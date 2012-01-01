Player Page

Sam Travis | First Baseman

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 208
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Red Sox purchased the contract of 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.
The Red Sox sent down Hector Velazquez to clear a spot on the active roster. Travis got off to a slow start in April, but he was batting .333/.389/.561 with three home runs and 13 RBI this month. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against left-handers in his first stint in the majors. May 23 - 2:52 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Pawtucket(INT)AAA33126369041419132421.286.353.452
