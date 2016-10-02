Jeff Hoffman | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (24) / 1/8/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: East Carolina Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rockies optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque. Hoffman had a shot at claiming the final spot in the Rockies' rotation this spring, but he simply didn't pitch well enough. The 24-year-old right-hander should be brought up for good at some point this summer and could take on deep-league fantasy value. He was recently ranked a top-40 prospect by Baseball America. Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela remain in the running for starting jobs in Colorado.

Jeff Hoffman fired two scoreless frames in Friday’s Cactus League start against the Indians. Hoffman gave up two hits and hit a batter, but he didn’t walk anyone and notched one strikeout. Regarded as one of the Rockies’ top prospects, the 24-year-old posted a 4.88 ERA and 22/17 K/BB ratio in 31 1/3 innings across six starts and two relief appearances during his first taste of the majors last year. He’s trying to beat out German Marquez for the final spot in the rotation this spring.

Jeff Hoffman is expected to compete with German Marquez for the No. 5 spot in Colorado's starting rotation. Hoffman finally arrived in the big leagues last season, collecting a 4.88 ERA over eight outings including six starts. The 24-year-old joined the Rockies' organization a year earlier in a trade that sent long-time shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays. Hoffman is the bigger name but Marquez made a rapid ascent through the minors last year and even got his feet wet in the majors as a September callup. Burdened by playing half their games at hitter-friendly Coors Field, neither will be recommended fantasy options heading into 2017. Source: Denver Post