Greg Bird | First Baseman | #33

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Yankees manager Joe Girardi has named Greg Bird as the starting first baseman.
Well, duh. There were actually some questions about the situation coming into camp, as Bird is coming back from labrum surgery and the club signed Chris Carter just before spring training, but the 24-year-old has proved his health by batting .421 with four homers and a 1.447 OPS over 16 games this spring. He's an appealing late-round pick in mixed fantasy leagues. Mar 22 - 10:02 AM
Source: Andrew Marchand on Twitter
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
4Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Jon Niese
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Giovanny Gallegos
 

 