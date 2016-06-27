Jumbo Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #70

Sidelined

Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's unlikely Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) will have enough time to get stretched out by Opening Day.

DeSclafani could be ready to pitch in a Cactus League game in about a week, but evidently that's not going to be enough time to build up his endurance sufficiently so that he can face the Phillies on April 3. It will be the second year in a row that he's began the season on the disabled list, as he didn't debut in 2016 until June because of an oblique strain. As long as DeSclafani's elbow cooperates, he should be ready at some point in April. Brandon Finnegan now looks likely the likely Opening Day starter for Cincy.