Rob Refsnyder | Outfielder | #38

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Yankees designated INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment.
Ji-Man Choi was also put on waivers Wednesday as the Yankees cleared roster space for trade acquisitions Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle. Refsnyder holds a poor .241/.312/.332 career batting line in 94 games at the major league level, but he was a well-regarded prospect not long ago and should find interest from other teams on the waiver wire. Jul 19 - 11:57 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
20375110033820.135.200.216.416
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201704200111
2016025801270
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 2@ HOU10000000100000.0001.000.000
Jun 30@ HOU10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 29@ CWS13000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 27@ CWS12000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 26@ CWS13000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 18@ OAK11000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 16@ OAK14100001010000.250.250.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA381384311221220153021.312.390.464
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Todd Frazier
2Garrett Cooper
3Greg Bird
4Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
3Dustin Fowler
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Clint Frazier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2CC Sabathia
3Luis Severino
4Jordan Montgomery
5Luis Cessa
6Michael Pineda
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3David Robertson
4Tommy Kahnle
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Caleb Smith
 

 