Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Villar passed on $20M extension with Brewers
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Thunder nearing deal for McDermott
Report: Enes Kanter could play on Friday?
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
Joel Embiid (knee) to miss next four games
Jusuf Nurkic could start on Thursday?
Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia
Woj: Noel to Dallas for Anderson & pick
Celtics improve their offer for Paul George
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will not play Thursday
Report: Thunder interested in Doug McDermott
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
Kyle Schwarber | Outfielder | #12
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/5/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed Thursday that Kyle Schwarber is the clear frontrunner to bat leadoff.
Schwarber doesn't have the physique of a traditional leadoff man, but that bat plays anywhere and the No. 1 spot in the lineup just means more plate appearances. Schwarber, 23, owns an .831 OPS with 16 home runs and 43 RBI through his first 71 major league games. He went 7-for-17 (.412) with three walks last year in the World Series.
Feb 23 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Patrick Mooney on Twitter
Kyle Schwarber (knee) has been cleared for catching activities.
Schwarber went for an exam on Monday and everything checked out fine with his knee. He'll participate in catching drills in camp and figures to see some time behind the plate this spring. The Cubs are envisioning him as their third catcher, though he'd be more of an emergency option there. Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero will carry most of the load.
Feb 15 - 9:54 AM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Cubs president Theo Epstein said Tuesday that the goal is for Kyle Schwarber to serve as the team's third catcher in 2017 in addition to his left field duties.
Schwarber will see doctors Tuesday in hopes of being cleared to catch. If all goes well, he'll begin doing catching drills one or two days per week. The Cubs still have Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero, so Schwarber will see the great majority of his playing time in left field. His ability to catch would merely be a bonus.
Feb 14 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Bruce Levine on Twitter
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that he would consider batting Kyle Schwarber (knee) leadoff.
This is, of course, all very early and tentative, with plenty of time for tinkering. Just doing some early January spitballing, Maddon tossed out a possible lineup against a right-handed starter in which Schwarber led off, followed up by Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist. Schwarber has batted leadoff just twice in his career. 51 of his 61 games started have come out of the two-hole. The slugger made a bit cameo in the World Series and should be ready to rock and roll come spring training after suffering a torn ACL last April. One additional note -- Maddon indicated that if he did bat Schwarber at the front of the lineup, he would consider hitting his pitcher eighth.
Jan 11 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Jesse Rogers on Twitter
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Feb 23 - 1:31 PM
Schwarber cleared for catching drills
Feb 15 - 9:54 AM
Cubs hope Schwarber can be third catcher
Feb 14 - 1:57 PM
Maddon can see Schwarber (knee) leading off
Jan 11 - 5:37 PM
More Kyle Schwarber Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.000
.200
.000
.200
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Kyle Schwarber's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kyle Schwarber's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kyle Schwarber's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kyle Schwarber's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Washington's uncertain situation in the ninth, and new addition behind the plate, are top stories in our latest Lowdown.
