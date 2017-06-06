Sean Newcomb | Starting Pitcher Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (23) / 6/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 245 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Share: Tweet

Braves pitching prospect Sean Newcomb is a candidate to start a game in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Atlanta actually needs two new starters, and the other options are Matt Wisler and Lucas Sims. Newcomb, a big 25-year-old lefty acquired from the Angels in the Andrelton Simmons trade, carries the most fantasy intrigue of the bunch with his 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Gwinnett. He was drafted 15th overall by Anaheim in 2014 out of the University of Hartford. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves prospect Sean Newcomb struck out 11 on Sunday while allowing just one run for Triple-A Gwinnett. The strikeouts are nice, but the best part of Newcomb's start was that he only walked one hitter. With a fastball that touches the high 90s and a devastating slider, Newcomb has the stuff to be a high-end starter. He just needs to throw more strikes to reach that level. Sunday was a good example that it's not impossible.

Braves prospect Sean Newcomb gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings of work for Triple-A Gwinnett. Newcomb also struck out five, which is good, but he also walked three, which isn't. The former Angel first-round pick has stuff that competes with any southpaw prospect in baseball, but control issues have plagued him since was a junior at Hartford. This is a high-risk, high-reward prospect that has just as good of a chance of pitching at the top of a rotation as he does of pitching in the bullpen. You've been warned.