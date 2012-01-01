Josh Hader | Starting Pitcher | #71 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (23) / 4/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 185 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 19 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brewers recalled LHP Josh Hader from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Robert Murray of FanRag Sports hears that the plan is for Hader to work out of the bullpen for the time being. Hader has had a rough season so far, posting a 5.37 ERA and 51/31 K/BB ratio over 52 innings at Colorado Springs. However, the numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt given how hitter-friendly that environment is. It's unclear whether this will be a short stay for Hader if he he'll have a chance to stick around a while. The lefty will be making his major league debut when he gets into a game. Source: FanRagSports.com

Brewers prospect Josh Hader gave up one hit and zero runs in two innings of work on Sunday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. In those two innings, Hader also struck out four and walked one. While Hader did start the game, his early exit will only increase rumors that the Brewers are considering him for a bullpen role. With two plus-plus pitches, it could be a role he thrives in, if he throws enough strikes to trust in high-leverage situations.

Brewers prospect Josh Hader gave up eight runs on nine hits in just three innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Hader also walked three and struck out two. Pitching in the PCL is no fun, and it's even less fun when you're pitching in Colorado Springs, and four of the hits allowed were homers. The left-hander has electric stuff, but the command still leaves a lot to be desired. This is a high-risk, high-reward pitcher, for certain.