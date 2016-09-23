Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Luke Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #62
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Weaver was lifted from Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to lower back spasms.
A trainer came out to attend to Weaver before he exited stage left. No timetable has been given for Weaver's return at this early juncture, but given the sometimes delicate nature of back injuries, the Cardinals figure to take it slow with the 23-year-old right-hander. Expect his readiness for Opening Day to clarify in the coming days and weeks, once the severity of this back issue and a potential timetable is determined.
Mar 1 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Mark Saxon on Twitter
Luke Weaver exited Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to an apparent injury.
A trainer came out to look at Weaver, who then left the game. It is not clear as of yet as to the exact nature or severity of the injury. The Cardinals should pass along word in the coming hours. Weaver is fighting it out to earn the fifth spot in the Cards' rotation.
Mar 1 - 3:24 PM
Source:
St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
Luke Weaver allowed one run in two innings while facing the Marlins on Saturday.
He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. Weaver may be the guy who benefits from Alex Reyes' season-ending arm surgery. He figures to be the fifth starter in the Cardinals' rotation to begin the season. He had a 5.70 ERA but struck out 45 batters in 36 1/3 frames in his first taste of the majors last year.
Feb 25 - 5:32 PM
The Cardinals have moved Luke Weaver to the bullpen.
Weaver really impressed in his first major league starts, but he allowed 12 runs -- six earned -- over 4 2/3 innings in his last two outings. The club was probably going to use him as a reliever should they make the postseason, anyway, so it makes some sense for him to get his feet wet out of the bullpen. Jaime Garcia is re-entering the rotation in Weaver's place.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Source:
Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
Mar 1 - 3:55 PM
Luke Weaver exits game with apparent injury
Mar 1 - 3:24 PM
Weaver gives up one run in two innings Sat.
Feb 25 - 5:32 PM
Cardinals move Luke Weaver to bullpen
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 12:56:00 PM
More Luke Weaver Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
9
8
1
4
0
0
36.1
46
29
23
12
45
0
0
5.70
1.60
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
1
1
1
0
0
6
2
0
0
2
4
0
0
.000
.667
Springfield(TEX)
AA
12
12
6
3
0
77
63
23
12
10
88
0
0
1.403
.948
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
Luke Weaver was lifted from Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to lower back spasms.
A trainer came out to attend to Weaver before he exited stage left. No timetable has been given for Weaver's return at this early juncture, but given the sometimes delicate nature of back injuries, the Cardinals figure to take it slow with the 23-year-old right-hander. Expect his readiness for Opening Day to clarify in the coming days and weeks, once the severity of this back issue and a potential timetable is determined.
Mar 1
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
