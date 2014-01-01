Brandon Finnegan | Starting Pitcher | #29 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (23) / 4/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 212 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: TCU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $567,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brandon Finnegan struck out nine batters and allowed just one base hit as he fired seven shutout frames in a 2-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Finnegan was masterful all night. The only hit he allowed was a first-inning single by Maikel Franco. Finnegan, who turns 24 years old next week, went 10-11 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts last season. His 145/84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 innings last year shows he needs to improve his control if he wants to become a front of the rotation starter. He is definitely making progress if tonight's game is any indication.

Brandon Finnegan struggled in his final spring start, yielding seven hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks over four lackluster innings in the Reds’ Cactus League loss to the Indians. He also tacked on three strikeouts. Things seemed to be going fine for Finnegan until the second inning. The Indians got to him for four runs in that frame including three on a home run by Yandy Diaz. Finnegan finished the outing on a high note by holding the Tribe scoreless over his last two innings. We’re still waiting for Finnegan to put it all together, but at least he has youth on his side. Finnegan turns 24 two weeks from Friday.

Brandon Finnegan struggled in Friday's Cactus League start against an Indians' split squad, giving up three runs on six hits in four innings. The left-hander struck out five on the evening while issuing three free passes. He has not had a good spring thus far, pitching to a 7.94 ERA. Given the available options, it'll be either Finnegan or Scott Feldman starting for the Reds on Opening Day.