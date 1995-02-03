Miguel Andujar | Third Baseman | #94

Latest News Recent News

Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Yankees are calling up third base prospect Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's unclear at this point what the corresponding move will be, but putting Matt Holliday (fatigue) on the disabled list is a possibility. Ranked by MLB.com as the Yankees' No. 9 prospect, Andujar has batted .312/.346/.491 with eight homers and 54 RBI between Double- and Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old should see some starts in the designated hitter spot while Holliday is out and also gives the Yanks an alternative at third base to the struggling Chase Headley. He's worth a shot in deeper formats. Source: Craig Mish on Twitter

Yankees prospect Miguel Andujar went 2-for-3 on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Andujar also drew a walk. Since being promoted to Triple-A, he's hitting .500, which probably isn't sustainable. Jokes aside, Andujar has been excellent in 2017, showing an above-average hit tool and solid pop from the right side as well. With Chase Headley struggling and Gleyber Torres no longer an option, this could be the player that finishes the year at third base for the Yankees if he keeps putting up these kinds of numbers.

Yankees optioned 3B Miguel Andujar to Double-A Trenton. Andujar, 22, struggled defensively this spring and is still a ways away from developing into a usable bat for the big league team. In 570 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last season, he hit .273/.332/.410 with 12 homers and 83 RBI.