Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jack Flaherty | Starting Pitcher | #92

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (34) / STL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cardinals right-handed prospect Jack Flaherty will start against the Giants on Friday.
Flaherty has been putting up big numbers while splitting time between Double- and Triple-A this season In 25 starts covering 148 2/3 frames in the minors, the 21-year-old right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 147/35 K/BB ratio. A spot in the rotation freed up following the Cardinals' trade of Mike Leake earlier on Wednesday. Flaherty holds some appeal for streaming purposes now that he is set for his major league debut. Aug 30 - 5:19 PM
Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter
More Jack Flaherty Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Memphis(PCL)AAA151572085.17326262485002.7421.137
Springfield(TEX)AA101072063.14710101162001.421.916
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Carson Kelly
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Luke Voit
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Randal Grichuk
2Stephen Piscotty
3Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Michael Wacha
5Luke Weaver
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Tyler Lyons
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6John Brebbia
7Zach Duke
8Sam Tuivailala
9Ryan Sherriff
10Trevor Rosenthal
 

 