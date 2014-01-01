Kyle Freeland | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (23) / 5/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 170 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Evansville Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Kyle Freeland dominated the Dodgers in his MLB debut on Friday, scattering four hits over six innings of one-run ball. The rookie southpaw punched out six on the afternoon while walking two, earning his first career victory in the process. The only damage against him came on an RBI groundout by Kike Hernandez in the fourth inning. He'll get an easier test his next time out, taking on the Padres at home on Wednesday. He should be on the radar as at least a streaming option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.

Rockies purchased the contract of LHP Kyle Freeland from Double-A Hartford. The former first-round pick won a spot in the Rockies' rotation by posting a 3.48 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings this spring. Freeland is an intriguing arm, but he didn't miss bats in the minors and doesn't look like much of a fantasy option right now.

Kyle Freeland yielded four runs over 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s start against the Rangers. Freeland had allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last four appearances, so this was a notable step back for him. The 23-year-old gave up seven hits (including a homer to Mike Napoli) while walking three. He still appears to be in decent shape to begin the year with a rotation spot, but this wasn’t the best timing for a shaky outing. There should be more clarity on the rotation in the next couple of days.