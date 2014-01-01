Michael Conforto | Outfielder | #30 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (24) / 3/1/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Oregon State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $554,904, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Michael Conforto will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Phillies. Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson is on the bench. Conforto is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers, one double, and two walks through his first 11 games this season. Granderson is off to a very slow start, so Conforto has a chance to earn more playing time if he continues to produce. Source: New York Mets

Mets manager Terry Collins said that he plans on getting Michael Conforto a start during this weekend's series against the Marlins. Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies. Prior to drawing the start in center against the Phils, the 24-year-old had seen just eight plate appearances. Despite the near-complete lack of playing time, Conforto already has two home runs under his belt. A start on Saturday or Sunday in Miami would be the most likely scenario for the short term, as the Marlins will be rolling with right-handers in Edinson Volquez and Dan Straily on those days. Collins will only be able to keep him on the bench for so long if he keeps producing like this. Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter

Michael Conforto belted his first home run of the season, helping to power the Mets to a 5-2 victory over the Marlins on Sunday. His sixth-inning shot off of Marlins' starter Edinson Volquez put the Mets up 5-2 which would be the final score. Conforto also drew a walk, finishing the night 1-for-3. He has seen limited playing time in the first week of the season, as Sunday's game was his first start. Until he finds consistent at-bats, he'll only be useful in NL-only formats.