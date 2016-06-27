Jumbo Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
Dahl (back) questionable for start of season
Brantley (shoulder) playing in sim game Mon.
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Moustakas (knee) makes his first start at 3B
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs lineup Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Pryor drawing interest from 4 teams
Report: Eagles likely to target Kenny Britt
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
Titans now viewed as frontrunner for Cooks?
NFL Network 3-way trade rumor was fake news?
Bears fully expected to release Eddie Royal
Redskins, McCloughan 'headed to a divorce'
Vikings WLB Greenway retires after 11 seasons
Bears tell FA Brian Hoyer they want him back
Jags floated as possible Romo landing spot
Panthers to pursue free agent LT Matt Kalil
Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jordan Crawford a target for the Pelicans?
Nikola Jokic (illness) is questionable Monday
J.R. Smith (thumb) to be re-evaluated Monday
Gerald Henderson (left hip) is probable
Richaun Holmes (hamstring) probable Monday
Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) doubtful Monday
Rajon Rondo (ankle) still a game-time call
Dwyane Wade (thigh) ruled out Monday
76ers sign Shawn Long to 10-day deal
Tyreke Evans will play Monday vs. Denver
Frank Kaminsky expected to miss 10-14 days
X-rays negative for Larry Nance (right wrist)
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Ben Bishop struggles in Kings' loss vs. VAN
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
Klemko: I'd be shocked if 49ers go QB in 1st
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Bowser leaps toward stars w/ 37.5-inch vert.
Willis burns through 40 in 4.53 seconds
NFL exec says Garrett looks like 'job saver'
Teez Tabor: I'm the best player in the draft
Raekwon McMillan clocks 4.61 seconds
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Christian Walker
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Blake Wood
(R)
Austin Brice
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jumbo Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #70
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 278
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reds designated RHP Jumbo Diaz for assignment.
The move will clear a 40-man roster spot for first baseman Christian Walker, whom the Reds claimed off waivers from the Braves on Monday. Diaz was once thought to be the closer of the future in Cincinnati, and the 33-year-old put up a decent 3.14 ERA in 43 innings last season for the Reds. There will probably be interest from other teams.
Mar 6 - 1:36 PM
Reds recalled RHP Jumbo Diaz from Triple-A Louisville.
The Angels claimed J.C. Ramirez off waivers, opening up a roster spot for Diaz. The 32-year-old has done solid work as Louisville's closer, converting 11-of-12 saves with a pristine 0.75 ERA. Unfortunately that success has not carried over to the big leagues. He holds a disappointing 6.30 ERA in 11 games for the Reds this season.
Mon, Jun 27, 2016 01:16:00 PM
Source:
John Fay on Twitter
Reds optioned RHP Jumbo Diaz from Triple-A Louisville.
Diaz couldn't take advantage of his opportunity in the big leagues, allowing three runs and four walks in only 3 1/3 innings with the club. He carries a dismal 6.30 ERA over 11 appearances with Cincinnati this year. It could be a while before he gets his next chance.
Sat, May 21, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Reds recalled RHP Jumbo Diaz from Triple-A Louisville.
Diaz was demoted to the minors on April 19 after allowing four runs on eight hits (including three homers) over his first 6 2/3 innings with the Reds. He turned it around in a big way at the Triple-A level, yielding no runs and whiffing 15 batters in 10 frames. The hard-throwing righty could quickly move into a high-leverage role with Cincinnati.
Wed, May 18, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Mar 6 - 1:36 PM
Jumbo Diaz headed back to the majors
Mon, Jun 27, 2016 01:16:00 PM
Jumbo Diaz optioned to Triple-A Louisville
Sat, May 21, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Reds recall Jumbo Diaz from AAA Louisville
Wed, May 18, 2016 01:12:00 PM
More Jumbo Diaz Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2393)
2
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2290)
3
D. Wright
NYM
(2119)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(1917)
5
M. Carpenter
STL
(1767)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(1754)
7
H. Street
LAA
(1728)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1607)
9
H. Ryu
LA
(1505)
10
S. Dyson
TEX
(1470)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
45
0
1
1
0
4
43
36
20
15
19
37
0
0
3.14
1.28
Jumbo Diaz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jumbo Diaz's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jumbo Diaz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jumbo Diaz's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Louisville(INT)
AAA
22
0
1
1
11
24
16
2
2
7
28
0
0
.750
.958
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes.
Mar 3
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2
Christian Walker
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Dilson Herrera
3
Tony Renda
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Zach Walters
4
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
4
Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's unlikely Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) will have enough time to get stretched out by Opening Day.
DeSclafani could be ready to pitch in a Cactus League game in about a week, but evidently that's not going to be enough time to build up his endurance sufficiently so that he can face the Phillies on April 3. It will be the second year in a row that he's began the season on the disabled list, as he didn't debut in 2016 until June because of an oblique strain. As long as DeSclafani's elbow cooperates, he should be ready at some point in April. Brandon Finnegan now looks likely the likely Opening Day starter for Cincy.
Mar 5
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster. Bailey underwent surgery last week to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and hopes to make it back at some point in June.
Feb 14
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nick Travieso
Sidelined
Nick Travieso is behind the other pitchers in Reds camp due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had to completely restart his throwing program, so he's not going to be ready for action when Cactus League play begins. The former first-round pick was doubtful to crack the major league roster out of camp anyway. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville sometime in April.
Feb 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
11
Nefi Ogando
12
Lucas Luetge
13
Louis Coleman
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
Matthew Pouliot looks at some third basemen to target on draft day and some to avoid.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
»
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
MLB Headlines
»
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
»
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
»
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
»
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
»
Dahl (back) questionable for start of season
»
Brantley (shoulder) playing in sim game Mon.
»
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
»
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
»
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
»
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
»
Moustakas (knee) makes his first start at 3B
»
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs lineup Monday
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved