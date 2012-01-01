Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Hader | Starting Pitcher | #71

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 19 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brewers recalled LHP Josh Hader from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports hears that the plan is for Hader to work out of the bullpen for the time being. Hader has had a rough season so far, posting a 5.37 ERA and 51/31 K/BB ratio over 52 innings at Colorado Springs. However, the numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt given how hitter-friendly that environment is. It's unclear whether this will be a short stay for Hader if he he'll have a chance to stick around a while. The lefty will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game. Jun 9 - 4:23 PM
Source: FanRagSports.com
More Josh Hader Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA1212340524932313151005.3651.538
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Keon Broxton
2Brett Phillips
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Jimmy Nelson
5Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Rob Scahill
8Wily Peralta
9Josh Hader
 

 