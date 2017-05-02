Player Page

David Peralta | Outfielder | #6

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / STL
Contract: view contract details
David Peralta is out of the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms.
He's the latest Arizona player to get hit by the bug. "Peralta unfortunately is a little under the weather right now," manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday evening. "It might be a chance to see him later in the game, but we felt like we should give him some time away." May 2 - 7:06 PM
Source: Arizona Republic
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
23923061371381931.326.382.511.893
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000220
201600000480
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 30COL15100000100000.200.333.200
Apr 29COL111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Apr 28COL14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 27SD14110000010000.250.250.500
Apr 26SD122000023000001.0001.0001.000
Apr 24SD14300112001000.750.7501.500
Apr 23LA14200001010000.500.500.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Shelby Miller
5Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3JJ Hoover
4Randall Delgado
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8Archie Bradley
9Jorge De La Rosa
10Enrique Burgos
11T.J. McFarland
 

 