Trea Turner | Shortstop | #7 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (23) / 6/30/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Trea Turner left Saturday's game against the Phillies with an apparent groin injury. Turner singled to begin the game and stole second before injuring his groin rounding third base. Wilmer Difo entered as a pinch-runner and will take over at shortstop. If Turner's injury proves serious, this would be an enormous loss for fantasy owners. The 23-year-old was a borderline first-rounder in mixed leagues this spring, though he's gotten off to a slow start with just three hits in his first 19 at-bats. Source: Trea Turner on Twitter

Trea Turner went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs on Saturday against the Red Sox. He singled twice and scored twice. His excellent spring gave no signs that his breakout 2016 campaign was a fluke. He batted .314 with three homers and six steals in 70 Grapefruit League at-bats. Turner set the fantasy baseball world on fire last year by batting .342/.370/.567 with 13 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 73 games. The dynamic 23-year-old was taken as early as the first or second round in most fantasy drafts.

Trea Turner went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Monday against the Mets. Turner has shown really impressive power as a major leaguer, and the Nationals have a nice alternative in the leadoff spot in Adam Eaton. Still, Dusty Baker has been locked into Turner as a leadoff man since the beginning of the spring. Turner is batting .279 with three homers and six steals this spring.