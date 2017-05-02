Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Ducks' Patrick Eaves day-to-day with LBI
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(OF)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
David Peralta | Outfielder | #6
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/14/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $572,200, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Peralta is out of the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms.
He's the latest Arizona player to get hit by the bug. "Peralta unfortunately is a little under the weather right now," manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday evening. "It might be a chance to see him later in the game, but we felt like we should give him some time away."
May 2 - 7:06 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
David Peralta reached base all five times he was up Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with three walks against the Padres.
Peralta had a .224 OBP through 45 at-bats this season. Now he's all of the way up to .402 after 78 at-bats.
Apr 27 - 1:59 AM
David Peralta went 3-for-4 and swiped his third base Monday against the Padres.
The Diamondbacks are doing a lot of running this year, and Peralta is already one-third of the way to his career high of nine steals established in 2015. He's also hitting great at the moment, going 17-for-31 over his last seven games. It makes him look like a solid mixed-league choice.
Apr 25 - 2:04 AM
David Peralta finished 4-for-5 with four doubles and three runs scored in a lopsided win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
Peralta had one double in 15 games coming into Saturday's contest. The good game raised his average 40 points, to .294. After his 2016 season was cut short due to injury, Peralta has two homers and two steals in the early portion of the schedule and will continue to be an important part of the Diamondbacks' offense in 2017.
Apr 23 - 1:45 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
23
92
30
6
1
3
7
13
8
19
3
1
.326
.382
.511
.893
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
48
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 30
COL
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.333
.200
Apr 29
COL
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Apr 28
COL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 27
SD
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 26
SD
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Apr 24
SD
1
4
3
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.500
Apr 23
LA
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
RF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
David Peralta is out of the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms.
He's the latest Arizona player to get hit by the bug. "Peralta unfortunately is a little under the weather right now," manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday evening. "It might be a chance to see him later in the game, but we felt like we should give him some time away."
May 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller has opted to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com reports.
"After taking some time and sitting back for a couple of days and talking to everybody and getting all the information that I could, I'm just going to go ahead and get the surgery done," Miller said. "With where I am in my career and how many years I have ahead of me, I think it's the logical thing to do." Miller said he's hopeful to be back on a mound next spring, but more realistically he'll probably be out until late 2018 or perhaps even the start of the 2019 season.
Apr 29
5
Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
10-Day DL
Jake Barrett (shoulder) allowed a hit but struck out the side in a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance with High-A Visalia on Saturday.
Barrett is working his way back from a shoulder injury that wiped out his spring training. The fact that he missed all of spring suggests that he'd probably need a good number of rehab appearances before being activated, but he certainly didn't look rusty Saturday. Barrett's progress is worth noting given Fernando Rodney's struggles, as he probably would've been next in line for saves if he were healthy. He could eventually work his way into the mix.
Apr 30
3
JJ Hoover
4
Randall Delgado
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
10-Day DL
Steve Hathaway (shoulder) will pitch in an extended spring training game Saturday.
It shouldn't be too long after that that he's ready for a rehab assignment. Working his way back from a shoulder injury, Hathaway isn't a given to be added to the major league roster once he's ready.
Apr 21
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
Archie Bradley
9
Jorge De La Rosa
10
Enrique Burgos
11
T.J. McFarland
