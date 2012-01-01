Player Page

Matt Olson | Outfielder | #28

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Matt Olson erupted for two homers Saturday in the Athletics’ win over the White Sox.
What a day for Olson, who had never homered in his career before Saturday. He belted a two-run shot off James Shields in the first inning before crushing another two-run bomb off Jake Petricka in the seventh. With Olson, Franklin Barreto and Jaycob Brugman all going deep on Saturday, this was only the second time in major league history that three players on the same team hit their first career homers in the same game. Olson has hit .200 with seven RBI in 20 big league at-bats this season. Jun 24 - 7:18 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667240200021020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8172100324500.118.286.176.462
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170200050
20160400050
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 24@ CWS13200242210010.667.8332.667
Jun 23@ CWS15000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 22HOU13210021200000.667.8001.000
Jun 13@ MIA10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 11@ TB10000000100000.0001.000.000
Jun 10@ TB26000000030000.000.000.000
Jun 4WAS10000011100000.0001.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA5821458110174336336430.271.365.561
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Jharel Cotton
7Chris Bassitt
8Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Michael Brady
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 