Luis Severino | Starting Pitcher | #40 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (23) / 2/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Luis Severino struck out 11 Rays batters while limiting them to two runs over seven innings in Thursday's victory. The 11 strikeouts were a single-game best for the 23-year-old, whose previous high was nine, which he's done twice, most recently last May. Although the final line didn't show it, Severino was also solid in his first start of the season against the Orioles. He had to win a starting spot this spring and did so with a good Grapefruit League, and performances like Thursday's remind of what he's capable if he puts it all together. With his pedigree, Severino is the kind of waiver-wire dart worth throwing as owners shuffle their rosters in the early portion of the season. He'll next take the mound Tuesday against the White Sox.

Luis Severino was handed a no-decision in his season debut after allowing four runs over five innings against the Orioles on Friday. The big blow was a three-run homer off the bat of Manny Machado in his final inning of work. He left in line for the victory, but the Orioles eventually took the lead in the seventh. Severino struck out six batters while walking just one. The young right-hander saw excellent results out of the bullpen last year, but it makes sense for the Yankees to continue trying him as a starter. He’s still just 23 years old. But it could be a bumpy ride for fantasy owners this year.

Luis Severino pitched five innings of one-run ball Thursday in a win over the Phillies. Severino could have had a letdown today after being named the Yankees' fourth starter before the game, but he instead turned in his best start of the spring. He ends the month 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA. It's too much to expect consistency from him in the early going, but he should be more good than bad.