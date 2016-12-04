Yasmany Tomas | Outfielder | #24

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
Desmond (hand) expected back in late April?
Price (elbow) expected to begin year on DL
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Arizona expected to sign Jarvis Jones
'Hawks expect Eddie Lacy to play in the 240s
Rams keep Greg Zuerlein with three-year deal
Ryan Groy signs offer sheet with Rams
Report: Texans interested in Malcolm Butler
Cardinals plan to use Ellington more at WR?
Report: Lacy weighed 267 pounds at visit
Vikings next up on Jared Cook's schedule
Latavius Murray visiting Vikings on Tuesday
Report: Butler, Saints talking contract terms
Report: Jamaal Charles will still visit SEA
Report: Browns not interested in Geno Smith
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard expects higher usage sans LMA
Robert Covington (knee) upgraded to probable
Dragic (eye) says he will play Wednesday
Batum (migraine) does not practice Tuesday
Jamal Murray scores 22 points w/ five triples
Elfrid Payton turns in triple-double vs. SAC
Zubac Alert: Ivica Zubac racks up 25 points
Patty Mills scores 15 points w/ 9 assists
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points in return
Dennis Schroder scores 22 w/ 10 assists
Serge Ibaka goes scoreless in 32 minutes
Ricky Rubio sets franchise record in win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets-Devils postponed due to winter storm
Mike Condon will start Tuesday against TBL
Senators get back Bobby Ryan and Turris
Jackets set franchise record in wins, points
Calvin Pickard impressive in loss to Coyotes
Brad Marchand gets 3rd-period hat trick
M. Smith gets 22nd career shutout vs. Avs
Two points for Filip Forsberg in overtime win
Sidney Crosby snaps 7-game goalless streak
D Jaccob Slavin breaks out with three goals
F Cam Atkinson nets two in historic victory
Brayden Point's two goals lead Lightning
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton wins CARS Super Late Model opener
Rodgers joins Jefferson Pitts in K&N-West
2016 CARS Champ debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
UGA QB/P Ramsey announces transfer
Scouts pan Kizer; one compares him to Cutler
Scout on T.J. Watt: I think he's special
Klatt ranks RB McCaffrey at No. 7 overall
Tide CB Humphrey visiting PHI on Tuesday
Alabama EDGE Anderson visits the Eagles
QB Webb a 'legitimate' 2nd round possibility
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Nick Ahmed (SS)
(SS)
Patrick Corbin (S)
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker (OF)
(OF)
Brett Lorin (S)
(S)
Robbie Ray (S)
(S)
Oswaldo Arcia (OF)
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham (OF)
(OF)
Brian Henry (C)
(C)
Ketel Marte (SS)
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer (SS)
(SS)
Joaquin Arias (SS)
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa (S)
(S)
Oscar Hernandez (C)
(C)
Jeff Mathis (C)
(C)
Fernando Rodney (R)
(R)
Jake Barrett (R)
(R)
Rubby De La Rosa (R)
(R)
Chris Herrmann (C)
(C)
T.J. McFarland (R)
(R)
Keyvius Sampson (R)
(R)
Blake Beavan (S)
(S)
Randall Delgado (R)
(R)
JJ Hoover (R)
(R)
Shelby Miller (S)
(S)
Braden Shipley (S)
(S)
Gregor Blanco (OF)
(OF)
Daniel Descalso (SS)
(SS)
Chris Iannetta (C)
(C)
Garrett Mock (S)
(S)
Eric Smith (R)
(R)
Silvino Bracho (R)
(R)
Brandon Drury (OF)
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen (R)
(R)
Kevin Munson (S)
(S)
Josh Thole (C)
(C)
Archie Bradley (S)
(S)
Reymond Fuentes (OF)
(OF)
Tyler Jones (S)
(S)
Chris Owings (SS)
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas (OF)
(OF)
Socrates Brito (OF)
(OF)
Zack Godley (S)
(S)
Matt Koch (S)
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi (C)
(C)
Ildemaro Vargas (SS)
(SS)
Enrique Burgos (R)
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
David Pauley (R)
(R)
Taijuan Walker (S)
(S)
Andrew Chafin (R)
(R)
Zack Greinke (S)
(S)
Matt Langwell (R)
(R)
David Peralta (OF)
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen (R)
(R)
Hank Conger (C)
(C)
Steve Hathaway (R)
(R)
Domingo Leyba (2B)
(2B)
A.J. Pollock (OF)
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Yasmany Tomas | Outfielder | #24
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $15.5 million (player option), 2020: $17 million (player option)
Latest News
Recent News
Yasmany Tomas (back) will likely be sidelined for another couple of days.
Tomas has been battling an issue with his lower back over the past week and the Diamondbacks don't want to take any chances. There's still plenty of time for him to heal up before Opening Day.
Mar 14 - 3:23 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Yasmany Tomas has missed the last three games and is expected to miss a fourth on Sunday due to lower back tightness.
It doesn't sound like a long-term thing at this point, but the Diamondbacks obviously aren't going to rush him back. Tomas is hitless in 17 at-bats so far this spring. The Cuban slugger will be the D'Backs left fielder this season.
Mar 12 - 8:33 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the trade market for Yasmany Tomas "has been slow to develop."
The Diamondbacks appear intent on improving their defense, so it makes sense to shop around Tomas, who hit 31 homers in 2016 but continued to be one of the worst defensive corner outfielders in the game. The problem is that Tomas still has $48.5 million remaining on his contract and there are plenty of alternatives to him on the market.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 08:44:00 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-4 with a three-run jack to lead his squad to victory over the Padres on Saturday.
The blast was the crowning blow in a five run first inning. It was his 31st homer of the season. Tomas was labeled a free agent bust after his rookie campaign last year but has turned things around in his sophomore season. He has a .272 batting average with 31 homers and 83 RBI in 526 at-bats.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 11:42:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
140
530
144
30
1
31
83
72
31
136
2
4
.272
.313
.508
.820
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
1
0
0
0
137
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
Sidelined
Yasmany Tomas (back) will likely be sidelined for another couple of days.
Tomas has been battling an issue with his lower back over the past week and the Diamondbacks don't want to take any chances. There's still plenty of time for him to heal up before Opening Day.
Mar 14
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock was lifted from Sunday's Cactus League game with minor left groin tightness.
The Diamondbacks are calling his exit purely precautionary. Pollock must have sustained the injury while rounding the bases on his leadoff home run. It sounds as though this is minor and shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
Mar 12
2
Socrates Brito
Sidelined
Socrates Brito (finger) is expected to be sidelined for a couple months.
Brito had surgery on Wednesday to repair a dislocation of his left ring finger. He was likely ticketed to the minor to begin the season, but now he'll begin the year on the disabled list.
Mar 9
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker delivered three shutout innings Sunday in his Cactus League start against the White Sox.
Walker gave up a harmless single in the top of the third to White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez. He finished with two strikeouts -- and no walks -- giving him five strikeouts through five scoreless innings this spring. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably go four innings next time out.
Mar 5
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
Sidelined
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Jake Barrett (shoulder) continues to progress and could be ready for Opening Day.
He added that if Barrett isn't ready by Opening Day, it won't be long after. The hard-throwing right-hander is poised to enter the season pitching in a setup capacity in front of new closer Fernando Rodney.
Mar 4
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
Sidelined
Silvino Bracho left Saturday's WBC game against Italy with a strained right hamstring.
Bracho pitched to three batters in the sixth inning before being helped off by trainers. This could be the last we see of him in the WBC. The 24-year-old spent last season shutting between the majors and Triple-A. When healthy, he'll try to latch on as a bullpen arm for the D-backs.
Mar 11
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
