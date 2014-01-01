Welcome,
Correa (hand) remains out Tuesday vs. LAA
Matt Carpenter (finger) remains out Tuesday
Gary Sanchez (biceps) to resume throwing
Matt Kemp (hamstring) set for rehab games
Posey (concussion) at DH and batting fourth
Todd Frazier (flu) out again Tuesday
Blue Jays place Happ (elbow) on 10-day DL
Conforto starting in CF, batting leadoff Tue.
Pedroia out Tuesday, Bogaerts hitting leadoff
Addison Russell not in Tuesday's lineup
Starling Marte suspended 80 games for PEDs
Miguel Cabrera (back) in Tuesday's lineup
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Vic Black
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(1B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Michael Conforto | Outfielder | #30
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $554,904, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Conforto will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Phillies.
Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson is on the bench. Conforto is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers, one double, and two walks through his first 11 games this season. Granderson is off to a very slow start, so Conforto has a chance to earn more playing time if he continues to produce.
Apr 18 - 3:14 PM
Source:
New York Mets
Mets manager Terry Collins said that he plans on getting Michael Conforto a start during this weekend's series against the Marlins.
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies. Prior to drawing the start in center against the Phils, the 24-year-old had seen just eight plate appearances. Despite the near-complete lack of playing time, Conforto already has two home runs under his belt. A start on Saturday or Sunday in Miami would be the most likely scenario for the short term, as the Marlins will be rolling with right-handers in Edinson Volquez and Dan Straily on those days. Collins will only be able to keep him on the bench for so long if he keeps producing like this.
Apr 12 - 10:46 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Michael Conforto belted his first home run of the season, helping to power the Mets to a 5-2 victory over the Marlins on Sunday.
His sixth-inning shot off of Marlins' starter Edinson Volquez put the Mets up 5-2 which would be the final score. Conforto also drew a walk, finishing the night 1-for-3. He has seen limited playing time in the first week of the season, as Sunday's game was his first start. Until he finds consistent at-bats, he'll only be useful in NL-only formats.
Apr 9 - 11:16 PM
Michael Conforto will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster.
But just how much he is going to play remains unclear given that the Mets never found a trade partner for Jay Bruce. Conforto nailed down the roster spot by batting .300 with an .873 OPS and three home runs this spring in Grapefruit League play.
Mar 30 - 10:34 AM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Conforto starting in CF, batting leadoff Tue.
Apr 18 - 3:14 PM
Michael Conforto could see weekend start
Apr 12 - 10:46 PM
Michael Conforto belts homer in win on Sunday
Apr 9 - 11:16 PM
Conforto named to Mets' Opening Day roster
Mar 30 - 10:34 AM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
17
6
1
0
2
6
5
2
4
0
0
.353
.409
.765
1.174
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
87
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 16
@ MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 15
@ MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 14
@ MIA
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
.333
Apr 13
@ MIA
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Apr 12
@ PHI
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
3
1
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.250
Apr 11
@ PHI
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 9
MIA
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
David Wright
10-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
It's only light tossing for the time being, but it's the first step as he builds up arm strength. Wright was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in late February and of course is also battling spinal stenosis which isn't going away. A timetable for his return remains completely up in the air.
Apr 10
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
He suffered the injury during the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo still isn't ready to play in games and it's unclear when he will be.
Apr 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey logged a quality start in Sunday's no-decision against the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits over his six frames.
Harvey walked two and struck out five on afternoon. The Marlins scratched out a run in the first inning then added another in Harvey's final frame on an RBI double off the bat of Marcell Ozuna. He'll bring a 2-0 record, 2.45 ERA and 0.98 WHIP into Saturday's start against the Nationals.
Apr 16
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Steven Matz (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program on Wednesday.
This comes after Matz was shut down for three weeks after receiving a PRP injection in his elbow. The injury was originally described as left elbow inflammation, but Matz told reporters earlier this month that he's dealing with a flexor tendon strain. Either way, he's still a ways off from joining the Mets. The best-case scenario might be late next month.
Apr 18
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
Seth Lugo (elbow) will begin a throwing program on Tuesday.
Lugo was shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a "slight" tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will try to rehab the injury. He'll start out by throwing from 60 feet on Tuesday, but obviously he's a long way off from pitching for the Mets again.
Apr 17
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
Suspended
Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout Monday with Double-A Binghamton.
It was his final tune-up outing before he returns from his 15-game suspension on Thursday. Familia might get eased back into things in non-save situations before returning to the closer role. Addison Reed will then slide back into a set-up role. Familia's suspension was a result of an arrest for a domestic violence incident with his wife, Bianca Rivas, in October. Charges were dropped in December after his wife declined to pursue the case.
Apr 18
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
9
Rafael Montero
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
In this week's Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew talks late-round players who suddenly look like serious contributors.
