Trea Turner | Shortstop | #7

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Trea Turner left Saturday's game against the Phillies with an apparent groin injury.
Turner singled to begin the game and stole second before injuring his groin rounding third base. Wilmer Difo entered as a pinch-runner and will take over at shortstop. If Turner's injury proves serious, this would be an enormous loss for fantasy owners. The 23-year-old was a borderline first-rounder in mixed leagues this spring, though he's gotten off to a slow start with just three hits in his first 19 at-bats. Apr 8 - 7:42 PM
Source: Trea Turner on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
4th111.000001000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4182100000720.111.111.167.278
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170004000
2016003020450
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 7@ PHI15000000030000.000.000.000
Apr 6MIA15100000021000.200.200.200
Apr 5MIA14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 3MIA14110000001000.250.250.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Shawn Kelley
3Koda Glover
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
 

 