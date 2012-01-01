Player Page

Matt Chapman | Third Baseman

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the A's will call up third base prospect Matt Chapman on Thursday.
Chapman is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Yankees. The A's were waiting to call him up until he passed the super-two arbitration mark. In 48 games at Triple-A Nashville this season, the 24-year-old was hitting .259/.350/.592 with 16 homers and 30 RBI. Given the power upside, here, he is worth a look in both mixed league and AL-only formats. Jun 14 - 7:08 PM
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Season Stats
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA481744562163030256354.259.350.592
