Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Brandon Finnegan | Starting Pitcher | #29
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $567,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Finnegan struck out nine batters and allowed just one base hit as he fired seven shutout frames in a 2-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.
Finnegan was masterful all night. The only hit he allowed was a first-inning single by Maikel Franco. Finnegan, who turns 24 years old next week, went 10-11 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts last season. His 145/84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 innings last year shows he needs to improve his control if he wants to become a front of the rotation starter. He is definitely making progress if tonight's game is any indication.
Apr 5 - 11:11 PM
Brandon Finnegan struggled in his final spring start, yielding seven hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks over four lackluster innings in the Reds’ Cactus League loss to the Indians.
He also tacked on three strikeouts. Things seemed to be going fine for Finnegan until the second inning. The Indians got to him for four runs in that frame including three on a home run by Yandy Diaz. Finnegan finished the outing on a high note by holding the Tribe scoreless over his last two innings. We’re still waiting for Finnegan to put it all together, but at least he has youth on his side. Finnegan turns 24 two weeks from Friday.
Mar 29 - 7:10 PM
Brandon Finnegan struggled in Friday's Cactus League start against an Indians' split squad, giving up three runs on six hits in four innings.
The left-hander struck out five on the evening while issuing three free passes. He has not had a good spring thus far, pitching to a 7.94 ERA. Given the available options, it'll be either Finnegan or Scott Feldman starting for the Reds on Opening Day.
Mar 18 - 12:45 AM
Brandon Finnegan struggled in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League contest with the Mariners, yielding three runs on six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Finnegan surrendered a run in the second inning and allowed two more in the third. His spring has not exactly gone smoothly, as he has surrendered seven runs in three outings covering 7 1/3 frames. Despite these early struggles, the 23-year-old southpaw showed promise last season and will be part of the 2017 rotation barring injury.
Mar 11 - 7:48 PM
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.286
0
0
1
1
9
0
0
1
0
0
Apr 5
PHI
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
1
0
0
1
9
0
0
.00
.29
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Thursday.
"We'll get him to where he's catching back-to-back nine-inning games before we consider activating him. Until we get to that place, it's hard to say how long it will be," said Reds manager Bryan Price. While he wouldn't put a date on Mesoraco's return, Price did say that the backstop is unlikely to need all 20 days allotted for the rehab assignment. Assuming no setbacks, he could rejoin the Reds in late April or early May. Mesoraco has been limited to just 39 games played over the past two seasons due to hip and shoulder surgeries.
Apr 5
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Reds needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Tyler Goeddel, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia. DeSclafani is still recovering from a sprained right elbow. The hope is that he'll resume throwing later this month.
Apr 5
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) will play catch Monday.
It will be his first time throwing since he had surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The Reds are hoping Bailey is ready to rejoin their rotation by June.
Mar 26
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Rookie Davis
7
Cody Reed
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Reds purchased the contract of RHP Nick Travieso from Triple-A Louisville; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
Travieso still isn't throwing due to a shoulder issue that's bothered him all spring, but at least he'll get a big league paycheck now while he's rehabbing. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 2
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right ulnar neuritis.
Brice was acquired from the Marlins in the Dan Straily deal over the winter. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 2
8
Barrett Astin
9
Nefi Ogando
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Nefi Ogando on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a right hand strain.
It's unclear how long Ogando will be on the shelf. He'll be used as a middle reliever once healthy.
Apr 2
10
Robert Stephenson
