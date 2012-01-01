Rob Refsnyder | Outfielder | #38

60-Day DL

Greg Bird (ankle) released a statement through his agent saying that his season is "not over" and he "plans to do everything in my power" to return in 2017.

Bird underwent successful surgery Tuesday to remove excess bone growth from his right ankle. He's expected to need six weeks of recovery, which doesn't include rehab games, so it would be a bit of a push to think he'll be able to contribute much down the stretch even if all goes well. The Yankees are counting on Bird being their first baseman in 2018, but they'll seek help at the position for the rest of 2017. Yonder Alonso is one player they're known to have interest in.