Ketel Marte | Shortstop | #4

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 165
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Diamondbacks recalled SS Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno.
Marte earns the call up with Nick Ahmed landing on the disabled list due to a fractured hand. He was hitting a sizzling .338/.391/.514 with six homers and seven base thefts with Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League prior to his promotion on Wednesday. He warrants fantasy consideration for those in deeper formats. Jun 28 - 5:00 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
2016000119000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Reno(PCL)AAA7031110523764162253471.338.391.514
