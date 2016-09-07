Player Page

Justin Bour | First Baseman | #41

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 268
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: George Mason
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 25 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Justin Bour will be the club's everyday first baseman this season.
"We think there’s a lot in the tank with this guy," Mattingly said Monday. "He brings fear to the lineup." Bour has usually been platooned in the past, as he has batted an ugly .223/.273/.291 in his career versus left-handed pitching. That line will have to improve if Bour is to keep the Marlins from finding a platoon mate again, but it appears he'll at least enter 2017 with a chance to show he can hit lefties. "This is a guy who has an opportunity," Mattingly said. "We think he’s getting better." Feb 13 - 4:50 PM
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9028074121155135385600.264.349.475.824
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201608200001
Justin Bour's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
New Orleans(PCL)AAA5182000001000.111.158.111
