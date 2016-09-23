Luke Weaver | Starting Pitcher | #62 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (23) / 8/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 170 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / STL Share: Tweet

Luke Weaver was lifted from Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to lower back spasms. A trainer came out to attend to Weaver before he exited stage left. No timetable has been given for Weaver's return at this early juncture, but given the sometimes delicate nature of back injuries, the Cardinals figure to take it slow with the 23-year-old right-hander. Expect his readiness for Opening Day to clarify in the coming days and weeks, once the severity of this back issue and a potential timetable is determined. Source: Mark Saxon on Twitter

Luke Weaver exited Wednesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets due to an apparent injury. A trainer came out to look at Weaver, who then left the game. It is not clear as of yet as to the exact nature or severity of the injury. The Cardinals should pass along word in the coming hours. Weaver is fighting it out to earn the fifth spot in the Cards' rotation. Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter

Luke Weaver allowed one run in two innings while facing the Marlins on Saturday. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. Weaver may be the guy who benefits from Alex Reyes' season-ending arm surgery. He figures to be the fifth starter in the Cardinals' rotation to begin the season. He had a 5.70 ERA but struck out 45 batters in 36 1/3 frames in his first taste of the majors last year.