FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Gohara to start for Braves on Tuesday
Archer (forearm) has no structural damage
Martinez hits four HRs, AZ wins 11th straight
Ray dominates Dodgers again, striking out 14
Morales homers, tallies four RBI vs. Red Sox
Dickerson doubles twice and homers vs. MIN
Rendon drives in four as Nats defeat Marlins
Seager (elbow) could need offseason surgery
Carlos Martinez hurls shutout for Cardinals
Jake Arrieta (hamstring) could undergo MRI
Starlin Castro homers, drives in three Monday
Tommy Pham pulled with shoulder soreness
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Ozzie Albies
(2B)
David Freitas
(C)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Max Fried
(R)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
A.J. Minter
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Dan Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Luiz Gohara | Starting Pitcher | #96
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/31/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pitching prospect Luiz Gohara will be called up to start Tuesday against the Rangers.
We already knew that Gohara was being called up, but Julio Teheran was previously lined up to start on Tuesday. It's unclear if there's any issue with Teheran or if the Braves just want to keep Gohara on his regular turn. Acquired from the Mariners in the Mallex Smith deal, the 21-year-old Gohara has compiled a 2.62 ERA and 147/44 K/BB ratio over 123 2/3 innings this season between three different levels in the minors this year. It's unclear how much he'll pitch in September, as he's already blown away his previous career high in innings, but he's an exciting name for the future.
Sep 5 - 11:43 AM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves will likely call up pitching prospect Luiz Gohara on Tuesday.
Acquired from the Mariners over the winter in the Mallex Smith trade, Gohara is a flamethrowing lefty who's struck out 147 over 123 2/3 innings over three levels in the minors this season while posting a 2.62 ERA. It's unclear whether the Braves plan to give the 21-year-old starts this month or use him in relief, as he's already well past his previous career high in innings.
Sep 3 - 1:02 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
Braves prospect Luiz Gohara gave up two runs in just under six innings of work for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Gohara gave up four hits in his 5 2/3 innings, walked two and struck out eight. For the most part, the burly left-hander has shown the same quality stuff at Triple-A that he did with Mississippi, although the control hasn't been quite as good. Still, this is just another quality arm in arguably the best system in baseball. He should be a member of the Atlanta rotation by the end of 2018.
Aug 14 - 1:36 PM
Braves prospect Luiz Gohara gave up one run on five hits over six innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Gohara also struck out eight, and walked just one. The Mariners gave up Gohara in order to get Drew Smyly (it's a long story), and with the left-hander excelling and Smyly unlikely to pitch again until the middle of 2018 at the earliest, there has to be at least some buyer's remorse. Gohara shows a 70-grade fastball and 60-grade slider, and the command keeps getting better. He has a chance to be a strikeout artist at the highest level.
Aug 3 - 1:16 PM
Report: Gohara to start for Braves on Tuesday
Sep 5 - 11:43 AM
Luiz Gohara expected to be promoted Tuesday
Sep 3 - 1:02 PM
Gohara fans eight
Aug 14 - 1:36 PM
Gohara shines in second Triple-A start.
Aug 3 - 1:16 PM
More Luiz Gohara Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Verlander
HOU
(3012)
2
B. Buxton
MIN
(2333)
3
J. Upton
LAA
(2217)
4
C. Seager
LA
(2151)
5
G. Stanton
MIA
(2098)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2079)
7
A. Beltre
TEX
(2053)
8
M. Cabrera
DET
(1934)
9
B. Phillips
LAA
(1924)
10
B. Harper
WAS
(1919)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Florida(FSL)
A
7
7
3
1
0
36.1
33
8
8
10
39
0
0
1.982
1.183
Mississippi(SOU)
AA
12
11
2
1
0
52
42
17
15
18
60
0
0
2.596
1.154
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
7
7
2
2
0
35.1
31
16
13
16
48
0
0
3.311
1.330
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
10-Day DL
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Tyler Flowers (wrist) is ahead of schedule and will return "sooner rather than later."
Flowers landed on the disabled list last week after taking a foul tip off his wrist, but he's progressing nicely. He'll be eligible for activation Friday and it sounds like he could return then.
Sep 4
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Tony Sanchez
4
David Freitas
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
2
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Johan Camargo
10-Day DL
The Braves are planning to activate Johan Camargo, Adonis Garcia and Danny Santana from the disabled list on Monday.
This has been expected for a few days now, but there's some further confirmation. Camargo likely will play a lot of third base after coming off the disabled list, cutting into Brandon Phillips' time. Ideally, the Braves would be able to trade Phillips tonight. If Phillips stays, Garcia shouldn't be much of a factor at all in September.
Aug 31
2
Adonis Garcia
3
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
2
Matt Adams
3
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
10-Day DL
Danny Santana (quad) is hoping to return from the disabled list sometime next week.
Santana has missed the last week and a half with a strained quad. He's batted an ugly .203/.245/.357 since joining the Braves.
Aug 28
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
6
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Sam Freeman
6
Dan Winkler
7
Jason Motte
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Jason Motte on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
It's a little odd that they made the move with rosters having expanded. Motte evidently suffered the injury while giving up a couple runs in an appearance versus the Cubs on Thursday.
Sep 1
8
Matt Wisler
9
A.J. Minter
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
Headlines
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
D.J. Short talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
»
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
»
Daily Dose: Severino K's 200th
Sep 4
»
Junis in September
Sep 3
»
Daily Dose: Archer, And Ouches
Sep 3
»
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Gohara to start for Braves on Tuesday
»
Archer (forearm) has no structural damage
»
Martinez hits four HRs, AZ wins 11th straight
»
Ray dominates Dodgers again, striking out 14
»
Morales homers, tallies four RBI vs. Red Sox
»
Dickerson doubles twice and homers vs. MIN
»
Rendon drives in four as Nats defeat Marlins
»
Seager (elbow) could need offseason surgery
»
Carlos Martinez hurls shutout for Cardinals
»
Jake Arrieta (hamstring) could undergo MRI
»
Starlin Castro homers, drives in three Monday
»
Tommy Pham pulled with shoulder soreness
