Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(OF)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Matt Capps
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Peralta
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Ketel Marte | Shortstop | #4
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 165
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Diamondbacks recalled SS Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno.
Marte earns the call up with Nick Ahmed landing on the disabled list due to a fractured hand. He was hitting a sizzling .338/.391/.514 with six homers and seven base thefts with Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League prior to his promotion on Wednesday. He warrants fantasy consideration for those in deeper formats.
Jun 28 - 5:00 PM
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks are recalling Ketel Marte.
Nick Ahmed is headed to the disabled list with a fractured hand, so it's not a surprise that Marte is on the way up. The 23-year-old has had a big season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, batting .338/.391/.514 with six homers and seven steals for Triple-A Reno. He should play pretty regularly at shortstop for now, with Chris Owings seeing more time in the outfield. Marte is worth a shot in deeper leagues.
Jun 28 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Robert Murray on Twitter
Diamondbacks optioned SS Ketel Marte to Triple-A Reno.
Marte showed flashes this spring (.250, 1 HR, 6 RBI in 48 Cactus League at-bats) but didn't do enough to secure a roster spot. After trading Jean Segura to Seattle this offseason, the D'Backs are left with Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed to man shortstop. Marte should see time with the big club at some point this year.
Mar 28 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday.
All three hits were singles and he now owns a .303 batting average in 32 at-bats this spring. Marte was the Mariners' starting shortstop most of last season. He hit well as a rookie in 2015 but took a big step backwards as a sophomore in 2016, turning in a .259/.287/.323 slash line with just one homer in 437 at-bats. Still just 23 years old, he is likely ticketed for a demotion to Triple-A to begin this season.
Mar 16 - 8:07 PM
Diamondbacks call up shortstop Ketel Marte
Jun 28 - 5:00 PM
Report: Diamondbacks recalling Ketel Marte
Jun 28 - 9:18 AM
Diamondbacks demote Marte to Triple-A
Mar 28 - 1:19 PM
Marte goes 3-for-4 and scores a run Thursday
Mar 16 - 8:07 PM
More Ketel Marte Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
119
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Reno(PCL)
AAA
70
311
105
23
7
6
41
62
25
34
7
1
.338
.391
.514
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right hand.
Ahmed sustained a small fracture in his right hand after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Ketel Marte has been called up and should see the bulk of work at shortstop moving forward, with Chris Owings likely to take on more work in the outfield. There is no current timetable for Ahmed's return to action, but one should clarify as he is further removed from the initial injury.
Jun 28
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
10-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with the Diamondbacks' Arizona League team on Tuesday.
Tomas' recovery from a right groin injury has come along a little more slowly than expected, but he's ready to test things out in game action now. It's unclear how many rehab games he'll need before being activated, but a return within the next week or so would seem realistic. He's been out three and a half weeks.
Jun 27
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) will play his next rehab game with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Pollock recently took a break from his rehab stint after tweaking his quad a week ago, but he played four innings and took three at-bats on Sunday. Barring any further setbacks, he's likely a few days away from rejoining the Diamondbacks.
Jun 26
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed RHP JJ Hoover on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander hasn't been very effective out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen this season, registering a 4.18 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 36/17 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings. He should be back at some point in July.
Jun 23
3
Archie Bradley
4
Andrew Chafin
5
Jorge De La Rosa
6
T.J. McFarland
7
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
8
Randall Delgado
9
Rubby De La Rosa
10
Braden Shipley
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Matthew Pouliot examines the week's callups and dishes on closers in this week's Strike Zone.
