Luis Severino | Starting Pitcher | #40

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Luis Severino struck out 11 Rays batters while limiting them to two runs over seven innings in Thursday's victory.
The 11 strikeouts were a single-game best for the 23-year-old, whose previous high was nine, which he's done twice, most recently last May. Although the final line didn't show it, Severino was also solid in his first start of the season against the Orioles. He had to win a starting spot this spring and did so with a good Grapefruit League, and performances like Thursday's remind of what he's capable if he puts it all together. With his pedigree, Severino is the kind of waiver-wire dart worth throwing as owners shuffle their rosters in the early portion of the season. He'll next take the mound Tuesday against the White Sox. Apr 14 - 8:16 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01002.57.85722511100100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY22100012.01166217004.501.08
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 13TB111007.0522111002.57.86
Apr 7@ BAL110005.064416007.201.40
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 