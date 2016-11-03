Player Page

Aaron Nola | Starting Pitcher | #27

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 196
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Aaron Nola (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he will have no restrictions leading into spring training.
Nola was diagnosed last August with a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and a flexor sprain in his forearm, but he underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment in September and is already feeling close to 100 percent. The young right-hander makes for a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for the 2017 season. He registered a 2.65 ERA over his first 12 starts last year before falling apart in the second half. Jan 17 - 6:08 PM
Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI20206900111116685929121004.781.31
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Roman Quinn
3Nick Williams
4Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
2Tyler Goeddel
3Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Severino Gonzalez
8Luis Garcia
9Alberto Tirado
10Sean Burnett
 

 