Matt Olson | Outfielder | #28

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias
Jun 24
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bailey smashed for eight runs in 1 2/3 frames
Corey Seager (hamstring) out vs. Rockies
CaGo (shoulder) absent again Saturday
Mancini homers, plates two as O's beat Rays
Matt Olson explodes for two homers Saturday
Franklin Barreto homers in big league debut
McCullers activated for Saturday's start
E-Rod to begin rehab assignment Thursday
Yadier Molina absent from Saturday's lineup
Bibens-Dirkx outstanding in win over Yankees
A's promote top prospect Franklin Barreto
Tanaka sharp in no-decision vs. Rangers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
HC Gase messaged Peyton Manning about return
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mavericks to pick up Yogi Ferrell's option
Earl Watson thinks Josh Jackson can play 1-5
Chris Paul declines his player option
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
Nets to have open competition for starting C
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
Nolan Patrick aims for spot on the Flyers
St. Louis acquires Brayden Schenn from Flyers
Vegas franchise's first pick is Cody Glass
Stars select Miro Heiskanen with third pick
Flyers select Nolan Patrick second overall
Devils take Nico Hischier with the top pick
Capitals sign T.J. Oshie to 8-year extension
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Larson on Toyota / Save Mart 350 pole
Noah Gragson: M&M’S® 200 results
Will Rodgers scores first career K&N Pole
Oliveras tops Peak Mexico final practice
Ryan Truex: DNF in Newton truck race
Austin Cindric: M&M’S® 200 results
Cody Coughlin: M&M’S® 200 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in Newton, IA truck race
Justin Haley: M&M’S® 200 results
Jordan Anderson: M&M’S® 200 results
Jesse Little: M&M’S® 200 results
Austin Theriault conquers ARCA Madison event
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
Rookie Pan posts 8-under with bogey-free 64
Bland ties Garcia for BMW lead with 18 to go
Sergio shoots 67, shares 54-hole lead at BMW
Weekley leads Travelers in GIR and SG: TTG
Jason Day among notable MCs; MDF looms
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Feuding KSU WR Sutton transfers to Appy State
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
LFC midfielder injured on international duty
West Ham winger is raring to go
Swansea close in on their second signing
Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
Rooney may be trapped at United next season
Everton plan for life without Lukaku
Huddersfield in tug of war over Wilshere
Abraham signing could kick-off summer spree
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
John Axford
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Franklin Barreto
(2B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Michael Brady
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Daniel Gossett
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Olson | Outfielder | #28
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Olson erupted for two homers Saturday in the Athletics’ win over the White Sox.
What a day for Olson, who had never homered in his career before Saturday. He belted a two-run shot off James Shields in the first inning before crushing another two-run bomb off Jake Petricka in the seventh. With Olson, Franklin Barreto and Jaycob Brugman all going deep on Saturday, this was only the second time in major league history that three players on the same team hit their first career homers in the same game. Olson has hit .200 with seven RBI in 20 big league at-bats this season.
Jun 24 - 7:18 PM
Athletics recalled 1B/OF Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville.
Olson will give the A's some depth while Matt Chapman recovers from an infection in his left knee. Olson is 2-for-30 in his career at the major league level and 0-for-9 this year.
Jun 22 - 11:37 AM
Athletics optioned 1B/OF Matt Olson to Triple-A Nashville.
Olson has excelled this season at Triple-A, but the 23-year-old is 0-for-9 in two stints with Oakland and now 2-for-30 in his career at the major league level. He got the boot to clear a roster spot for Wednesday's starter Daniel Gossett.
Jun 14 - 9:25 AM
Athletics recalled 1B/OF Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville.
Olson has batted .286/.376/.582 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI in 50 games this season at the Triple-A level and probably deserves an extended look in Oakland. The 23-year-old stands 2-for-24 (.083) at the major league level over the last two seasons.
Jun 10 - 11:30 AM
Matt Olson explodes for two homers Saturday
Jun 24 - 7:18 PM
A's recall Matt Olson from Nashville
Jun 22 - 11:37 AM
A's option 1B/OF Matt Olson to Nashville
Jun 14 - 9:25 AM
A's recall Matt Olson from AAA Nashville
Jun 10 - 11:30 AM
More Matt Olson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
F. Freeman
ATL
(3519)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3092)
3
K. Schwarber
CHC
(3058)
4
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2868)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2825)
6
J. Segura
SEA
(2621)
7
A. Cabrera
NYM
(2576)
8
L. McCullers
HOU
(2552)
9
W. Ramos
TB
(2546)
10
H. Bailey
CIN
(2511)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
2
4
0
2
0
0
0
2
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
17
2
1
0
0
3
2
4
5
0
0
.118
.286
.176
.462
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
2
0
0
0
5
0
2016
0
4
0
0
0
5
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 24
@ CWS
1
3
2
0
0
2
4
2
2
1
0
0
1
0
.667
.833
2.667
Jun 23
@ CWS
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 22
HOU
1
3
2
1
0
0
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.800
1.000
Jun 13
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 11
@ TB
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Jun 10
@ TB
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 4
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
58
214
58
11
0
17
43
36
33
64
3
0
.271
.365
.561
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Friday.
Working his way back from surgery to repair a fractured right wrist, Semien has been slowly but surely upping his workouts this month and is nearly ready to test things out in game action. It's unclear how many rehab games he'll require, but it figures to be more than a handful given that he's been sidelined since mid-April.
Jun 19
2
Chad Pinder
10-Day DL
Athletics placed INF Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Pinder sustained the injury during Friday's victory over the White Sox. Franklin Barreto has been recalled in a corresponding move and will take over as the club's primary shortstop, at least on an interim basis.
Jun 24
3B
1
Matt Chapman
10-Day DL
A's general manager David Forst said he expects Matt Chapman (knee) to return from the disabled list when first eligible.
That would be June 29 -- next Thursday. Chapman was sent to the hospital Thursday morning to get an antibiotic IV for cellulitis in his left knee. The 24-year-old third baseman had three hits and three RBI over his first four major league games.
Jun 22
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) has been hitting off a tee.
He was also able to shag fly balls for the first time on Thursday. The plan is for Smolinski to resume throwing during the first week of July. Smolinski is still a long ways off, but he's making progress.
Jun 15
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Kendall Graveman (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound next week.
Graveman has been playing catch of late with no issues and is slated to have a flat ground throwing session by the end of this week. He won't make it back before the end of June, but the righty is coming along.
Jun 19
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
10-Day DL
Andrew Triggs will be given a cortisone injection in his ailing left hip.
Triggs has some structural damage in the hip but is hoping to avoid surgery. If the cortisone injection provides enough relief as hoped, he'll be allowed to resume throwing. That said, it's going to be a while even in a best-case scenario.
Jun 18
5
Jesse Hahn
6
Jharel Cotton
Sidelined
Jharel Cotton left Friday's start against the White Sox due to a blister on his right thumb.
The issue doesn't appear to be major, so he may not require a trip to the disabled list. Before the blister cropped up, Cotton fanned three over five shutout innings against the White Sox.
Jun 23
7
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) took part in an "up-and-down" bullpen on Wednesday.
Up-and-down, in this case, does not refer to the quality of the bullpen, but rather the action of simulating innings by sitting and getting up. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to be ready to contribute until some time in the second half of the season.
Jun 21
8
Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
Ryan Dull (knee) could resume throwing off a mound later this week.
Dull has recovered from a right knee strain more slowly than expected, but it appears he's finally making some nice progress. It's unclear when he might be game-ready.
Jun 20
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Michael Brady
9
Bobby Wahl
10-Day DL
Bobby Wahl (shoulder) was recently given a cortisone injection.
His ailing right shoulder has responded well to the shot, so it sounds like he could resume throwing soon. Wahl has missed nearly a month with a strained shoulder.
Jun 19
10
Josh Smith
Headlines
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
A position switch for Freddie Freeman? Closer shakeups in Cleveland and Anaheim? Get caught up on all the week's key developments.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
»
Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias
Jun 24
»
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
»
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
»
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
»
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
»
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
»
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
MLB Headlines
»
Bailey smashed for eight runs in 1 2/3 frames
»
Corey Seager (hamstring) out vs. Rockies
»
CaGo (shoulder) absent again Saturday
»
Mancini homers, plates two as O's beat Rays
»
Matt Olson explodes for two homers Saturday
»
Franklin Barreto homers in big league debut
»
McCullers activated for Saturday's start
»
E-Rod to begin rehab assignment Thursday
»
Yadier Molina absent from Saturday's lineup
»
Bibens-Dirkx outstanding in win over Yankees
»
A's promote top prospect Franklin Barreto
»
Tanaka sharp in no-decision vs. Rangers
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved