Cards prospect Flaherty to start on Friday
Knebel earns 30th save on Broxton robbery
Judge returns to lineup in second game of DH
Tigers unlikely to trade SP Justin Verlander
Bryce Harper (knee) a 'long way from running'
Miguel Cabrera (back) out again Wednesday
CarGo (ankle) returns to Rockies lineup Wed.
Mariners finalize deal for starter Mike Leake
Shaw (foot) not in Brewers lineup Wednesday
Molina (abdomen) returns to Cardinals lineup
Flowers to have wrist examined back in ATL
Judge sitting out first game of doubleheader
Thomas Rawls, Lacy expected to be co-starters
Steelers land CB Joe Haden at 3 years, $27M
Raiders give WR Seth Roberts 2-year extension
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
FA Joe Haden to visit Steelers Wednesday PM
Packers ink OLB Ahmad Brooks to 1-year deal
Chiefs get 1st-round bust OL Erving from CLE
Eagles looking for an RB upgrade on Blount?
Tests confirm torn PCL, LCL for Spencer Ware
Update: Ravens-Saints will play as scheduled
CFL team says Manziel out of shape at workout
Meredith escapes with just ACL, MCL damage
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Report: CLE not sure Thomas can avoid surgery
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Adam Martin Total Quartz 200 stats
Chase Purdy: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Cayden Lapcevich Total Quartz 200 stats
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Darlington
Todd Gilliland: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Kevin Lacroix Total Quartz 200 stats
Austin Dillon pulling Darlington Double Duty
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Alex Labbe Total Quartz 200 stats
Dylan Lupton: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Chase Cabre: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
D.J. Kennington Total Quartz 200 stats
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
Suri hunts Horsey; wins the Made in Denmark
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
NCAA rejects S Gilman's eligibility appeal
Davis released from hospital, is day-to-day
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Drinkwater hands in transfer request
Souare steps up his recovery from injury
Mitrovic ban after latest misdemeanour
West Brom sign Krychowiak from PSG
Kieran Gibbs trades London for Midlands
Stoke City sign CB Wimmer from Spurs
England quartet sit out of training
Manuel Lanzini out for WC qualifiers
Injury rules Pickford out of WC qualifiers
Former England keeper joins Huddersfield
Oxlade-Chamberlain headed to Chelsea
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Luke Voit
(1B)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Ryan Sherriff
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(SS)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jack Flaherty | Starting Pitcher | #92
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (34) / STL
Recent News
Cardinals right-handed prospect Jack Flaherty will start against the Giants on Friday.
Flaherty has been putting up big numbers while splitting time between Double- and Triple-A this season In 25 starts covering 148 2/3 frames in the minors, the 21-year-old right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 147/35 K/BB ratio. A spot in the rotation freed up following the Cardinals' trade of Mike Leake earlier on Wednesday. Flaherty holds some appeal for streaming purposes now that he is set for his major league debut.
Aug 30 - 5:19 PM
Source:
St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
Cardinals president John Mozeliak said Wednesday that Jack Flaherty "is likely going to pitch in the big leagues this year."
And it's possible he'll be promoted sometime this week to fill the rotation spot vacated by Wednesday morning's Mike Leake trade. Flaherty, 21, has posted an exceptional 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 147/35 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings this season between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He'll have some fantasy streaming appeal if (or rather when) he gets the call.
Aug 30 - 1:35 PM
Source:
Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
A team official told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Cardinals top pitching prospect Jack Flaherty is "in play" for a promotion to the majors.
Reading between the lines, it appears as though Flaherty might take over Mike Leake's starting rotation spot this Saturday against the Rays. Leake has allowed 18 earned runs over his last three starts covering just 12 1/3 innings and could use a break of some kind. Flaherty, meanwhile, has registered a sparkling 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 144/34 K/BB ratio across 143 2/3 innings this season between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. The fast-rising 21-year-old right-hander makes for an appealing stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues.
Aug 24 - 9:09 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals prospect Jack Flaherty pitched seven scoreless innings on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.
Flaherty allowed just two hits and one walk, and he struck out nine. Outside of a mediocre start to the 2016 season, the former first-round selection has been outstanding the last two years, and he looks like he's ready for a call-up. He should get some starts with the Cardinals in 2017, and he should be a full-blown member of the rotation by the summer of 2018.
Aug 7 - 1:08 PM
Cards prospect Flaherty to start on Friday
Aug 30 - 5:19 PM
Jack Flaherty likely to be promoted
Aug 30 - 1:35 PM
Flaherty 'in play' for promotion to majors
Aug 24 - 9:09 AM
Seven shutout innings for Flaherty
Aug 7 - 1:08 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
15
15
7
2
0
85.1
73
26
26
24
85
0
0
2.742
1.137
Springfield(TEX)
AA
10
10
7
2
0
63.1
47
10
10
11
62
0
0
1.421
.916
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Carson Kelly
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Luke Voit
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed 3B Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Gyorko suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Rays. The club is saying the strain is mild, but they wouldn't offer a timetable for a return, saying only that they expect Gyorko to be back this season. The Cards have Greg Garcia at third base Sunday, but they will also use Matt Carpenter a lot over there and install Luke Voit at first.
Aug 27
LF
1
Tommy Pham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Stephen Piscotty
3
Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
10-Day DL
Adam Wainwright received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and will be shut down for the next 10-14 days.
The Cardinals are still hopeful that he'll be able to return this season, but from a fantasy perspective it's time to cut bait in redraft leagues. Luke Weaver will occupy his rotation spot while he's out.
Aug 19
3
Lance Lynn
4
Michael Wacha
5
Luke Weaver
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Alex Reyes (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday.
Reyes is simply making throws from one knee at this point, but it's a big first step as he works his way back from February Tommy John surgery. The young right-hander is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season.
Jul 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Tyler Lyons
3
Kevin Siegrist
10-Day DL
Kevin Siegrist (forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A Palm Beach.
Siegrist will probably need two or three rehab outings in the minors before getting clearance to return to the Cardinals' bullpen. The left-handed setup man has been on the disabled list since August 6, retroactive to August 4, with forearm tendinitis.
Aug 22
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
John Brebbia
7
Zach Duke
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Ryan Sherriff
10
Trevor Rosenthal
60-Day DL
Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Rosenthal injured his right elbow last week. After Dr. George Paletta and Dr. Neal ElAttrache examined medical scans of his arm, Tommy John was determined as the needed course of action. Dr. ElAttrache will perform the procedure. The 27-year-old right-hander is now looking at a long, long road of recovery and will not be ready to return to action until late next summer, at the earliest. Seung Hwan Oh looks like the best bet for saves down the stretch in St. Louis, though Tyler Lyons and John Brebbia could also factor in.
Aug 23
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Brad Johnson covers the latest news, rumors, and notes from the closer and stolen base markets
