[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Arroyo roughed up in first start since 2014
Aledmys Diaz stars with two homers Saturday
Trea Turner exits with apparent groin injury
Zimmermann pitches well in win over Red Sox
Update: Gary Sanchez out with biceps strain
Giants get Denard Span back from hip injury
Bradley Jr. dealing with hyperextended knee
CarGo sitting against Clayton Kershaw
Ryan Braun scratched with back tightness
Melvin Upton to join SF on minor league deal
Greg Bird dealing with bruised right ankle
Collin McHugh (elbow) shut down six weeks
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Trea Turner | Shortstop | #7
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/30/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trea Turner left Saturday's game against the Phillies with an apparent groin injury.
Turner singled to begin the game and stole second before injuring his groin rounding third base. Wilmer Difo entered as a pinch-runner and will take over at shortstop. If Turner's injury proves serious, this would be an enormous loss for fantasy owners. The 23-year-old was a borderline first-rounder in mixed leagues this spring, though he's gotten off to a slow start with just three hits in his first 19 at-bats.
Apr 8 - 7:42 PM
Source:
Trea Turner on Twitter
Trea Turner went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs on Saturday against the Red Sox.
He singled twice and scored twice. His excellent spring gave no signs that his breakout 2016 campaign was a fluke. He batted .314 with three homers and six steals in 70 Grapefruit League at-bats. Turner set the fantasy baseball world on fire last year by batting .342/.370/.567 with 13 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 73 games. The dynamic 23-year-old was taken as early as the first or second round in most fantasy drafts.
Apr 1 - 6:19 PM
Trea Turner went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Monday against the Mets.
Turner has shown really impressive power as a major leaguer, and the Nationals have a nice alternative in the leadoff spot in Adam Eaton. Still, Dusty Baker has been locked into Turner as a leadoff man since the beginning of the spring. Turner is batting .279 with three homers and six steals this spring.
Mar 27 - 4:42 PM
Trea Turner went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored against the Astros on Saturday.
It has been a rough start to the spring for last season's breakout rookie. He is batting just .229 with one homer and three stolen bases through 35 at-bats. Turner hit the ground running (literally) as a rookie in 2016. He batted .342/.370/.567 with 13 homers and 33 stolen bases in just 73 games. He is flying off fantasy draft boards in the first couple of rounds this month as owners eagerly anticipate what he might do in a full season.
Mar 18 - 6:08 PM
Trea Turner exits with apparent groin injury
Apr 8 - 7:42 PM
Turner goes 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sat.
Apr 1 - 6:19 PM
Trea Turner homers twice against Mets
Mar 27 - 4:42 PM
Turner goes 2-for-2 with a run scored Sat.
Mar 18 - 6:08 PM
More Trea Turner Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
4th
1
1
1.000
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
4
18
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
2
0
.111
.111
.167
.278
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
2016
0
0
30
2
0
45
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 7
@ PHI
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 6
MIA
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 5
MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 3
MIA
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
Sidelined
Trea Turner left Saturday's game against the Phillies with an apparent groin injury.
Turner singled to begin the game and stole second before injuring his groin rounding third base. Wilmer Difo entered as a pinch-runner and will take over at shortstop. If Turner's injury proves serious, this would be an enormous loss for fantasy owners. The 23-year-old was a borderline first-rounder in mixed leagues this spring, though he's gotten off to a slow start with just three hits in his first 19 at-bats.
Apr 8
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Shawn Kelley
3
Koda Glover
4
Sammy Solis
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
Headlines
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Nick Nelson covers the biggest fantasy news from MLB's first week, including an unfortunate injury for Brewers starter Junior Guerra.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
»
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
»
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
»
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
»
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
»
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
»
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
MLB Headlines
»
Arroyo roughed up in first start since 2014
»
Aledmys Diaz stars with two homers Saturday
»
Trea Turner exits with apparent groin injury
»
Zimmermann pitches well in win over Red Sox
»
Update: Gary Sanchez out with biceps strain
»
Giants get Denard Span back from hip injury
»
Bradley Jr. dealing with hyperextended knee
»
CarGo sitting against Clayton Kershaw
»
Ryan Braun scratched with back tightness
»
Melvin Upton to join SF on minor league deal
»
Greg Bird dealing with bruised right ankle
»
Collin McHugh (elbow) shut down six weeks
