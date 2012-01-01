Welcome,
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Garrett Cooper
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chad Green
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Caleb Smith
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
David Robertson
(R)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Clint Frazier
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(R)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Rob Refsnyder | Outfielder | #38
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees designated INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment.
Ji-Man Choi was also put on waivers Wednesday as the Yankees cleared roster space for trade acquisitions Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle. Refsnyder holds a poor .241/.312/.332 career batting line in 94 games at the major league level, but he was a well-regarded prospect not long ago and should find interest from other teams on the waiver wire.
Jul 19 - 11:57 AM
Yankees optioned INF/OF Rob Refsnyder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Refsnyder has played sparingly in his multiple stints in the majors this season, hitting just .135/.200/.216. He'll return to a .309/.399/.455 line at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jul 14 - 4:32 PM
Yankees recalled INF/OF Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Refsnyder is 5-for-29 (.172) with one double and one triple over 15 games with the Yankees this season. He'll function in a utility role in his return to the majors.
Jun 26 - 12:41 PM
Yankees optioned INF/OF Rob Refsnyder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Refsnyder has batted just .172/.226/.276 in 31 plate appearances this season at the major league level, and he was 3-for-19 (.158) in June.
Jun 22 - 2:58 PM
Yanks DFA Rob Refsnyder and Ji-Man Choi
Jul 19 - 11:57 AM
Rob Refsnyder optioned to Triple-A
Jul 14 - 4:32 PM
Yankees recall Refsnyder from Triple-A
Jun 26 - 12:41 PM
Yankees option Rob Refsnyder to AAA
Jun 22 - 2:58 PM
More Rob Refsnyder Player News
1
J. Quintana
CHC
(3651)
2
T. Turner
WAS
(3362)
3
T. Frazier
NYY
(2966)
4
S. Doolittle
WAS
(2894)
5
M. Trout
LAA
(2889)
6
S. Marte
PIT
(2601)
7
Z. Britton
BAL
(2577)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2567)
9
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2489)
10
R. Madson
WAS
(2387)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
37
5
1
1
0
0
3
3
8
2
0
.135
.200
.216
.416
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
4
2
0
0
11
1
2016
0
25
8
0
1
27
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 2
@ HOU
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Jun 30
@ HOU
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 29
@ CWS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 27
@ CWS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 26
@ CWS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 18
@ OAK
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 16
@ OAK
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
38
138
43
11
2
2
12
20
15
30
2
1
.312
.390
.464
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Todd Frazier
2
Garrett Cooper
3
Greg Bird
60-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle) released a statement through his agent saying that his season is "not over" and he "plans to do everything in my power" to return in 2017.
Bird underwent successful surgery Tuesday to remove excess bone growth from his right ankle. He's expected to need six weeks of recovery, which doesn't include rehab games, so it would be a bit of a push to think he'll be able to contribute much down the stretch even if all goes well. The Yankees are counting on Bird being their first baseman in 2018, but they'll seek help at the position for the rest of 2017. Yonder Alonso is one player they're known to have interest in.
Jul 18
4
Tyler Austin
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B Tyler Austin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The Yankees are calling it a "high grade" strain and Austin is flying to Tampa to get it looked at. Chris Carter was just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and should see regular at-bats in Austin's absence. It's gotten so dire for the Bombers that backup catcher Austin Romine is starting at first base Thursday against the White Sox.
Jun 29
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Aaron Hicks (oblique) isn't expected to resume baseball activities until at least July 25.
This would be after the Yankees complete an 11-game roadtrip to begin the second half. Hicks was originally expected to miss 3-4 weeks with his oblique injury, but it appears that the timetable will ultimately be longer.
Jul 10
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
3
Dustin Fowler
60-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Dustin Fowler on the 60-day disabled list with a ruptured right patella tendon.
Fowler crashed into the wall at full speed while chasing down a foul ball in the first inning of his MLB debut Thursday against the White Sox. The injury was severe enough to require emergency surgery. It would be a major surprise if Fowler played again this season.
Jul 1
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
2
Clint Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
CC Sabathia
3
Luis Severino
4
Jordan Montgomery
5
Luis Cessa
6
Michael Pineda
60-Day DL
Michael Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
Pineda was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament last week, but he was holding out on a decision until he received a second opinion from Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek. Kremchek confirmed the initial diagnosis and will perform the surgery. Pineda figures to be sidelined until late in the 2018 season at the very earliest.
Jul 17
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
David Robertson
4
Tommy Kahnle
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
7
Caleb Smith
