Miguel Andujar | Third Baseman | #94

[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets unsure when Conforto (hand) returns
Report: Yankees promoting 3B Miguel Andujar
Freeman (wrist) aiming for July 9 return
Yunel Escobar posts another multi-hit game
Adam Duvall blasts 17th homer as Reds win
Trea Turner steals four bases in Nats victory
Max Scherzer fans six in victory over Cubs
Cobb carries no-hit bid into seventh inning
Gausman terrific in victory over Blue Jays
Yasmany Tomas (groin) ready for rehab games
Robert Gsellman exits with strained hamstring
Drew Smyly (elbow) experiences setback
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Cam: I don't have to always be the playmaker
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jay Ajayi could push for 1,900 total yards?
Le'Veon Bell videoed playing basketball
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Phil Jackson agrees to leave New York
Jared Dudley (toe surgery) out 3-4 months
Jamal Murray (groin) goes through 2-on-2 work
Report: NYK interested in re-signing Rose
Report: BOS going after Hayward and George
Report: Anthony engaging w/ NYK about buyout
Malik Monk (ankle) doubtful for Summer League
Russell Westbrook named league MVP
Draymond wins Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis wins Most Improved Player Award
Wizards extend qualifying offer to Bogdanovic
WAS extends qualifying offer to Otto Porter
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
Blackhawks ink Anton Forsberg to 2-year deal
Teemu Selanne highlights HHoF class of 2017
Zack Kassian gets 3-year deal with Oilers
Stars will use a buyout on Antti Niemi
Carolina inks Derek Ryan to one-year deal
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 results
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 results
Pennink: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Matt Swanson: Buzz Chew 200 results
Bonsignore: 5th at Riverhead, 4th in points
Ryan Preece: Buzz Chew 200 results
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 results
Doug Coby to make K&N East debut at Thompson
Rob Summers: Buzz Chew 200 results
Dave Sapienza: Runner-up in Buzz Chew 200
New sponsors for Matt Tifft at Daytona
Craig Lutz: Buzz Chew 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
Closing 67 yields Danny Lee season-best T3
Berger loses playoff at TPC River Highlands
Spieth wins Travelers playoff; 10th TOUR win
Hoffman posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
Baylor proposes assault information release
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
Four-star RB Salahuddin commits to USC
Mountaineers add transferring Cane TE Haskins
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
EFC close to finalising deal for Burnley star
Arsenal DEF is attracting a lot of interest
Mendy reveals desire to join Bordeaux
Saints edging closer to signing Bednarek
Brighton searching for a new left-back
Bournemouth in talks to sign ex-Blackburn man
Chelsea striker Traore headed to Lyon
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ronald Herrera
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Austin Romine
(C)
Tyler Wade
(OF)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Adam Warren
(R)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Tyler Webb
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(R)
Miguel Andujar | Third Baseman | #94
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/2/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Yankees are calling up third base prospect Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
It's unclear at this point what the corresponding move will be, but putting Matt Holliday (fatigue) on the disabled list is a possibility. Ranked by MLB.com as the Yankees' No. 9 prospect, Andujar has batted .312/.346/.491 with eight homers and 54 RBI between Double- and Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old should see some starts in the designated hitter spot while Holliday is out and also gives the Yanks an alternative at third base to the struggling Chase Headley. He's worth a shot in deeper formats.
Jun 28 - 9:57 AM
Source:
Craig Mish on Twitter
Yankees prospect Miguel Andujar went 2-for-3 on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Andujar also drew a walk. Since being promoted to Triple-A, he's hitting .500, which probably isn't sustainable. Jokes aside, Andujar has been excellent in 2017, showing an above-average hit tool and solid pop from the right side as well. With Chase Headley struggling and Gleyber Torres no longer an option, this could be the player that finishes the year at third base for the Yankees if he keeps putting up these kinds of numbers.
Jun 22 - 2:13 PM
Yankees optioned 3B Miguel Andujar to Double-A Trenton.
Andujar, 22, struggled defensively this spring and is still a ways away from developing into a usable bat for the big league team. In 570 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last season, he hit .273/.332/.410 with 12 homers and 83 RBI.
Mar 15 - 7:12 PM
Yankees prospect Miguel Andujar committed his third and fourth errors of the spring after coming off the bench Monday against the Pirates.
Andujar committed those errors in just three innings of action. He's impressed with his bat speed while going 4-for-15 to date, but it seems the glove still has quite a ways to go.
Mar 6 - 4:27 PM
Report: Yankees promoting 3B Miguel Andujar
Jun 28 - 9:57 AM
Andujar continues to rake
Jun 22 - 2:13 PM
Miguel Andujar heading down to Double-A
Mar 15 - 7:12 PM
Miguel Andujar commits two errors
Mar 6 - 4:27 PM
More Miguel Andujar Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(3930)
2
A. Hechavarria
TB
(3231)
3
K. Schwarber
CHC
(3154)
4
M. Trout
LAA
(3083)
5
R. Braun
MLW
(2973)
6
S. Vogt
MLW
(2898)
7
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2698)
8
F. Barreto
OAK
(2698)
9
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2686)
10
Y. Puig
LA
(2671)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
7
26
8
1
0
1
2
6
3
4
0
0
.308
.379
.462
Trenton(EAST)
AA
67
253
79
23
1
7
52
30
12
38
2
3
.312
.342
.494
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle, knee) will take batting practice for the next few days with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Bird was forced to pause his minor league rehab assignment earlier this month after he fouled a ball off his right knee. There's no clear timetable for his return to game action. Bird originally landed on the disabled list in early May with a nagging injury to his right ankle. The Yankees appear increasingly likely to be in the market for a first base-type leading into the trade deadline.
Jun 26
2
Tyler Austin
2B
1
Starlin Castro
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Castro suffered the injury on Monday while running out a groundball. The good news is it's only a Grade 1 strain and he thinks he has a chance to be back when his 10 days are up. Tyler Wade is replacing Castro on the roster and figures to play a lot at second base. Ronald Torreyes is starting there Tuesday, and Rob Refsnyder is also an option.
Jun 27
2
Tyler Wade
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
Hicks suffered the injury during Sunday's game and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. It's a shame, as the 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half. Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) has been activated from the disabled list to take his place on the active roster.
Jun 26
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Sidelined
Matt Holliday (fatigue) remained out of the Yankees' lineup Tuesday.
Holliday hasn't played since Saturday due to fatigue, telling manager Joe Girardi that "it feels like someone zapped me of all my energy." The club could send him back to New York to undergo more tests if he doesn't feel better soon. The Yankees have Tyler Austin in the designated hitter spot and Austin Romine at first base.
Jun 27
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
CC Sabathia (hamstring) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday.
It was his first bullpen session since being placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring earlier this month. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is progressing "very, very well" and mentioned that a simulated game could be the next step. The veteran southpaw appears on track to return before the All-Star break.
Jun 26
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Adam Warren (shoulder) has been playing catch.
Warren's recovery from right shoulder inflammation has come slower than expected. He's hoping to return at some point during the Yankees' next homestand, which begins in a week.
Jun 26
6
Chad Green
7
Ronald Herrera
8
Tyler Webb
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
Dave Shovein looks at Alex Cobb's no-hit bid, the Nationals' thieving ways against Arrieta and Sean Newcomb's dominance in Wednesday's Dose.
