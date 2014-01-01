Welcome,
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Dan Otero
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Scott Downs
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Bradley Zimmer | Outfielder | #78
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/27/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
San Francisco
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (21) / CLE
Latest News
Recent News
Indians purchased the contract of OF Bradley Zimmer from Triple-A Columbus.
He'll join the big club with Abraham Almonte (biceps) hitting the disabled list. Zimmer, arguably the Indians' top prospect, was hitting .294/.371/.532 with five homers and nine steals through 33 games this season in Triple-A. Strikeouts are still an issue for him, but his blend of pop and speed makes him worth adding outside of shallow mixed fantasy leagues.
May 16 - 12:41 PM
Indians outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer picked up two hits on Wednesday for Triple-A Columbus.
Zimmer also scored a run, knocked in a run, and drew a walk. He also struck out twice, which remains the biggest concern for Zimmer going forward. He can do a little bit of everything, but will he able to reach his potential with this many strikeouts? Time will tell, but history says it's difficult.
May 11 - 1:02 PM
Cleveland outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-4 on Sunday for Triple-A Columbus.
Zimmer did strike out once, but he also doubled and scored a run. The strikeouts are still an issue, but he's hitting for average and power, and he's drawing walks to help compensate for the swing-and-miss. He's also stolen four bases making him a well-rounded fantasy prospect. Those darn strikeouts, though.
Apr 17 - 1:48 PM
Cleveland outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer had a strong debut on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored for Triple-A Columbus.
Picking up a couple of hits is great, but perhaps the most important takeaway from the game is that Zimmer didn't strike out, a welcome sign after striking out 171 times last summer. Because of the contact issues Zimmer has become a polarizing "real-life" prospect, but his ability to run and hit for power makes him plenty relevant in fantasy. It will likely take an injury to the Cleveland outfield to see him up, but the upside here is palpable.
Apr 7 - 1:50 PM
Indians call up prospect OF Bradley Zimmer
May 16 - 12:41 PM
Two hits for Zimmer
May 11 - 1:02 PM
Zimmer goes 2-for-4
Apr 17 - 1:48 PM
Zimmer picks up two hits, doesn't strikeout
Apr 7 - 1:50 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
33
126
37
11
2
5
14
22
14
43
9
3
.294
.371
.532
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
2
Erik Gonzalez
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
CF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Austin Jackson
10-Day DL
Austin Jackson (toe) will run the bases again on Tuesday.
Jackson, who is coming back from a hyperextened left toe, went through agility drills and ran the bases on Monday. He's making progress, but the Indians want to see more before clearing him to return to game action.
May 15
3
Bradley Zimmer
RF
1
Abraham Almonte
10-Day DL
Indians placed OF Abraham Almonte on the 10-day disabled list with a right biceps strain.
Almonte suffered the injury during Monday's game. There's no clear timetable for his return. The Indians have called up top prospect Bradley Zimmer to take his spot in the outfield.
May 16
2
Brandon Guyer
10-Day DL
Brandon Guyer is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a left wrist sprain.
Guyer's wrist was bothering him for a little while before he aggravated the injury on a swing on Friday. He'll be out through mid-June at the earliest. Guyer was batting just .182/.237/.291 with one homer and five RBI in 21 games.
May 15
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
10-Day DL
Corey Kluber (back) will throw 20 pitches in a light bullpen session on Monday.
Assuming Kluber's back feels good, the next step will be a full-intensity batting practice session in preparation for a simulated game. He appears on track for a return by the end of the month.
May 15
2
Carlos Carrasco
Sidelined
Carlos Carrasco was pulled from Monday's start against the Rays due to left pectoral tightness.
Well, at least it's not something with his pitching arm. Carrasco struggled Monday, allowing five runs over 3 2/3 frames and seeing his velocity dip, before the Indians' trainer came out to remove him. The Indians don't think the injury is serious, but the right-hander will be re-evaluated on Tuesday before the club knows whether his next start might be affected.
May 15
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Nick Goody
8
Shawn Armstrong
