Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Martinez to start Opening Day for STL
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
Bautista to return to game action Friday
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into '17 WBC final
Carlos Gomez exits after jamming shoulder
Trevor May having Tommy John surgery Wed.
ATL showing 'continued interest' in Quintana
Scott Kazmir (hip) to return to Cactus games
MRI confirms UCL sprain for RP Will Smith
Seager (oblique) pain-free during minors game
Jays to extend manager Gibbons through 2019
Melvin: Oakland bullpen roles will be 'fluid'
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Whiteside (hand) uncertain for Thursday night
Ivica Zubac scores 17 points on 8-of-14 FGs
Brandon Ingram scores 21 points in 40 minutes
Khris Middleton helps Bucks beat Blazers
Chris Paul drops 27 points in blowout win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in win
DeMarcus Cousins drops 41 w/ monster line
Seth faces off with Steph, hurts shoulder
DeMar DeRozan scores 42 points in OT win
Jimmy Butler's 37 pts not enough in OT loss
Rajon Rondo scores season-high 24 points
Hassan Whiteside suffers hand laceration
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Ryan Hartman scores twice in OTL to VAN
Daniel Sedin nets GWG, assist in OT win v CHI
Mark Barberio gets back-to-back points
Wild (finally) snap five-game losing streak
Anthony Mantha nets OT winner vs. Habs
Joseph Blandisi scores OT winner vs. NYR
Sidney Crosby scores incredible goal vs BUF
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (flu) won't play on Tue
Robin Lehner exits warmup with injury
Reto Berra to make first start in 15 months
Panthers get Ekblad back Tues vs Carolina
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hamlin’s 3rd at ACS last year was an anomaly
Jeffrey Earnhardt: mid-30s on two-milers
Almirola will earn place-diff points at ACS
Michael McDowell could break into top-30
Gray Gaulding will finish in final 25% at ACS
Houff to debut in XFINITY Series at Bristol
Majeski wins second consecutive Rattler 250
Bubba Wallace: NXS 300 advance
Will Rodgers: Kern & Irwindale advance
Derek Kraus: Kern & Irwindale advance
Julia Landauer: Kern & Irwindale advance
Todd Gilliland: Kern & Irwindale advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
Eckel: Eagles will not take a RB in round one
Takk McKinley to meet with CLE, DAL & others
Joe Mixon visiting the Chargers next
Deshaun Watson leads QBs in Casserly poll
Fabian Moreau strains pectoral on bench press
Bo Scarbrough (leg) to be limited in spring
Report: No NFL HCs at Trubisky's pro day
Surgery successful for UW CB Sidney Jones
Cyclones QB Joel Lanning shifts to linebacker
NYJ, SF + KC will also work out QB Trubisky
CB Wiggins announces transfer from Louisville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Zack Littell
(S)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Jon Niese
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Greg Bird | First Baseman | #33
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees manager Joe Girardi has named Greg Bird as the starting first baseman.
Well, duh. There were actually some questions about the situation coming into camp, as Bird is coming back from labrum surgery and the club signed Chris Carter just before spring training, but the 24-year-old has proved his health by batting .421 with four homers and a 1.447 OPS over 16 games this spring. He's an appealing late-round pick in mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 22 - 10:02 AM
Source:
Andrew Marchand on Twitter
Greg Bird went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Bird connected for a solo home run off Clay Buchholz in the second inning. Already, he has mashed four homers in spring play. He missed the 2016 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder and subsequently underwent surgery, but has had no setbacks with his health this spring. At this juncture, the 24-year-old first baseman looks ready to rock 'n' roll for Opening Day.
Mar 15 - 9:05 PM
Greg Bird hit a pair of homers to lead a Yankees split-squad to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Bird took Kyle Kendrick and Edgar Olmos deep. He's 4-for-9 to begin the spring, and that the homers are flying out is very encouraging for a guy making his way back from a lost season due to shoulder surgery.
Feb 28 - 5:33 PM
Greg Bird doubled twice in three at-bats Monday in the Yankees' 4-1 defeat of the Orioles.
Bird was the DH today, but he's fine to play first base now after missing last year with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. There are questions about whether he'll have his power stroke all of the way back this year, but maybe he can answer some of those this spring. He's looked good in batting practice, according to reports.
Feb 27 - 3:44 PM
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
Mar 22 - 10:02 AM
Come fly away with me: Bird homers again
Mar 15 - 9:05 PM
Greg Bird homers twice to lead Yankees
Feb 28 - 5:33 PM
Greg Bird doubles twice against Orioles
Feb 27 - 3:44 PM
More Greg Bird Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Greg Bird's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Greg Bird's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Greg Bird's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Greg Bird's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
4
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
Sidelined
Didi Gregorius has been shut down for two weeks due to a right shoulder strain.
It could have been worse, but obviously Gregorius can be ruled out for Opening Day and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the shortstop could miss all of April. Tyler Wade or possibly Ronald Torreyes will probably be the primary shortstop for the Yankees to begin the regular season. The club could also consider using Starlin Castro there.
Mar 21
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Despite three walks and a couple of hits, Chad Green pitched two scoreless innings Friday in his start against the Phillies.
That ended up being the story of the entire game for the Phillies; they had 18 batters reach (nine hits, eight walks, one on an error) and scored zero runs. According to Baseball-Reference's Play Index, only one team had pulled off such a feat in a nine-inning regular-season game since 1913 (that being the 2005 Rockies). Green has allowed one earned in in 5 2/3 innings this spring, but that's come with five walks and six hits allowed. He's still probably the Yankees' fourth option in the competition for two open rotation spots.
Mar 10
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Jon Niese
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Giovanny Gallegos
