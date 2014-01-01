Player Page

Bradley Zimmer | Outfielder | #78

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: San Francisco
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (21) / CLE
Indians purchased the contract of OF Bradley Zimmer from Triple-A Columbus.
He'll join the big club with Abraham Almonte (biceps) hitting the disabled list. Zimmer, arguably the Indians' top prospect, was hitting .294/.371/.532 with five homers and nine steals through 33 games this season in Triple-A. Strikeouts are still an issue for him, but his blend of pop and speed makes him worth adding outside of shallow mixed fantasy leagues. May 16 - 12:41 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA331263711251422144393.294.371.532
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
2Erik Gonzalez
3B1Jose Ramirez
LF1Michael Brantley
CF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Austin Jackson
3Bradley Zimmer
RF1Abraham Almonte
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Nick Goody
8Shawn Armstrong
 

 