Jumbo Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #70

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 278
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Reds designated RHP Jumbo Diaz for assignment.
The move will clear a 40-man roster spot for first baseman Christian Walker, whom the Reds claimed off waivers from the Braves on Monday. Diaz was once thought to be the closer of the future in Cincinnati, and the 33-year-old put up a decent 3.14 ERA in 43 innings last season for the Reds. There will probably be interest from other teams. Mar 6 - 1:36 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN4501104433620151937003.141.28
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Louisville(INT)AAA220111124162272800.750.958
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2Christian Walker
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
3Tony Renda
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Zach Walters
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
4Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Lisalverto Bonilla
11Nefi Ogando
12Lucas Luetge
13Louis Coleman
 

 