Player Results
Article Results
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Stephen Cardullo
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Evansville
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Freeland dominated the Dodgers in his MLB debut on Friday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball.
The rookie southpaw punched out six on the afternoon while walking two, earning his first career victory in the process. The only damage against him came on an RBI groundout by Kike Hernandez in the fourth inning. He'll get an easier test his next time out, taking on the Padres at home on Wednesday. He should be on the radar as at least a streaming option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
Apr 7 - 7:12 PM
Rockies purchased the contract of LHP Kyle Freeland from Double-A Hartford.
The former first-round pick won a spot in the Rockies' rotation by posting a 3.48 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings this spring. Freeland is an intriguing arm, but he didn't miss bats in the minors and doesn't look like much of a fantasy option right now.
Apr 2 - 1:47 PM
Kyle Freeland yielded four runs over 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s start against the Rangers.
Freeland had allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last four appearances, so this was a notable step back for him. The 23-year-old gave up seven hits (including a homer to Mike Napoli) while walking three. He still appears to be in decent shape to begin the year with a rotation spot, but this wasn’t the best timing for a shaky outing. There should be more clarity on the rotation in the next couple of days.
Mar 27 - 8:15 PM
Kyle Freeland was on the money Wednesday in the Rockies’ Cactus League win over the Indians, yielding just four hits and one run over five terrific innings.
He tacked on five strikeouts and one walk. The left-hander had a slight hiccup in the second inning but mostly held his own against one of the league’s better lineups. His strikeout victims included Lonnie Chisenhall, Edwin Encarnacion, Yan Gomes, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana. Through five outings (three starts), Freeland’s Cactus League ERA sits at a stellar 2.25. After showing what he can do against big-league hitters this spring, the 23-year-old shouldn’t be in the minors much longer.
Mar 22 - 8:19 PM
Kyle Freeland shuts down Dodgers in MLB debut
Apr 7 - 7:12 PM
Rockies add Kyle Freeland to roster
Apr 2 - 1:47 PM
Freeland gives up four runs vs. Rangers
Mar 27 - 8:15 PM
Kyle Freeland cruises in win over Cleveland
Mar 22 - 8:19 PM
More Kyle Freeland Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Richards
LAA
(2837)
2
A. Beltre
TEX
(2806)
3
I. Desmond
COL
(2780)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2759)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2702)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2700)
7
D. Price
BOS
(2621)
8
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2561)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(2536)
10
J. Martinez
DET
(2500)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
1.000
1
1
4
2
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 7
LA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
1
1
2
6
0
0
1.50
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Murphy will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury. The Rockies will use Tony Wolters and Dustin Garneau behind the dish until then.
Apr 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
10-Day DL
Ian Desmond (hand) will have a medical check-up on Monday.
Desmond fractured his left hand in mid-March Cactus League action, a fracture which required surgery. During his medical exam on Monday, he will be checked out to see how the bones in his hand are healing up post-surgery. The expectation is that Desmond will be able to return to the Rockies before the end of April.
Apr 5
2
Mark Reynolds
3
Stephen Cardullo
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his rib.
Dahl hasn't been cleared to resume full baseball activities yet, but it probably won't be long. He figures to miss most, if not all, of April. Gerardo Parra will be the Rockies' left fielder in the meantime.
Apr 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Qualls on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm inflammation.
Qualls missed most of spring with the injury, but he's throwing again and might not miss a ton of time.
Apr 2
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
10-Day DL
Chris Rusin (oblique) will start the season-opener for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday as part of his rehab assignment.
Rusin landed on the disabled list at the beginning of the season with a strained oblique he initially suffered in early March. In Thursday's rehab start, the 30-year-old southpaw is expected to throw in the vicinity of three innings or 45 pitches. It is looking like he could return to full health in the next week or so barring a setback.
Apr 5
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
11
German Marquez
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Seth Trachtman looks at developments for the second week of the MLB season, including Charlie Morton's two-start week and Jered Weaver's frightening opponent.
