Luiz Gohara | Starting Pitcher | #96 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (21) / 7/31/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left

According to David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pitching prospect Luiz Gohara will be called up to start Tuesday against the Rangers. We already knew that Gohara was being called up, but Julio Teheran was previously lined up to start on Tuesday. It's unclear if there's any issue with Teheran or if the Braves just want to keep Gohara on his regular turn. Acquired from the Mariners in the Mallex Smith deal, the 21-year-old Gohara has compiled a 2.62 ERA and 147/44 K/BB ratio over 123 2/3 innings this season between three different levels in the minors this year. It's unclear how much he'll pitch in September, as he's already blown away his previous career high in innings, but he's an exciting name for the future. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves will likely call up pitching prospect Luiz Gohara on Tuesday. Acquired from the Mariners over the winter in the Mallex Smith trade, Gohara is a flamethrowing lefty who's struck out 147 over 123 2/3 innings over three levels in the minors this season while posting a 2.62 ERA. It's unclear whether the Braves plan to give the 21-year-old starts this month or use him in relief, as he's already well past his previous career high in innings. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

Braves prospect Luiz Gohara gave up two runs in just under six innings of work for Triple-A Gwinnett. Gohara gave up four hits in his 5 2/3 innings, walked two and struck out eight. For the most part, the burly left-hander has shown the same quality stuff at Triple-A that he did with Mississippi, although the control hasn't been quite as good. Still, this is just another quality arm in arguably the best system in baseball. He should be a member of the Atlanta rotation by the end of 2018.