Miguel Rojas | Second Baseman | #19

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 194
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Miguel Rojas left Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit in the face with the ball on a steal attempt.
The exact nature and severity of Rojas' injury are not yet known, but the Marlins should pass along word as the contest progresses. In 194 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old infielder hit .247/.288/.325 with a homer and 14 RBI. He is fighting it out for an Opening Day bench role this spring. Mar 7 - 2:10 PM
Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1231944812011427112721.247.288.325.613
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201604145331600
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Caleb Thielbar
14Javy Guerra
 

 