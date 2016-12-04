Yasmany Tomas | Outfielder | #24 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (26) / 11/14/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $15.5 million (player option), 2020: $17 million (player option) Share: Tweet

Yasmany Tomas (back) will likely be sidelined for another couple of days. Tomas has been battling an issue with his lower back over the past week and the Diamondbacks don't want to take any chances. There's still plenty of time for him to heal up before Opening Day. Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter

Yasmany Tomas has missed the last three games and is expected to miss a fourth on Sunday due to lower back tightness. It doesn't sound like a long-term thing at this point, but the Diamondbacks obviously aren't going to rush him back. Tomas is hitless in 17 at-bats so far this spring. The Cuban slugger will be the D'Backs left fielder this season. Source: Arizona Republic

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the trade market for Yasmany Tomas "has been slow to develop." The Diamondbacks appear intent on improving their defense, so it makes sense to shop around Tomas, who hit 31 homers in 2016 but continued to be one of the worst defensive corner outfielders in the game. The problem is that Tomas still has $48.5 million remaining on his contract and there are plenty of alternatives to him on the market. Source: Arizona Republic