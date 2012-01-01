Matt Chapman | Third Baseman Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (24) / 4/28/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the A's will call up third base prospect Matt Chapman on Thursday. Chapman is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Yankees. The A's were waiting to call him up until he passed the super-two arbitration mark. In 48 games at Triple-A Nashville this season, the 24-year-old was hitting .259/.350/.592 with 16 homers and 30 RBI. Given the power upside, here, he is worth a look in both mixed league and AL-only formats. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Athletics prospect Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Nashville. The homer was Chapman's 13th on the season in just 40 games. There is too much-swing-and-miss in his game to ever hit for average, but there's plus power in his right-handed bat, enough that 25 to 30 homer seasons are possible. He's also an excellent defender at third, so he's going to be a big-leaguer. Just how effective he'll be will depend on if he can keep the strikeouts to a dull roar.

An MRI on the sprained wrist of A's 3B prospect Matt Chapman revealed no structural damage. There is no current timetable for Chapman's return, but it would appear he might have dodged serious injury. The 23-year-old third baseman initially sprained his wrist in a Triple-A game this past Friday. He has showcased big-time power in the minors and could work his way into fantasy relevance with an expected call-up later this summer. Source: John Hickey on Twitter