Cardinals right-handed prospect Jack Flaherty will start against the Giants on Friday. Flaherty has been putting up big numbers while splitting time between Double- and Triple-A this season In 25 starts covering 148 2/3 frames in the minors, the 21-year-old right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 147/35 K/BB ratio. A spot in the rotation freed up following the Cardinals' trade of Mike Leake earlier on Wednesday. Flaherty holds some appeal for streaming purposes now that he is set for his major league debut. Source: St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said Wednesday that Jack Flaherty "is likely going to pitch in the big leagues this year." And it's possible he'll be promoted sometime this week to fill the rotation spot vacated by Wednesday morning's Mike Leake trade. Flaherty, 21, has posted an exceptional 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 147/35 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings this season between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He'll have some fantasy streaming appeal if (or rather when) he gets the call. Source: Jenifer Langosch on Twitter

A team official told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Cardinals top pitching prospect Jack Flaherty is "in play" for a promotion to the majors. Reading between the lines, it appears as though Flaherty might take over Mike Leake's starting rotation spot this Saturday against the Rays. Leake has allowed 18 earned runs over his last three starts covering just 12 1/3 innings and could use a break of some kind. Flaherty, meanwhile, has registered a sparkling 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 144/34 K/BB ratio across 143 2/3 innings this season between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. The fast-rising 21-year-old right-hander makes for an appealing stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch