Aaron Nola | Starting Pitcher | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
Chargers talking to Bradley again on Tuesday
Chargers retain Ken Whisenhunt as coordinator
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
Tomlin: Ladarius Green still in protocol
Jordy Nelson 'a longshot' to play this week
Jerry: 'No decision made' on Romo's future
Bill O'Brien could serve as his own OC
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gibson (ankle) out, Zipser likely to start
Corey Brewer will start on Tuesday
Ryan Anderson (illness) ruled out for Tuesday
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
Fournier, Biyombo questionable for Wednesday
Report: Anthony, Jackson discuss future in NY
Steven Adams listed as out for Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis could return Wednesday
Larry Nance unlikely to return this week
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) questionable Weds
Clarkson, Black expected to play on Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ondrej Pavelec to play Wednesday
Isles fire Capuano, name Weight interim HC
Kopitar (illness) ready to return Wednesday
Carter Hutton to start again Tuesday vs. OTT
Predators claim Brad Hunt off waivers
Jets bring up Ondrej Pavelec from AHL
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
Costa rejoins Chelsea training
Karanka impressed by Rudy Gestede impact
Valdes makes Team of the Week for WK22
West Ham duo make winning starts at AFCON
Antonio shines despite the absence of Payet
Vertonghen will not play again before March
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Swansea busy signing day, add Carroll to mix
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Bobby LaFromboise
(R)
Andrew Pullin
(OF)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Ben Lively
(S)
Roman Quinn
(OF)
Drew Anderson
(S)
Taylor Featherston
(2B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Michael Mariot
(R)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Mark Appel
(S)
Pedro Florimon
(2B)
David Hernandez
(R)
Logan Moore
(C)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Victor Arano
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Adam Morgan
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Alec Asher
(S)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Colton Murray
(R)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Elniery Garcia
(S)
Rhys Hoskins
(1B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Tyler Goeddel
(OF)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Hector Gomez
(2B)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Chace Numata
(C)
Alberto Tirado
(S)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jesmuel Valentin
(2B)
Dylan Cozens
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Vincent Velasquez
(S)
J.P. Crawford
(SS)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Scott Kingery
(2B)
Ricardo Pinto
(S)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aaron Nola | Starting Pitcher | #27
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 196
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Nola (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he will have no restrictions leading into spring training.
Nola was diagnosed last August with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm, but he underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment in September and is already feeling close to 100 percent. The young right-hander makes for a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for the 2017 season. He registered a 2.65 ERA over his first 12 starts last year before falling apart in the second half.
Jan 17 - 6:08 PM
Source:
Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Phillies activated RHP Aaron Nola from the 60-day disabled list.
Nola was shut down by the Phillies in August after being diagnosed with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm. Those injuries help explain the sudden collapse that came after he registered a 2.65 ERA over his first 12 starts in 2016. Nola is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training next February and will be a worthwhile late-round gamble in mixed fantasy leagues if his health reports remain promising. He underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment in September.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Aaron Nola (elbow) feels "100 percent healthy," according to his agent, Joe Longo.
Nola was shut down in early August with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm, but he made progress after a platelet-rich plasma injection, and was able to complete a throwing program last month. As of now, he's expected to be ready to go in the spring. "After completing a full throwing program, and getting his side work in, he feels 100 percent healthy and ready for spring training," Longo said via e-mail. "So, he is starting his normally planned offseason program." Nola posted a 2.65 ERA through his first 12 starts last season before struggling to the tune of a 9.82 ERA over his final eight starts. He's going to make for an interesting late-round gamble in mixed fantasy leagues.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Aaron Nola (elbow) has started into a throwing program.
Nola has yet to begin throwing off a mound, but he is able to play catch. His 2016 season was cut short due to a UCL sprain and low-grade flexor sprain in his right elbow. The 23-year-old right-hander has been on the shelf since the end of July. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2017.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Source:
Matt Gelb on Twitter
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Jan 17 - 6:08 PM
Phillies activate Aaron Nola (elbow) off DL
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Nola (elbow) feels '100 percent healthy'
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Aaron Nola (elbow) begins throwing program
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 06:50:00 PM
More Aaron Nola Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3153)
2
M. Saunders
TOR
(2892)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2375)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2311)
5
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2158)
6
F. Freeman
ATL
(1988)
7
M. Smith
TB
(1983)
8
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1898)
9
N. Feliz
PIT
(1797)
10
C. Crawford
LA
(1774)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
20
20
6
9
0
0
111
116
68
59
29
121
0
0
4.78
1.31
Aaron Nola's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Aaron Nola's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Aaron Nola's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Aaron Nola's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
3
Bryan Holaday
4
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Jesmuel Valentin
3
Hector Gomez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Roman Quinn
3
Nick Williams
4
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
2
Tyler Goeddel
Sidelined
Tyler Goeddel has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Goeddel was hit in the head with a pitch by White Sox reliever Chris Beck on Wednesday. The outfielder is expected to rejoin the Phillies at some point this weekend and will be placed in the league's concussion protocol. At this late stage of the season, there's a good chance he's done for 2016.
Sep 23
3
Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vincent Velasquez
6
Jake Thompson
7
Zach Eflin
8
Adam Morgan
9
Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Severino Gonzalez
8
Luis Garcia
9
Alberto Tirado
10
Sean Burnett
Headlines
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Nate Grimm has the latest on Jose Bautista's free agency and discusses Tyson Ross' 2017 outlook and beyond in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
MLB Headlines
»
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
»
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
»
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
»
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
»
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
»
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
»
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
»
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
»
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
»
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
»
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
»
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved