Erick Fedde | Starting Pitcher | #62 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (24) / 2/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: UNLV Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will call up pitching prospect Erick Fedde to start in place of Stephen Strasburg (arm) on Saturday. Strasburg left his last start with discomfort in his right forearm. The initial hope was that he would not have to miss a start, but all signs are pointing to Fedde taking his next turn through the rotation against the Rockies on Saturday. The 24-year-old right-hander ranked as Baseball America's No. 52 prospect in the game prior to the 2017 season. Splitting time between Double- and Triple-A, Fedde has pitched to a 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69/21 K/BB ratio across 27 appearances (11 starts). Source: Washington Post

Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde recently was moved into Triple-A Syracuse's rotation. The Nats had Fedde pitching in relief for the last two months with the thinking that he could help the big club in that role. He pitched well out of the bullpen (3.13 ERA, 26/5 K/BB ratio over 23 innings), but ultimately the team obviously decided he's better off returning to his development as a starter. Source: MASN Sports

Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde has been promoted from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Syracuse. The former first-rounder holds a 2.63 ERA and 19/4 K/BB over 13 2/3 innings since being moved to the bullpen. Given the issues the Nats are having with their relief corps, we could see Fedde up in the majors in short order. Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter