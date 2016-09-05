Miguel Rojas | Second Baseman | #19

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Jose Iglesias exits game with apparent injury
Max Scherzer (finger) throws live BP session
Seager (back) might not be ready Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bears bidding against themselves for Glennon?
Packers contact free agent CB Davon House
Pats may want 2 first-rounders for Garoppolo
'Nothing going on' between Pats and Peterson
Report: Cousins likely to end up with Niners
Report: 49ers have 'no interest' in Glennon
Free agent NT Poe seeking $10 million a year
Falcons keep starting S Allen w/ ERFA tender
Barry Church could land $7 million a year?
Cowboys intend to let Terrance Williams walk
'Growing talk' Bears to pursue Steph Gilmore
Report: 'Expectation' Blount will not re-sign
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Johnson (elbow) questionable Wednesday
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) questionable vs. CHA
Ryan Anderson (back) doubtful for Wednesday
Victor Oladipo (back) a GTD for Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) questionable Thursday
Carmelo Anthony (knee) to play Wednesday
Jordan Crawford scores 19 points in NOP debut
Wilson Chandler scores career-high 36 in win
James Harden drops 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 39 in win over Rockets
Sean Kilpatrick leads Nets with 23 points
Cody Zeller double-doubles in win over IND
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang (UBI) won't travel with team
Keith Kinkaid will start Tuesday against CBJ
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
John Gibson isn't practicing with Ducks yet
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
Kari Lehtonen ends Caps' streak with 42 saves
Craig Anderson stops 25 shots in Ottawa win
Alex Burrows notches two more points for Sens
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
Chase Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 results
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brian Anderson
(2B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Matt Juengel
(3B)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jake Esch
(S)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Dillon Peters
(S)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Isaac Galloway
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Caleb Thielbar
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Frank Garces
(R)
Cam Maron
(C)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Matt Tomshaw
(S)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Nick Maronde
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Kelvin Marte
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Rodrigo Vigil
(C)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Steve Holm
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Chris Hoo
(C)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Miguel Rojas | Second Baseman | #19
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 194
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Rojas left Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit in the face with the ball on a steal attempt.
The exact nature and severity of Rojas' injury are not yet known, but the Marlins should pass along word as the contest progresses. In 194 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old infielder hit .247/.288/.325 with a homer and 14 RBI. He is fighting it out for an Opening Day bench role this spring.
Mar 7 - 2:10 PM
Source:
Clark Spencer on Twitter
Miguel Rojas left Monday's game with a left groin strain.
He's being listed as day-to-day, but these can be multi-week injuries. Rojas was 1-for-2 in the game and batting .254/.290/.331 in 106 total games this season.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 03:57:00 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Miguel Rojas (shoulder) served as a pinch-runner on Wednesday night against the Pirates.
Rojas took over on the bases for Derek Dietrich after Dietrich got struck on the wrist by a pitch. The utility infielder hadn't played in a few days due to irritation in his right shoulder. He should be close to full health now.
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 08:53:00 AM
Miguel Rojas (shoulder) took 30 swings off a tee on Tuesday.
Rojas left Monday's game against the Pirates with right shoulder irritation. He's going to try to play through the injury for now.
Tue, May 31, 2016 03:37:00 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Mar 7 - 2:10 PM
Miguel Rojas exits game with groin strain
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 03:57:00 PM
Rojas (shoulder) serves as pinch-runner
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 08:53:00 AM
Rojas (shoulder) takes swing off tee
Tue, May 31, 2016 03:37:00 PM
More Miguel Rojas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2501)
2
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2395)
3
M. Carpenter
STL
(2192)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(2139)
5
H. Street
LAA
(1790)
6
M. Brantley
CLE
(1756)
7
D. Wright
NYM
(1709)
8
H. Ryu
LA
(1571)
9
A. Pujols
LAA
(1552)
10
A. Beltre
TEX
(1546)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
123
194
48
12
0
1
14
27
11
27
2
1
.247
.288
.325
.613
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
41
45
33
16
0
0
Miguel Rojas's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Miguel Rojas's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Miguel Rojas's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Miguel Rojas's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.
Feb 28
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
Sidelined
Miguel Rojas left Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit in the face with the ball on a steal attempt.
The exact nature and severity of Rojas' injury are not yet known, but the Marlins should pass along word as the contest progresses. In 194 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old infielder hit .247/.288/.325 with a homer and 14 RBI. He is fighting it out for an Opening Day bench role this spring.
Mar 7
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Jeff Locke (biceps) played catch on Saturday and Monday.
It went off without a hitch, and it sounds like Locke will probably resume throwing from a mound soon. "We’re hoping we’re over the hump and on a progression now," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. Locke looks to be trending in the right direction now, but he would still appear to be a question mark for Opening Day.
Mar 6
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
Sidelined
Odrisamer Despaigne (oblique) will be shut down for the next week.
Despaigne tweaked his oblique during an appearance on Thursday. It shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the season as long as he can avoid a setback.
Mar 3
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Caleb Thielbar
14
Javy Guerra
Headlines
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Ryan Boyer looks at David Dahl's injury, tracks Michael Brantley's progress and more in Tuesday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
»
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
»
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
»
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
»
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
MLB Headlines
»
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
»
Jose Iglesias exits game with apparent injury
»
Max Scherzer (finger) throws live BP session
»
Seager (back) might not be ready Friday
»
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
»
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
»
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
»
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
»
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
»
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
»
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
»
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved