Kyle Schwarber | Outfielder | #12 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (23) / 3/5/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Indiana Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / CHC

Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed Thursday that Kyle Schwarber is the clear frontrunner to bat leadoff. Schwarber doesn't have the physique of a traditional leadoff man, but that bat plays anywhere and the No. 1 spot in the lineup just means more plate appearances. Schwarber, 23, owns an .831 OPS with 16 home runs and 43 RBI through his first 71 major league games. He went 7-for-17 (.412) with three walks last year in the World Series. Source: Patrick Mooney on Twitter

Kyle Schwarber (knee) has been cleared for catching activities. Schwarber went for an exam on Monday and everything checked out fine with his knee. He'll participate in catching drills in camp and figures to see some time behind the plate this spring. The Cubs are envisioning him as their third catcher, though he'd be more of an emergency option there. Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero will carry most of the load. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Cubs president Theo Epstein said Tuesday that the goal is for Kyle Schwarber to serve as the team's third catcher in 2017 in addition to his left field duties. Schwarber will see doctors Tuesday in hopes of being cleared to catch. If all goes well, he'll begin doing catching drills one or two days per week. The Cubs still have Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero, so Schwarber will see the great majority of his playing time in left field. His ability to catch would merely be a bonus. Source: Bruce Levine on Twitter