Greg Bird | First Baseman | #33 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (24) / 11/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Yankees manager Joe Girardi has named Greg Bird as the starting first baseman. Well, duh. There were actually some questions about the situation coming into camp, as Bird is coming back from labrum surgery and the club signed Chris Carter just before spring training, but the 24-year-old has proved his health by batting .421 with four homers and a 1.447 OPS over 16 games this spring. He's an appealing late-round pick in mixed fantasy leagues. Source: Andrew Marchand on Twitter

Greg Bird went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. Bird connected for a solo home run off Clay Buchholz in the second inning. Already, he has mashed four homers in spring play. He missed the 2016 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder and subsequently underwent surgery, but has had no setbacks with his health this spring. At this juncture, the 24-year-old first baseman looks ready to rock 'n' roll for Opening Day.

Greg Bird hit a pair of homers to lead a Yankees split-squad to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Bird took Kyle Kendrick and Edgar Olmos deep. He's 4-for-9 to begin the spring, and that the homers are flying out is very encouraging for a guy making his way back from a lost season due to shoulder surgery.