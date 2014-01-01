Player Page

Brandon Finnegan | Starting Pitcher | #29

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 212
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: TCU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Finnegan struck out nine batters and allowed just one base hit as he fired seven shutout frames in a 2-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.
Finnegan was masterful all night. The only hit he allowed was a first-inning single by Maikel Franco. Finnegan, who turns 24 years old next week, went 10-11 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts last season. His 145/84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 innings last year shows he needs to improve his control if he wants to become a front of the rotation starter. He is definitely making progress if tonight's game is any indication. Apr 5 - 11:11 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.2860011900100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 5PHI111007.01001900.00.29
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Rookie Davis
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Barrett Astin
9Nefi Ogando
10Robert Stephenson
 

 