Player Page

Weather | Roster

Luiz Gohara | Starting Pitcher | #96

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/31/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pitching prospect Luiz Gohara will be called up to start Tuesday against the Rangers.
We already knew that Gohara was being called up, but Julio Teheran was previously lined up to start on Tuesday. It's unclear if there's any issue with Teheran or if the Braves just want to keep Gohara on his regular turn. Acquired from the Mariners in the Mallex Smith deal, the 21-year-old Gohara has compiled a 2.62 ERA and 147/44 K/BB ratio over 123 2/3 innings this season between three different levels in the minors this year. It's unclear how much he'll pitch in September, as he's already blown away his previous career high in innings, but he's an exciting name for the future. Sep 5 - 11:43 AM
Source: David O'Brien on Twitter
More Luiz Gohara Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Florida(FSL)A7731036.133881039001.9821.183
Mississippi(SOU)AA1211210524217151860002.5961.154
Gwinnett(INT)AAA7722035.13116131648003.3111.330
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Tony Sanchez
4David Freitas
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Ozzie Albies
2Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Johan Camargo
2Adonis Garcia
3Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Matt Adams
3Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
5Lucas Sims
6Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Sam Freeman
6Dan Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Matt Wisler
9A.J. Minter
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Luke Jackson
13Rex Brothers
 

 