Aaron Nola | Starting Pitcher | #27 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (23) / 6/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 196 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHI Contract: 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Aaron Nola (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he will have no restrictions leading into spring training. Nola was diagnosed last August with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm, but he underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment in September and is already feeling close to 100 percent. The young right-hander makes for a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for the 2017 season. He registered a 2.65 ERA over his first 12 starts last year before falling apart in the second half. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter

Phillies activated RHP Aaron Nola from the 60-day disabled list. Nola was shut down by the Phillies in August after being diagnosed with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm. Those injuries help explain the sudden collapse that came after he registered a 2.65 ERA over his first 12 starts in 2016. Nola is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training next February and will be a worthwhile late-round gamble in mixed fantasy leagues if his health reports remain promising. He underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment in September.

Aaron Nola (elbow) feels "100 percent healthy," according to his agent, Joe Longo. Nola was shut down in early August with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm, but he made progress after a platelet-rich plasma injection, and was able to complete a throwing program last month. As of now, he's expected to be ready to go in the spring. "After completing a full throwing program, and getting his side work in, he feels 100 percent healthy and ready for spring training," Longo said via e-mail. "So, he is starting his normally planned offseason program." Nola posted a 2.65 ERA through his first 12 starts last season before struggling to the tune of a 9.82 ERA over his final eight starts. He's going to make for an interesting late-round gamble in mixed fantasy leagues. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News