Marte earns the call up with Nick Ahmed landing on the disabled list due to a fractured hand. He was hitting a sizzling .338/.391/.514 with six homers and seven base thefts with Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League prior to his promotion on Wednesday. He warrants fantasy consideration for those in deeper formats.

Nick Ahmed is headed to the disabled list with a fractured hand, so it's not a surprise that Marte is on the way up. The 23-year-old has had a big season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, batting .338/.391/.514 with six homers and seven steals for Triple-A Reno. He should play pretty regularly at shortstop for now, with Chris Owings seeing more time in the outfield. Marte is worth a shot in deeper leagues.

Marte showed flashes this spring (.250, 1 HR, 6 RBI in 48 Cactus League at-bats) but didn't do enough to secure a roster spot. After trading Jean Segura to Seattle this offseason, the D'Backs are left with Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed to man shortstop. Marte should see time with the big club at some point this year.

Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

All three hits were singles and he now owns a .303 batting average in 32 at-bats this spring. Marte was the Mariners' starting shortstop most of last season. He hit well as a rookie in 2015 but took a big step backwards as a sophomore in 2016, turning in a .259/.287/.323 slash line with just one homer in 437 at-bats. Still just 23 years old, he is likely ticketed for a demotion to Triple-A to begin this season.