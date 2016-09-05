Miguel Rojas | Second Baseman | #19

Miguel Rojas left Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit in the face with the ball on a steal attempt.

The exact nature and severity of Rojas' injury are not yet known, but the Marlins should pass along word as the contest progresses. In 194 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old infielder hit .247/.288/.325 with a homer and 14 RBI. He is fighting it out for an Opening Day bench role this spring.