Jeff Hoffman | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: East Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR
Rockies optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Hoffman had a shot at claiming the final spot in the Rockies' rotation this spring, but he simply didn't pitch well enough. The 24-year-old right-hander should be brought up for good at some point this summer and could take on deep-league fantasy value. He was recently ranked a top-40 prospect by Baseball America. Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela remain in the running for starting jobs in Colorado. Mar 23 - 2:16 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL86040031.13729171722004.881.72
Jeff Hoffman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA2222690118.2117605344124004.0201.357
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4German Marquez
5Shane Carle
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Matt Carasiti
 

 