Kyle Schwarber | Outfielder | #12

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed Thursday that Kyle Schwarber is the clear frontrunner to bat leadoff.
Schwarber doesn't have the physique of a traditional leadoff man, but that bat plays anywhere and the No. 1 spot in the lineup just means more plate appearances. Schwarber, 23, owns an .831 OPS with 16 home runs and 43 RBI through his first 71 major league games. He went 7-for-17 (.412) with three walks last year in the World Series. Feb 23 - 1:31 PM
Source: Patrick Mooney on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
240000001200.000.200.000.200
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000020
Kyle Schwarber's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 