blue Jays acquire OF Hernandez from HOU
Jul 31 - 5:14 PM
Blue Jays to acquire Hernandez from Astros
Jul 31 - 2:24 PM
More Teoscar Hernandez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
2
5
0
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
7
20
4
2
0
0
2
1
1
7
0
1
.200
.227
.300
.527
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
38
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 10
DET
1
4
3
0
0
2
5
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.250
Sep 9
DET
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 8
DET
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
Sep 6
@ BOS
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 5
@ BOS
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 3
@ BAL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 1
@ BAL
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Buffalo(INT)
AAA
26
99
22
6
2
6
22
14
8
30
4
1
.222
.294
.505
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
79
301
84
20
3
12
44
54
39
72
12
7
.279
.369
.485
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Russell Martin (oblique) has begun workouts at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida.
Martin has been on the disabled list since August 12 and is doubtful to return before mid-September, but the Jays are hopeful he's not done for the season. Miguel Montero and Raffy Lopez will continue to handle catching duties for Toronto, with a little Luke Maile sprinkled in.
Sep 5
2
Miguel Montero
3
Luke Maile
4
Rafael Lopez
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Saturday that he doesn't expect Devon Travis (knee) to return this season.
Travis suffered yet another setback at the end of August when his knee flared up again while doing minor baseball activities. He has been on the shelf since early June where he underwent surgery to repair cartilage damage in his right knee. Travis appeared in just 50 games this season, slashing .259/.291/.438 with five homers and 24 RBI for the Jays.
Sep 9
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
60-Day DL
Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) is dead-set on remaining at shortstop until the end of his career.
We have seen players adamant about position switches in the past who ultimately made successful transitions, but at least for now, Tulowitzki is not open to moving. The 32-year-old is currently on the shelf with ligament damage in his right ankle sustained in late July. He is not going to play again this season, but should be ready for spring training in 2018. If a position-switch is in play for next season, expect further updates this winter.
Aug 30
2
Ryan Goins
3
Richard Urena
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson (illness) remained out of the Blue Jays' lineup Sunday.
Donaldson has now missed three straight starts due to a nasty stomach bug. Darwin Barney will cover third base.
Sep 10
LF
1
Steve Pearce
Sidelined
Steve Pearce (back) remains out of the Blue Jays starting lineup on Saturday.
Pearce exited Friday's game against the Tigers due to stiffness in his lower back and he'll sit on Saturday as well despite a pristine matchup against left-hander Chad Bell. Teoscar Hernandez is starting in his place in left field and hitting sixth for the Jays.
Sep 9
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Ramon Santiago
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jul 19
RF
1
Jose Bautista
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Darrell Ceciliani
60-Day DL
Darrell Ceciliani underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
The surgery was to his right shoulder. Ceciliani hadn't appeared in a game since May and obviously wasn't making much progress. He collected two hits including a home run in his five at-bats with the big club this year.
Aug 10
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (finger) may not return before the end of the regular season.
Sanchez visited a doctor in New York on Friday who informed the right-hander that he's progressing in his battle with a blister on his right middle finger, though time is running out for him to rejoin the Jays' rotation before the end of the season. He hasn't started a game since July 19.
Sep 9
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Cesar Valdez
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Cesar Valdez to the 60-day disabled list.
Valdez is going to miss the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder impingement. Nothing has changed in his prognosis though, this was done merely as a procedural move to free up a spot on the club's 40-man roster.
Sep 9
6
Brett Anderson
7
Joe Biagini
8
Tom Koehler
9
Chris Rowley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
Sidelined
Roberto Osuna was unavailable on Saturday against the Tigers due to a neck injury.
Ryan Tepera got the call in the ninth inning and earned his second save of the season despite allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. This sounds like a day-to-day situation for Osuna, who could use a physical and mental break after blowing back-to-back save opportunities this past week.
Sep 9
2
Ryan Tepera
3
Aaron Loup
4
Dominic Leone
5
Danny Barnes
6
Matt Dermody
7
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday.
It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.
Jul 31
8
Tim Mayza
9
Carlos Ramirez
10
Luis Santos
11
Leonel Campos
