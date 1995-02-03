Player Page

Weather | Roster

Miguel Andujar | Third Baseman | #94

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Craig Mish of Fantasy Sports Radio reports that the Yankees are calling up third base prospect Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
It's unclear at this point what the corresponding move will be, but putting Matt Holliday (fatigue) on the disabled list is a possibility. Ranked by MLB.com as the Yankees' No. 9 prospect, Andujar has batted .312/.346/.491 with eight homers and 54 RBI between Double- and Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old should see some starts in the designated hitter spot while Holliday is out and also gives the Yanks an alternative at third base to the struggling Chase Headley. He's worth a shot in deeper formats. Jun 28 - 9:57 AM
Source: Craig Mish on Twitter
More Miguel Andujar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA7268101263400.308.379.462
Trenton(EAST)AA672537923175230123823.312.342.494
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Ronald Herrera
8Tyler Webb
 

 