Kyle Freeland | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 170
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Evansville
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / COL
Kyle Freeland dominated the Dodgers in his MLB debut on Friday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball.
The rookie southpaw punched out six on the afternoon while walking two, earning his first career victory in the process. The only damage against him came on an RBI groundout by Kike Hernandez in the fourth inning. He'll get an easier test his next time out, taking on the Padres at home on Wednesday. He should be on the radar as at least a streaming option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues. Apr 7 - 7:12 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.501.0001142600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 7LA111006.041126001.501.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
3Stephen Cardullo
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
11German Marquez
 

 