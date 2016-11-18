Player Page

Orlando Calixte | Shortstop | #63

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Giants recalled OF/INF Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Sacramento.
Calixte is starting in left field and batting leadoff on Tuesday night against the Nationals. He was slashing .287/.331/.507 with eight home runs and 11 stolen bases in 41 games this season at the Triple-A level and could carry some fantasy value in deeper leagues. May 30 - 6:45 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Sacramento(PCL)AAA411504371826211035111.287.331.507
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Justin Ruggiano
3Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
2Orlando Calixte
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Bryan Morris
7Josh Osich
8Will Smith
 

 