Erick Fedde | Starting Pitcher | #62

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
Howie Kendrick exits with left hand soreness
J.D. Martinez launches pair of homers vs. ATL
Chris Sale strikes out 11 in dominant showing
Miguel Sano (hand) out of Wednesday's lineup
Yoenis Cespedes (quad) in lineup vs. Padres
Avisail Garcia (thumb) to miss several weeks
Dallas Keuchel (neck) to start on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trust or Bust?
Jul 26
Down Goes Dixon
Jul 26
Seahawks Fantasy Preview
Jul 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 25
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
49ers Fantasy Preview
Jul 20
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens hope Flacco returns after week of rest
Kelvin Benjamin looking 'leaner and quicker'
Disk injury in back to cost Flacco 3-6 weeks
Bucs rookie RB McNichols cleared for camp
Chargers take flier on Cardale Jones in trade
Report: Falcons 'hit snag' in Freeman talks
Eagles slot WR role Nelson Agholor's to lose?
Jordan Reed starts camp on active/PUP list
Broncos send late-round pick for Allen Barbre
Jets claim KR Lucky Whitehead off waivers
John Ross (shoulder) still couple weeks away?
Eagles cut 2014 first-round bust Marcus Smith
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
Derek Kraus: K&N East-West Combined stats
Ben Kennedy: K&N East-West Combined stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
All About Scarcity in PL Draft
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Danilo favourite to start in the BPL opener
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Andrew Stevenson
(OF)
Isaac Ballou
(OF)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Adrian Sanchez
(SS)
Kris Watts
(C)
Stephen Drew
(SS)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Edwin Jackson
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Koda Glover
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Erick Fedde | Starting Pitcher | #62
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UNLV
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals will call up pitching prospect Erick Fedde to start in place of Stephen Strasburg (arm) on Saturday.
Strasburg left his last start with discomfort in his right forearm. The initial hope was that he would not have to miss a start, but all signs are pointing to Fedde taking his next turn through the rotation against the Rockies on Saturday. The 24-year-old right-hander ranked as Baseball America's No. 52 prospect in the game prior to the 2017 season. Splitting time between Double- and Triple-A, Fedde has pitched to a 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69/21 K/BB ratio across 27 appearances (11 starts).
Jul 26 - 9:24 PM
Source:
Washington Post
Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde recently was moved into Triple-A Syracuse's rotation.
The Nats had Fedde pitching in relief for the last two months with the thinking that he could help the big club in that role. He pitched well out of the bullpen (3.13 ERA, 26/5 K/BB ratio over 23 innings), but ultimately the team obviously decided he's better off returning to his development as a starter.
Jul 14 - 1:22 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde has been promoted from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Syracuse.
The former first-rounder holds a 2.63 ERA and 19/4 K/BB over 13 2/3 innings since being moved to the bullpen. Given the issues the Nats are having with their relief corps, we could see Fedde up in the majors in short order.
Jun 13 - 1:58 PM
Source:
Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
Nationals prospect Erick Fedde gave up one run in two innings of work on Sunday for Double-A Harrisburg.
Fedde gave up just one hit in his two innings of work, but it was a homer. He also struck out three. So far, the relief "experiment" has gone relatively well, but it hasn't been an overwhelming success at this point. It seems more likely that Fedde will be dealt for bullpen help than provide it himself at this point.
Jun 5 - 1:21 PM
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
Jul 26 - 9:24 PM
Fedde moves back from bullpen to rotation
Jul 14 - 1:22 PM
Erick Fedde promoted to Triple-A
Jun 13 - 1:58 PM
Fedde strikes out three in relief
Jun 5 - 1:21 PM
More Erick Fedde Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3747)
2
S. Gray
OAK
(3330)
3
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2854)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2849)
5
J. Garcia
MIN
(2826)
6
E. Nunez
BOS
(2449)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2385)
8
T. Turner
WAS
(2232)
9
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2143)
10
Z. Britton
BAL
(2141)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Harrisburg(EAST)
AA
17
7
3
3
0
56.1
45
21
19
18
54
0
0
3.036
1.118
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
10
4
1
1
0
21
26
13
13
3
15
0
0
5.571
1.381
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Manny Delcarmen
SS
1
Trea Turner
10-Day DL
Trea Turner (wrist) took grounders on Tuesday afternoon at Nationals Park.
That's a strong indication that Turner's checkup X-ray on Tuesday showed significant healing, though the star shortstop still hasn't been cleared to throw. He's been out for the last month with a fractured right wrist and there is no timetable yet for his return to Washington's active roster. The target for now is probably mid-August.
Jul 25
2
Stephen Drew
3
Adrian Sanchez
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
60-Day DL
Nationals transferred OF Jayson Werth from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Werth remains out indefinitely with nagging soreness in his left foot.
Jul 23
2
Brian Goodwin
3
Ryan Raburn
10-Day DL
Nationals activated OF Ryan Raburn from the bereavement list; placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a left trapezius strain.
Raburn was placed on the bereavement list on Sunday to allow him time to mourn the passing of his grandfather. It is unclear just when he suffered the trapezius strain which is now sending him to the disabled list. There is no current timetable for Raburn's return.
Jul 26
CF
1
Michael Taylor
10-Day DL
Michael Taylor (oblique) played catch in the outfield on Wednesday.
Taylor could start taking some light swings before the end of the week. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain just before the All-Star break. Currently up 11.5 games in the NL East, the Nationals have the luxury to allow Taylor some time to recover. He could potentially rejoin the team in early August so long as his rehab continues to progress smoothly.
Jul 26
2
Adam Eaton
60-Day DL
Adam Eaton said Sunday that he has full extension of his surgically-repaired left knee.
Eaton proclaimed that he's ahead of schedule as far as his projected 6-9 month timetable goes. That's nice to hear, but he's still not coming back this season.
Jun 11
3
Andrew Stevenson
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
10-Day DL
Nationals placed OF Chris Heisey on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.
Heisey was injured while legging out a triple Saturday. He's had a rough go of it with injuries, as he just returned earlier this month from a ruptured right biceps.
Jul 23
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
Sidelined
Stephen Strasburg (arm) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Strasburg will miss his Saturday start against the Rockies -- top pitching prospect Erick Fedde will toe the rubber for that one -- but the Nationals are hopeful that he will be able to return from the disabled list when first eligible. He initially came down with discomfort in his right forearm during his outing on Sunday.
Jul 26
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Edwin Jackson
6
Joe Ross
60-Day DL
Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Ross is done for 2017, and the majority of 2018. The 24-year-old right-hander entered this season with high expectations, but he pitched to a 5.01 ERA in 72 2/3 innings and has a long road back to fantasy relevance. Ross is scheduled to become arbitration-eligible in 2019.
Jul 19
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Koda Glover
60-Day DL
Nationals transferred RHP Koda Glover from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Jacob Turner on the 40-man roster. Glover has been out for over a month with back and shoulder problems. There's no clear timetable for his return, but he's eligible to return by mid-August.
Jul 17
4
Shawn Kelley
10-Day DL
Shawn Kelley (trapezius) will throw a simulated game on Wednesday.
Kelley has ramped up his rehab efforts of late, progressing from throwing off flat ground to a bullpen session earlier this week. He has been out of action since mid-June due to a strained right trapezius muscle. While his rehab is starting to move along at a faster pace, there is no current timetable for his return.
Jul 26
5
Matt Albers
6
Oliver Perez
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Grace
9
Joe Blanton
Headlines
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dave Shovein fills in with a look at the closer and stolen base situations around the league.
More MLB Columns
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
»
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
MLB Headlines
»
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
»
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
»
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
»
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
»
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
»
Howie Kendrick exits with left hand soreness
»
J.D. Martinez launches pair of homers vs. ATL
»
Chris Sale strikes out 11 in dominant showing
»
Miguel Sano (hand) out of Wednesday's lineup
»
Yoenis Cespedes (quad) in lineup vs. Padres
»
Avisail Garcia (thumb) to miss several weeks
»
Dallas Keuchel (neck) to start on Friday
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved