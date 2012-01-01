Matt Olson | Outfielder | #28

Matt Olson erupted for two homers Saturday in the Athletics’ win over the White Sox.

What a day for Olson, who had never homered in his career before Saturday. He belted a two-run shot off James Shields in the first inning before crushing another two-run bomb off Jake Petricka in the seventh. With Olson, Franklin Barreto and Jaycob Brugman all going deep on Saturday, this was only the second time in major league history that three players on the same team hit their first career homers in the same game. Olson has hit .200 with seven RBI in 20 big league at-bats this season.