Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeff Hoffman | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
East Carolina
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Hoffman had a shot at claiming the final spot in the Rockies' rotation this spring, but he simply didn't pitch well enough. The 24-year-old right-hander should be brought up for good at some point this summer and could take on deep-league fantasy value. He was recently ranked a top-40 prospect by Baseball America. Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela remain in the running for starting jobs in Colorado.
Mar 23 - 2:16 PM
Jeff Hoffman fired two scoreless frames in Friday’s Cactus League start against the Indians.
Hoffman gave up two hits and hit a batter, but he didn’t walk anyone and notched one strikeout. Regarded as one of the Rockies’ top prospects, the 24-year-old posted a 4.88 ERA and 22/17 K/BB ratio in 31 1/3 innings across six starts and two relief appearances during his first taste of the majors last year. He’s trying to beat out German Marquez for the final spot in the rotation this spring.
Mar 3 - 6:51 PM
Jeff Hoffman is expected to compete with German Marquez for the No. 5 spot in Colorado's starting rotation.
Hoffman finally arrived in the big leagues last season, collecting a 4.88 ERA over eight outings including six starts. The 24-year-old joined the Rockies' organization a year earlier in a trade that sent long-time shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays. Hoffman is the bigger name but Marquez made a rapid ascent through the minors last year and even got his feet wet in the majors as a September callup. Burdened by playing half their games at hitter-friendly Coors Field, neither will be recommended fantasy options heading into 2017.
Feb 11 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Jeff Hoffman struck out seven batters while allowing just one run in five innings but settled for a no-decision as the Rockies lost to the Brewers in extra innings on Saturday.
He gave up only two base hits and both were singles. One of those was an infield single fielded by Hoffman that drove in the only run he would allow. He walked two and punched out seven in what was his best outing of the season. The rookie finishes the campaign with a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. He has a scary 22/17 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:12:00 AM
Rockies ship SP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque
Mar 23 - 2:16 PM
Hoffman goes two scoreless vs. Indians
Mar 3 - 6:51 PM
Hoffman and Marquez competing for No. 5 spot
Feb 11 - 4:51 PM
Hoffman gives up one run in five innings Sat.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:12:00 AM
More Jeff Hoffman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3008)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2905)
3
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2826)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2503)
5
D. Price
BOS
(2502)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2419)
7
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2353)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2328)
9
C. Seager
LA
(2206)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2205)
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
8
6
0
4
0
0
31.1
37
29
17
17
22
0
0
4.88
1.72
Jeff Hoffman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jeff Hoffman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeff Hoffman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jeff Hoffman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
22
22
6
9
0
118.2
117
60
53
44
124
0
0
4.020
1.357
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
Sidelined
Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Thursday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to join the active roster before the end of April.
Desmond underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand. He suffered the injury last Sunday in a Cactus League game. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $70 million free agent contract with Colorado this past offseason after batting .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 107 runs scored over 156 games for the Rangers in 2016.
Mar 16
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has not been cleared to hit yet after an MRI last Friday showed that his injured rib was still healing.
He'll remain limited to cardio work for now and is about 10 days away from baseball activities. It's not a setback per se, but Dahl was obviously hoping to be a little further along in his recovery. He had just four spring at-bats before suffering the stress reaction in his rib and can officially be ruled out for any more Cactus League games.
Mar 20
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
German Marquez
5
Shane Carle
6
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Chad Bettis is scheduled to begin chemotherapy Monday for testicular cancer.
Bettis entered Rockies camp this spring with a clean bill of health and even made an appearance in a Cactus League game, but his cancer has sadly returned. Rockies manager Bud Black said the 27-year-old right-hander intends to return to Major League Baseball this summer.
Mar 20
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls (forearm) was expected to resume throwing Monday.
Qualls hasn't pitched since March 1 due to soreness in his right forearm. While he's making progress, he's likely to begin the season on the disabled list. The veteran reliever posted a 5.23 ERA over 44 appearances last season.
Mar 21
6
Chris Rusin
Sidelined
Chris Rusin (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Rusin threw about 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since suffering an oblique strain at the start of the month. It's unclear when he'll be ready for game action, but he's getting closer.
Mar 22
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) was charged with five runs over two-thirds of an inning in his Cactus League debut on Monday against the Cubs.
It was his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. Diaz retired the first two batters he faced before things quickly went south. While the results weren't great, Owen Perkins of MLB.com notes that he reached 98.8 mph with his fastball. The original expectation was that he would be ready in May, but it appears that he's ahead of schedule.
Mar 21
12
Matt Carasiti
Headlines
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Nate Grimm discusses Greg Bird's new title, Carlos Martinez's Opening Day honor and a US win in the WBC in Thursday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
»
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
»
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
»
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
»
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
MLB Links
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
