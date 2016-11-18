Orlando Calixte | Shortstop | #63 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (25) / 2/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Giants recalled OF/INF Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Sacramento. Calixte is starting in left field and batting leadoff on Tuesday night against the Nationals. He was slashing .287/.331/.507 with eight home runs and 11 stolen bases in 41 games this season at the Triple-A level and could carry some fantasy value in deeper leagues.

The Giants are expected to call up infielder-outfielder Orlando Calixte on Monday. No official announcement yet from the team. Calixte, 25, was batting .287/.331/.507 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, and 11 steals over 41 games this season in Triple-A. He has experience between the infield and outfield and will serve in a utility role. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter

Giants optioned INF/OF Orlando Calixte to Triple-A Sacramento. Calixte was competing for a bench spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster but hit just .192/.222/.231 with two RBI in 26 at-bats during Cactus League competition. He'll function as organizational depth at Triple-A to begin the season.