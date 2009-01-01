Enrique Hernandez | Outfielder | #14

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

3 Kyle Farmer

1B 1 Cody Bellinger

2 Adrian Gonzalez Sidelined

Adrian Gonzalez is dealing with tightness in his back and will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season. Now the question not only becomes will Gonzalez make the playoff roster, but should he? He offers no defensive versatility and he's struggled to both get on base and hit for power in 2017. The only argument might be that Gonzalez has postseason experience and could be useful off the bench, but it might be hard for manager Dave Roberts to trust any of that given how he's played this year.

2B 1 Logan Forsythe

2 Chase Utley

3 Charlie Culberson

4 Tim Locastro

SS 1 Corey Seager

3B 1 Justin Turner

LF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Franklin Gutierrez 60-Day DL

Franklin Gutierrez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon. The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since late June with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause vertebrae in the spine to fuse. Gutierrez will likely spend more than a week playing in minor league games before the Dodgers consider activating him.

3 Andre Ethier

4 O'Koyea Dickson 60-Day DL

Dodgers placed OF/1B O'Koyea Dickson on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder sublulxation. The move frees up a spot on the club's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old saw just nine plate appearances during his time with the big league club, going 1-for-7 (.143) with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. He should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.

5 Andrew Toles 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.

CF 1 Chris Taylor

2 Enrique Hernandez

3 Alex Verdugo

4 Trayce Thompson

RF 1 Yasiel Puig

2 Joc Pederson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Yu Darvish

3 Alex Wood

4 Rich Hill

5 Kenta Maeda

7 Brandon McCarthy

8 Brock Stewart

9 Scott Kazmir 60-Day DL

Scott Kazmir (hip) threw three scoreless innings Monday in a minor league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. It was his first game action since July, as he's been dealing with continued issues with his left arm and hip. Kazmir walked two batters and struck out three while throwing 53 pitches. Monday was the regular season finale for Rancho and it's unclear what the next step might be. Kazmir hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this season.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Pedro Baez

3 Tony Watson

4 Brandon Morrow

5 Luis Avilan Sidelined

Luis Avilan will be unavailable for the NLDS due to a sore left shoulder. Avilan hasn't pitched since September 21. It's possible he could be an option for the NLCS roster if the Dodgers advance.

6 Grant Dayton 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day disabled list. Nothing has changed in the left-hander's prognosis after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, this was merely done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dayton is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.

7 Tony Cingrani

8 Ross Stripling

9 Josh Fields

10 Edward Paredes

11 Josh Ravin 60-Day DL

Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin injuries. That will end the right-hander's season officially and also clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Brandon McCarthy. Ravin should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.

12 Walker Buehler

13 Adam Liberatore 60-Day DL

Adam Liberatore (forearm) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning. It's his first game action in nearly three months. Liberatore has been plagued by a few injuries this season, with the most recent one being left forearm tightness. He's hoping to contribute in September.