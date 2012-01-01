Franklin Barreto | Shortstop | #1

Batters

C 1 Bruce Maxwell

2 Josh Phegley

1B 1 Yonder Alonso

2B 1 Jed Lowrie

2 Adam Rosales

SS 1 Marcus Semien 60-Day DL

Marcus Semien (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Friday. Working his way back from surgery to repair a fractured right wrist, Semien has been slowly but surely upping his workouts this month and is nearly ready to test things out in game action. It's unclear how many rehab games he'll require, but it figures to be more than a handful given that he's been sidelined since mid-April.

2 Chad Pinder 10-Day DL

Athletics placed INF Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Pinder sustained the injury during Friday's victory over the White Sox. Franklin Barreto has been recalled in a corresponding move and will take over as the club's primary shortstop, at least on an interim basis.

3B 1 Matt Chapman 10-Day DL

A's general manager David Forst said he expects Matt Chapman (knee) to return from the disabled list when first eligible. That would be June 29 -- next Thursday. Chapman was sent to the hospital Thursday morning to get an antibiotic IV for cellulitis in his left knee. The 24-year-old third baseman had three hits and three RBI over his first four major league games.

LF 1 Khris Davis

CF 1 Rajai Davis

2 Jaycob Brugman

3 Jake Smolinski 60-Day DL

Jake Smolinski (shoulder) has been hitting off a tee. He was also able to shag fly balls for the first time on Thursday. The plan is for Smolinski to resume throwing during the first week of July. Smolinski is still a long ways off, but he's making progress.

RF 1 Matt Joyce

2 Matt Olson

DH 1 Ryon Healy

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Sonny Gray

2 Kendall Graveman 10-Day DL

Kendall Graveman (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound next week. Graveman has been playing catch of late with no issues and is slated to have a flat ground throwing session by the end of this week. He won't make it back before the end of June, but the righty is coming along.

3 Sean Manaea

4 Andrew Triggs 10-Day DL

Andrew Triggs will be given a cortisone injection in his ailing left hip. Triggs has some structural damage in the hip but is hoping to avoid surgery. If the cortisone injection provides enough relief as hoped, he'll be allowed to resume throwing. That said, it's going to be a while even in a best-case scenario.

5 Jesse Hahn

6 Jharel Cotton Sidelined

Jharel Cotton left Friday's start against the White Sox due to a blister on his right thumb. The issue doesn't appear to be major, so he may not require a trip to the disabled list. Before the blister cropped up, Cotton fanned three over five shutout innings against the White Sox.

7 Chris Bassitt 60-Day DL

Chris Bassitt (elbow) took part in an "up-and-down" bullpen on Wednesday. Up-and-down, in this case, does not refer to the quality of the bullpen, but rather the action of simulating innings by sitting and getting up. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to be ready to contribute until some time in the second half of the season.

8 Daniel Gossett

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Santiago Casilla

2 Sean Doolittle

3 Ryan Madson

4 Ryan Dull 10-Day DL

Ryan Dull (knee) could resume throwing off a mound later this week. Dull has recovered from a right knee strain more slowly than expected, but it appears he's finally making some nice progress. It's unclear when he might be game-ready.

5 John Axford

6 Liam Hendriks

7 Daniel Coulombe

8 Michael Brady

9 Bobby Wahl 10-Day DL

Bobby Wahl (shoulder) was recently given a cortisone injection. His ailing right shoulder has responded well to the shot, so it sounds like he could resume throwing soon. Wahl has missed nearly a month with a strained shoulder.