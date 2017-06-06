Sean Newcomb | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners, Segura do 5-year, $70M extension
Newcomb may debut for Braves on Saturday
Wilson Ramos doubles in second rehab game
MLB investigating Norris for domestic abuse
Nelson Cruz made early exit due to tight calf
Max Scherzer Ks 14 in Tuesday's win in LA
Hunter Renfroe blasts two solo homers in loss
Robbie Ray Ks 11 for fourth straight victory
Mark Reynolds cracks two HRs with five RBI
Haniger (oblique) goes 1-for-4 in rehab debut
Beltre (ankle) in a walking boot late Tuesday
Gerardo Parra (quad) to be put on 10-day DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Osweiler impressing teammates at Browns OTAs
Enunwa now expected to be Jets' top wideout
Report: Redskins, Cousins talks heating up
Decker higher on Ravens' list than Maclin?
Decker cleared from hip, shoulder surgeries
Report: Retired Steve Smith contacted by Jets
Julio Jones (foot) on track for training camp
Bolts' Mike Williams out until training camp
Browns have 'inquired' on Jeremy Maclin
Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill is our No. 1 receiver
'No progress' in Kirk Cousins extension talks
Jets release ILB David Harris after 10 years
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
Report: Jackets interested in Ilya Kovalchuk
Nick Bonino is a game-time decision Monday
Frederick Gaudreau gets game winner Saturday
Josi picks up 3 points in big Game 3 win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Coughlin: winstaronlinegaming.com 400 advance
Enfinger: winstaronlinegaming.com 400 advance
Ryan Reed: Pocono Green 250 advance
Peters joins MDM Motorsports at Fort Worth
Todd Gilliland: Runner-up in K&N East points
Hunter Baize: Memphis 125 results
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Memphis 125 results
Chase Purdy: Memphis 125 results
Chase Cabre: Runner-up in Memphis 125
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: Memphis 125 results
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Shane Lee: Shore Lunch 250 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
Lahiri career-TOUR-best T2 with bogey-free 65
Magnificent Paratore wins the Nordea Masters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
WR Callaway offered plea deal on pot charges
Rice grad WR Temi Alaka transfers to USF
Clemson DE Yeargin will miss 2017 season
3 Spartan players charged with sexual assault
UK has only SEC-commited QB picked to Opening
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Morgan calls for LCFC to spend in the summer
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
Hazard injury worse than first feared
Arsene Wenger makes first summer signing
Lukaku reaches agreement over transfer
Arsenal officially announce Kolasinac signing
Van Dijk wants Liverpool transfer
Wenger interested in move for Mahrez
Sean Newcomb | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves pitching prospect Sean Newcomb is a candidate to start a game in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Atlanta actually needs two new starters, and the other options are Matt Wisler and Lucas Sims. Newcomb, a big 25-year-old lefty acquired from the Angels in the Andrelton Simmons trade, carries the most fantasy intrigue of the bunch with his 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Gwinnett. He was drafted 15th overall by Anaheim in 2014 out of the University of Hartford.
Jun 7 - 8:03 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Braves prospect Sean Newcomb struck out 11 on Sunday while allowing just one run for Triple-A Gwinnett.
The strikeouts are nice, but the best part of Newcomb's start was that he only walked one hitter. With a fastball that touches the high 90s and a devastating slider, Newcomb has the stuff to be a high-end starter. He just needs to throw more strikes to reach that level. Sunday was a good example that it's not impossible.
May 1 - 1:08 PM
Braves prospect Sean Newcomb gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings of work for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Newcomb also struck out five, which is good, but he also walked three, which isn't. The former Angel first-round pick has stuff that competes with any southpaw prospect in baseball, but control issues have plagued him since was a junior at Hartford. This is a high-risk, high-reward prospect that has just as good of a chance of pitching at the top of a rotation as he does of pitching in the bullpen. You've been warned.
Apr 13 - 2:28 PM
Sean Newcomb struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday against the Phillies.
That's a whole lot better than his first appearance, when he gave up four runs in an inning. Newcomb should make his major league debut sometime this year, but he needs to cut down on the walks first. He went 8-7 with a 3.86 ERA and a 152/71 K/BB ratio in 140 innings in Double-A last year.
Mar 8 - 4:05 PM
Newcomb may debut for Braves on Saturday
Jun 7 - 8:03 AM
Dominant start for Newcomb
May 1 - 1:08 PM
Mixed start for Newcomb
Apr 13 - 2:28 PM
Sean Newcomb strikes out four in relief
Mar 8 - 4:05 PM
More Sean Newcomb Player News
Player Page
Atlanta Braves Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
11
11
3
3
0
57.2
45
23
19
33
74
0
0
2.965
1.353
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
10-Day DL
Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist.
Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.
May 18
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
3
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
Colon was lit up for eight earned runs over just 3 2/3 innings in his last start Monday night against the Phillies. The 44-year-old has a 7.78 ERA on the season.
Jun 6
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
8
Jason Motte
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Jason Hursh
