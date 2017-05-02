David Peralta | Outfielder | #6 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (29) / 8/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $572,200, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

David Peralta is out of the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms. He's the latest Arizona player to get hit by the bug. "Peralta unfortunately is a little under the weather right now," manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday evening. "It might be a chance to see him later in the game, but we felt like we should give him some time away." Source: Arizona Republic

David Peralta reached base all five times he was up Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with three walks against the Padres. Peralta had a .224 OBP through 45 at-bats this season. Now he's all of the way up to .402 after 78 at-bats.

David Peralta went 3-for-4 and swiped his third base Monday against the Padres. The Diamondbacks are doing a lot of running this year, and Peralta is already one-third of the way to his career high of nine steals established in 2015. He's also hitting great at the moment, going 17-for-31 over his last seven games. It makes him look like a solid mixed-league choice.