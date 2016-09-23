Player Page

Luke Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #62

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / STL
Latest News

Recent News

Luke Weaver was lifted from Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to lower back spasms.
A trainer came out to attend to Weaver before he exited stage left. No timetable has been given for Weaver's return at this early juncture, but given the sometimes delicate nature of back injuries, the Cardinals figure to take it slow with the 23-year-old right-hander. Expect his readiness for Opening Day to clarify in the coming days and weeks, once the severity of this back issue and a potential timetable is determined. Mar 1 - 3:55 PM
Source: Mark Saxon on Twitter
More Luke Weaver Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL98140036.14629231245005.701.60
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Memphis(PCL)AAA1110062002400.000.667
Springfield(TEX)AA1212630776323121088001.403.948
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 