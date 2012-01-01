Sam Travis | First Baseman Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 8/27/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 208 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Red Sox purchased the contract of 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox sent down Hector Velazquez to clear a spot on the active roster. Travis got off to a slow start in April, but he was batting .333/.389/.561 with three home runs and 13 RBI this month. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against left-handers in his first stint in the majors.

Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket. Travis also walked, and one of the two hits was a double. After a slow start, he's been much better over the last ten days, posting an .849 OPS in that time frame. With Mitch Moreland performing well there's no chance of a call up, but Travis has the offensive ability to be an everyday first baseman, and it looks like he's almost ready.

Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket. Travis also scored and knocked in a run. After a slow start, Travis has been much better with the bat over the last ten days, hitting .324 in that span. He's not your ideal basher at first base, but he might have a plus hit tool, and 15 to 20 homer seasons are within reach. He's certainly a prospect worth monitoring going forward.