Michael Conforto | Outfielder | #30

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / NYM
Michael Conforto will start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Phillies.
Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson is on the bench. Conforto is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers, one double, and two walks through his first 11 games this season. Granderson is off to a very slow start, so Conforto has a chance to earn more playing time if he continues to produce. Apr 18 - 3:14 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11176102652400.353.409.7651.174
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000060
201600000874
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 16@ MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 15@ MIA11000010000000.000.000.000
Apr 14@ MIA13100010020000.333.250.333
Apr 13@ MIA12110010000000.500.5001.000
Apr 12@ PHI14200113120000.500.6001.250
Apr 11@ PHI10000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 9MIA13100121100000.333.5001.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Rafael Montero
 

 