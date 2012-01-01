Sam Travis | First Baseman

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Correa out of Astros lineup on Tuesday night
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL
Brett Gardner not in Tuesday's lineup
Cano (quad) activated from disabled list
Red Sox call up prospect 1B Sam Travis
Carlos Santana in right field again Tuesday
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) to begin rehab stint
Report: Padres calling up Dinelson Lamet
Greinke fans 12, works into ninth vs. ChiSox
Goldschmidt slugs 11th home run on Monday
Giles collects 12th save for first-place HOU
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps
Martavis says he added 10 pounds of muscle
New rule allows two players to return from IR
Cowboys doing 'homework' on Daryl Washington
David Irving facing four-game, PED suspension
C.J. Prosise will have 'big role' if healthy?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Amir Johnson (shoulder) a GTD for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out Monday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) questionable for G4
Andre Iguodala (left knee) will play Monday
Guerschon Yabusele (foot) undergoes surgery
Paul Millsap opts out, will be a free agent
Marcus Smart posts 27/7/5 in Game 3 victory
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
Colton Sissons leads Predators to Cup Final
Jonathan Bernier is starting in Game 6 Monday
John Gibson (LBI) practices on Monday
Hawks could add Ulf Samuelsson as assistant
Rickard Rakell will not play on Monday
Erik Karlsson is expected to play in Game 6
Henrik Lundqvist leads Sweden to gold medal
Erik Karlsson (foot/ankle) leaves Game 5
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Theriault keeps lead after sixth in Toledo
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Andrew Ranger: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Shane Lee: Menards 200 results
Gary Klutt: Can-Am 200 results
Gilliland keeps lead after Orange Show 150
Gus Dean: Menards 200 results
Cayden Lapcevich: Can-Am 200 results
Derek Kraus: DNF in Orange Show 150
Riley Herbst: Menards 200 results
Alex Labbe: Can-Am 200 results
Nicole Behar: DNF in Orange Show 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eduardo seals Chelsea stay with new deal
Azpilicueta plays down Barcelona link
Laurent Koscielny red card appeal denied
Loanees Negredo and Chambers depart Boro
Midfield pair pens new one-year deals
Fellaini and Smalling train ahead of EL final
Lewis Cook attracts praise from Eddie Howe
Griezmann rates chance of United move at 6/10
Defoe on the verge of Bournemouth transfer
Claims Pogba is carrying a hamstring injury
Mustafi could miss the FA Cup final
Spurs take drastic measures to cure Dembele
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Carson Smith
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(3B)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Sam Travis
(1B)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sam Travis | First Baseman
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/27/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 208
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox purchased the contract of 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.
The Red Sox sent down Hector Velazquez to clear a spot on the active roster. Travis got off to a slow start in April, but he was batting .333/.389/.561 with three home runs and 13 RBI this month. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against left-handers in his first stint in the majors.
May 23 - 2:52 PM
Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Travis also walked, and one of the two hits was a double. After a slow start, he's been much better over the last ten days, posting an .849 OPS in that time frame. With Mitch Moreland performing well there's no chance of a call up, but Travis has the offensive ability to be an everyday first baseman, and it looks like he's almost ready.
May 11 - 2:16 PM
Red Sox prospect Sam Travis went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Travis also scored and knocked in a run. After a slow start, Travis has been much better with the bat over the last ten days, hitting .324 in that span. He's not your ideal basher at first base, but he might have a plus hit tool, and 15 to 20 homer seasons are within reach. He's certainly a prospect worth monitoring going forward.
May 4 - 2:57 PM
Sam Travis went 2-for-3 and hit his third homer of the spring Wednesday as the Red Sox and Rays played to a 3-3 tie.
Travis is 9-for-28 with six extra-base hits and a 6/4 K/BB ratio. Mitch Moreland might not be feeling the heat in April, but if Travis can continue to perform like this in Triple-A, then Moreland might find himself challenged for playing time come June or July.
Mar 15 - 4:42 PM
Red Sox call up prospect 1B Sam Travis
May 23 - 2:52 PM
Travis picks up two hits
May 11 - 2:16 PM
Two-hit day for Travis
May 4 - 2:57 PM
Sam Travis hits third homer for Red Sox
Mar 15 - 4:42 PM
More Sam Travis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3396)
2
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2879)
3
F. Freeman
ATL
(2788)
4
J. Turner
LA
(2651)
5
A. Pujols
LAA
(2499)
6
M. Cabrera
DET
(2496)
7
E. Thames
MLW
(2490)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2354)
9
J. Happ
TOR
(2215)
10
I. Happ
CHC
(2168)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
33
126
36
9
0
4
14
19
13
24
2
1
.286
.353
.452
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2
Sam Travis
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
10-Day DL
Pablo Sandoval (knee) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.
Sandoval will start out at designated hitter as he embarks on his rehab assignment. A right knee strain has kept him out of action since April 24, but on his current track, it looks like he could rejoin the Red Sox by the end of May barring setback.
May 17
2
Marco Hernandez
10-Day DL
Marco Hernandez is likely to have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.
Hernandez has been on the disabled list for over a week with a shoulder subluxtion and it doesn't sound like he's making any progress. It doesn't help that he has a history of issues with his left shoulder. He'll undergo another MRI soon before a final decision is made.
May 12
3
Josh Rutledge
4
Deven Marrero
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Brock Holt
10-Day DL
Brock Holt had to be pulled from Monday's rehab game with Triple-A Pawtucket due to a recurrence of vertigo symptoms.
It's the second setback he's had in the last few weeks. What the next step for Holt is isn't known, but obviously he's not going to be activated as soon as hoped.
May 15
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) will make another minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.
Price was only able to navigate two innings in his first start on Friday, and the club would like him a bit more stretched out before he's inserted back in the big league rotation. If all goes well with Wednesday's start, he could make his season debut with the Red Sox the following week.
May 20
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred RHP Steven Wright (knee) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Red Sox needed to clear a spot for tonight's starting pitcher, Hector Velazquez, on the 40-man roster. Wright underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month. He got beat up this year, turning in a miserable 8.25 ERA over five starts. The knuckleballer hasn't looked the same since injuring himself in a pinch-running appearance last summer.
May 18
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Roenis Elias was scratched from his minor league rehab start at Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night after feeling discomfort in his left lat during his bullpen session.
Elias had finally started to make tangible progress toward a return before this setback. It's unclear when he'll attempt to resume throwing again.
May 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
60-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) is headed for tests on Monday.
Thornburg felt more discomfort and fatigue in his right shoulder while trying to throw in recent days. There should be more clarity on his status after his doctor visits this week, but he's obviously a long ways off from joining Boston's bullpen.
May 15
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robby Scott
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
60-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday.
Smith hit a snag in his recovery from Tommy John surgery late last month, but it appears the 27-year-old reliever is back on the right track. If all goes well from here, he could be an option for the Boston bullpen around late May or early June. Smith has not appeared in a game for the Red Sox since they acquired him from the Mariners in December 2015.
May 2
8
Heath Hembree
9
Ben Taylor
10
Brandon Workman
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
Jesse Pantuosco explains how the Astros kept the No. 1 spot in his Week 8 Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
»
MLB Live Chat
May 23
»
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
»
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
»
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
»
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
MLB Headlines
»
Correa out of Astros lineup on Tuesday night
»
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start
»
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL
»
Brett Gardner not in Tuesday's lineup
»
Cano (quad) activated from disabled list
»
Red Sox call up prospect 1B Sam Travis
»
Carlos Santana in right field again Tuesday
»
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) to begin rehab stint
»
Report: Padres calling up Dinelson Lamet
»
Greinke fans 12, works into ninth vs. ChiSox
»
Goldschmidt slugs 11th home run on Monday
»
Giles collects 12th save for first-place HOU
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved