Erick Fedde | Starting Pitcher | #62

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UNLV
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will call up pitching prospect Erick Fedde to start in place of Stephen Strasburg (arm) on Saturday.
Strasburg left his last start with discomfort in his right forearm. The initial hope was that he would not have to miss a start, but all signs are pointing to Fedde taking his next turn through the rotation against the Rockies on Saturday. The 24-year-old right-hander ranked as Baseball America's No. 52 prospect in the game prior to the 2017 season. Splitting time between Double- and Triple-A, Fedde has pitched to a 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69/21 K/BB ratio across 27 appearances (11 starts). Jul 26 - 9:24 PM
Source: Washington Post
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Harrisburg(EAST)AA17733056.14521191854003.0361.118
Syracuse(INT)AAA10411021261313315005.5711.381
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Manny Delcarmen
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3Adrian Sanchez
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
2Brian Goodwin
3Ryan Raburn
CF1Michael Taylor
2Adam Eaton
3Andrew Stevenson
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Edwin Jackson
6Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Koda Glover
4Shawn Kelley
5Matt Albers
6Oliver Perez
7Enny Romero
8Matt Grace
9Joe Blanton
 

 