Orlando Calixte | Shortstop | #63

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Maybin out Tuesday night due to pain in side
Miguel Sano scratched Tuesday due to illness
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
Harper in right, batting third Tuesday vs. SF
Bumgarner (shoulder) played catch Tuesday
Brandon Phillips (knee) remains out Tuesday
David Paulino to start Wednesday vs. Twins
Pedroia (wrist) expected to return in 10 days
Ross (shoulder) set for another rehab outing
Buxton (finger) in Twins lineup Tuesday night
Gyorko (family) scratched from lineup Tues.
Piscotty (personal) flying to STL on Tuesday
Carr says he won't talk extension after camp
Cleveland locks LB Kirksey up through 2021
McCown 'far and away' best QB during OTAs
Hunter Henry expected to be 'main tight end'
Todd Gurley to see fewer targets in 2017?
49ers working out free agent S Jairus Byrd
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
Matt Kenseth earns 3rd top-5 of the season
Truex dominates, finishes 3rd in Coke 600
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd in Coke 600
Austin Dillon win Coke 600 on fumes
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
Kansas extends AD Zenger through 2022
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
Rooney has 'more or less' decided on future
Roster
Christian Arroyo
(3B)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(S)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Kyle Blanks
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Orlando Calixte | Shortstop | #63
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Giants recalled OF/INF Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Sacramento.
Calixte is starting in left field and batting leadoff on Tuesday night against the Nationals. He was slashing .287/.331/.507 with eight home runs and 11 stolen bases in 41 games this season at the Triple-A level and could carry some fantasy value in deeper leagues.
May 30 - 6:45 PM
The Giants are expected to call up infielder-outfielder Orlando Calixte on Monday.
No official announcement yet from the team. Calixte, 25, was batting .287/.331/.507 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, and 11 steals over 41 games this season in Triple-A. He has experience between the infield and outfield and will serve in a utility role.
May 29 - 12:53 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Giants optioned INF/OF Orlando Calixte to Triple-A Sacramento.
Calixte was competing for a bench spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster but hit just .192/.222/.231 with two RBI in 26 at-bats during Cactus League competition. He'll function as organizational depth at Triple-A to begin the season.
Mar 19 - 8:42 PM
Giants purchased the contract of INF/OF Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Sacramento.
Calixte was signed to a minor league contract earlier in the week, but the club added him to the 40-man roster to ensure that he wouldn't be selected in the Rule 5 draft. Calixte slashed .274/.324/.420 with 11 homers and 19 RBI in 126 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in 2016.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:11:00 PM
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
May 30 - 6:45 PM
Giants to call up Orlando Calixte
May 29 - 12:53 PM
Giants option Orlando Calixte to Triple-A
Mar 19 - 8:42 PM
Giants purchase contract of Orlando Calixte
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 10:11:00 PM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
41
150
43
7
1
8
26
21
10
35
11
1
.287
.331
.507
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Christian Arroyo
2
Conor Gillaspie
10-Day DL
Conor Gillaspie (back) underwent an MRI on Saturday after suffering a setback during his minor league rehab assignment.
Gillaspie hasn't played since aggravating his back injury Tuesday in a rehab game for Triple-A Sacramento. His MRI results will determine the next step in his recovery process. Gillespie was only hitting .133 when he landed on the DL with back spasms earlier this month.
May 27
LF
1
Eduardo Nunez
Sidelined
Eduardo Nunez (head) is battling vision issues.
Nunez was dazed after a slide home on a passed ball Sunday, as the throw hit him in the helmet and he also took a knee to the jaw. He felt better Monday than he did after Sunday's game and hopes to avoid being placed on the 7-day concussion DL, but it's still up in the air at this point. Orlando Calixte is on the Giants' taxi squad in case they need to make a move.
May 29
2
Justin Ruggiano
3
Jarrett Parker
60-Day DL
Jarrett Parker (shoulder) took on-field batting practice on Saturday.
Parker was also seen running the bases and making throws in the outfield. The Giants are hoping he'll be back in about two weeks, which is around the time he'll be eligible to come off the 60-day DL. Parker broke his collarbone running into the left field wall for a catch earlier this year.
May 27
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
10-Day DL
Hunter Pence (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday or Thursday.
Pence resumed running earlier this week and is looking healthier by the day as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. If all goes well, he should join the Giants during their seven-game road trip, which begins next Friday. The veteran carries an underwhelming .243/.289/.338 slash line over 136 at-bats this season.
May 27
2
Orlando Calixte
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
10-Day DL
Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet on Tuesday at AT&T Park.
Bumgarner had a big smile on his face after the short workout, per beat writer Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The left-hander is aiming to return to the Giants' starting rotation around mid-to-late July, but he obviously still has some big hurdles to clear. Bumgarner has been on the disabled list since April 21 with bruised ribs and a Grade 2 sprain of his left shoulder.
May 30
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Bryan Morris
7
Josh Osich
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
What's going on with the Cubs? Jesse Pantuosco tries to solve the mystery in his latest Power Rankings.
