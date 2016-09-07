Justin Bour | First Baseman | #41

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Justin Bour will be the club's everyday first baseman this season.

"We think there’s a lot in the tank with this guy," Mattingly said Monday. "He brings fear to the lineup." Bour has usually been platooned in the past, as he has batted an ugly .223/.273/.291 in his career versus left-handed pitching. That line will have to improve if Bour is to keep the Marlins from finding a platoon mate again, but it appears he'll at least enter 2017 with a chance to show he can hit lefties. "This is a guy who has an opportunity," Mattingly said. "We think he’s getting better."