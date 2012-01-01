Player Page

Franklin Barreto | Shortstop | #1

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / TOR
Franklin Bettero is not in the Athletics starting lineup on Saturday.
It's unclear if it's a logistical thing and he wasn't able to get to the ballpark on time after being recalled no Saturday, or if the A's simply want to ease him into action. Adam Rosales is starting at shortstop and batting ninth for the A's against James Shields and the White Sox. Jun 24 - 12:17 PM
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA682858010483237179245.281.326.428
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Jharel Cotton
7Chris Bassitt
8Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Michael Brady
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 