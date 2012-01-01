Matt Chapman | Third Baseman

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Johnny Cueto coughs up trio of homers in loss
Report: A's to call up prospect Matt Chapman
Puig suspended one game for flipping bird
Renfroe homers, drives in three against Reds
Jason Kipnis scratched due to neck spasms
Matt Kemp forced out with apparent leg injury
Chris Davis (oblique) lands on the 10-day DL
Ben Zobrist (wrist) could be facing DL stint
Ozuna hits 17th HR, drives in three vs. OAK
Brewers cut Opening Day closer Neftali Feliz
HOU officially adds OF prospect Derek Fisher
Josh Reddick placed on 7-day concussion DL
Cole Beasley shelved by hamstring tendinitis
ArDarius Stewart has thumb & groin surgeries
DEN columnist predicts Paxton Lynch to start
Colts RB Turbin will play bigger role in 2017
Jordan Howard's passing-game role to grow?
Vikings RB McKinnon adds 12 lbs from last yr
FA Eric Decker visiting Titans on Wednesday
Matt Jones asks for his release from Redskins
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Jon McKennedy paces Thompson, CT practice
Bilicki set for double duty this weekend
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Gus Dean: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Vinnie Miller: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Zach Neal
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Daniel Gossett
(S)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Matt Chapman | Third Baseman
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/28/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the A's will call up third base prospect Matt Chapman on Thursday.
Chapman is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Yankees. The A's were waiting to call him up until he passed the super-two arbitration mark. In 48 games at Triple-A Nashville this season, the 24-year-old was hitting .259/.350/.592 with 16 homers and 30 RBI. Given the power upside, here, he is worth a look in both mixed league and AL-only formats.
Jun 14 - 7:08 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Athletics prospect Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Nashville.
The homer was Chapman's 13th on the season in just 40 games. There is too much-swing-and-miss in his game to ever hit for average, but there's plus power in his right-handed bat, enough that 25 to 30 homer seasons are possible. He's also an excellent defender at third, so he's going to be a big-leaguer. Just how effective he'll be will depend on if he can keep the strikeouts to a dull roar.
Jun 5 - 1:34 PM
An MRI on the sprained wrist of A's 3B prospect Matt Chapman revealed no structural damage.
There is no current timetable for Chapman's return, but it would appear he might have dodged serious injury. The 23-year-old third baseman initially sprained his wrist in a Triple-A game this past Friday. He has showcased big-time power in the minors and could work his way into fantasy relevance with an expected call-up later this summer.
Apr 12 - 6:41 PM
Source:
John Hickey on Twitter
Athletics 3B prospect Matt Chapman has been diagnosed with a sprained wrist.
Chapman suffered the injury Friday in a game for Triple-A Nashville. The 23-year-old impressed with 36 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last season but only managed a .237 average while striking out 173 times in 514 at-bats. More will be known on Chapman's status Monday when he's reevaluated.
Apr 8 - 10:19 PM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Report: A's to call up prospect Matt Chapman
Jun 14 - 7:08 PM
Romero
Jun 5 - 1:34 PM
MRI reveals no structural damage for Chapman
Apr 12 - 6:41 PM
Matt Chapman out with sprained wrist
Apr 8 - 10:19 PM
More Matt Chapman Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
48
174
45
6
2
16
30
30
25
63
5
4
.259
.350
.592
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) hit off a tee with a game bat for the first time Wednesday.
Semien had been using lighter bats with his tee work over the last few days and has now taken another step in his rehabilitation from April wrist surgery. The hope is he can return to the Athletics' active roster around early-to-mid July.
Jun 7
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
Sidelined
Matt Joyce's laceration under his chin suffered in Wednesday's game against the Marlins required three stitches.
"I'm ready to play tomorrow if they ask," said a game Joyce. He suffered the chin laceration after colliding with Yonder Alonso while trying to bring in a high pop-up in the second inning of Wednesday's game. It sounds like this injury will not keep him out for long barring concussion symptoms.
Jun 14
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Kendall Graveman (shoulder) resumed playing catch on Monday.
Graveman has been out since May because of a right shoulder strain and has quite a few hurdles to clear in his rehab before the A's can map out a possible return date. The right-hander can probably be ruled out through the All-Star break.
Jun 13
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
10-Day DL
An MRI taken Monday on the left hip of Andrew Triggs revealed some structural damage.
It could be the already-diagnosed hip strain or something new. Either way, it's going to be a while before Triggs can resume throwing. "There is no timetable," A's manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday. "He’s just going to have to feel good enough for activity." Melvin noted that Triggs is also working through some back issues.
Jun 13
5
Jesse Hahn
6
Jharel Cotton
7
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) has resumed his throwing program.
Bassitt was shut down in late May after experiencing discomfort in his surgically-repaired right elbow and he's now basically starting from scratch. The 28-year-old right-hander probably won't be an option for Oakland until the second half of the season.
Jun 13
8
Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
Ryan Dull is still unable to push off his injured right knee.
The initial hope was that Dull might be back by now, but his recovery has gone much slower than expected. He remains shut down until the knee completely heals.
Jun 4
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Zach Neal
9
Bobby Wahl
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Bobby Wahl on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain.
Wahl struggled in a two-inning appearance Tuesday night against the Marlins and apparently injured his throwing shoulder along the way. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. Zach Neal has been called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.
May 24
10
Josh Smith
National Disaster
Jun 14
Brad Johnson covers the latest closer and stolen base news including more turmoil in the nation's capitol.
