Enrique Hernandez | Outfielder | #14

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Buxton hurt, but no rib fracture
Hernandez in LF, batting fifth in Game 2
Descalso starting, batting fifth in NLDS G2
Indians uncertain on Encarnacion availability
Buxton played through cracked rib Tuesday
Turner homers and drives in five vs DBacks
Hendricks fires seven shutout innings vs Nats
Strasburg fans 10, yields two runs in loss
Keuchel yields just one run over 5 2/3 frames
Carlos Correa homers, drives in four runs
Edwin Encarnacion exits with sprained ankle
Betts departs after aggravating wrist injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 5 Forecasts
Oct 7
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 6
Injury Report: Week 5
Oct 6
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 6
Week 5 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 6
Roundtable: Bye Week Blues
Oct 6
Dose: Pats Edge Bucs On TNF
Oct 6
Matchups: Patriots at Bucs
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marshawn Lynch in line for heavy workload
Davante Adams cleared, likely to play Sunday
Sam Bradford listed questionable for MNF
Martavis Bryant questionable with illness
Report: 49ers open to Carlos Hyde extension
Crabtree (chest) no longer on injury report
Davante Adams officially listed questionable
Ty Montgomery (ribs) doubtful for Week 5
Cardinals list John Brown as questionable
Jeremy Maclin (hand) draws questionable tag
Jay Ajayi taken off Dolphins injury report
Wayne Gallman likely to lead Week 5 backfield
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cheick Diallo (ankle) out again on Sunday
Rajon Rondo (groin) won't play on Sunday
Sam Dekker ruled out for Sunday vs. Blazers
Danilo Gallinari (foot) doubtful for Sunday
Kris Dunn (finger) expected to miss 2-4 weeks
Allen Crabbe (ankle) probable for Sunday
Seth Curry (left tibia) out indefinitely
Exum (shoulder) to miss 'significant' time
LeBron James (ankle) will not play Sunday
Danny Green scores 20 points vs. Kings
Rodney Hood scores 19 points vs. Suns
Alec Burks thrives again, scores 19 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas, No Baby
Oct 7
Dose: VGK wins franchise debut
Oct 7
A Bunch of Fours
Oct 6
Dose: Saad, Hawks crush Pens
Oct 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 1
Oct 5
Dose: McDavid does it again
Oct 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 4
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Preds likely to start Juuse Saros on Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will probably start Saturday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Saturday
Ondrej Pavelec will get the nod on Sunday
Rookies lead Devils past Avs on Saturday
Oilers will scratch Kailer Yamamoto Saturday
Canucks won't use Brock Boeser on Saturday
Stars will start Kari Lehtonen on Saturday
Jaromir Jagr not up to game speed yet
OEL primed for bounce-back season
Geztlaf likely to miss Saturday night's game
M-A Fleury blocks 45 shots in Vegas victory
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Erik Jones to start 38th in BoA 500
Bowyer best qualified non-playoff contender
Coby makes daring pass to earn Modified win
Denny Hamlin on Bank of America pole
Suarez: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Hornish tops Charlotte XFINITY Final Practice
Coby on Charlotte pole for Southern Slam 150
Allgaier paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
LaJoie leads way in modified practice at CMS
Brennan Poole: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Alex Bowman: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Danny Bohn leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
Hadley clips the course record w/ 11-under 61
Defender Steele R2 67; trails by 1 in Napa
Zac Blair blemish-free thru 36 holes in Napa
Rookie Diaz (back) WDs prior to R2 in Napa
B. Haas matches low round of the week (-7)
Carnoustie course record puts Fleetwood T1st
Hatton charges into lead with Carnoustie 65
Siem sets new 36h clubhouse target at Dunhill
Drysdale leads home Scots challenge at Links
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas turns to QB Sam Ehlinger to start
Conklin (foot) returns to log 10-136-2
Dungey ties Syracuse record for QB TD runs
TD machine Kerryon Johnson scores thrice
RB Stockton shreds KU for 161 yards, TD
Saquon Barkley limited to 75 yards rushing
Iowa State upsets Sooners behind QB Kempt
Notre Dame QB Ian Book to start against UNC
QB Skipper relieves President in blowout loss
Kelly Bryant exits with possible ankle injury
Richie James (ankle) doubtful for FIU game
WR Lamb (shoulder) likely done for the day
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
Lanzini targeting full return after break
Cherries welcome back Wilson after 8 months
Foxes full-back out of the England squad
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Charlie Culberson
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Michael Medina
(OF)
Brock Stewart
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
O'Koyea Dickson
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Chris Taylor
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Edward Paredes
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Kyle Farmer
(3B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Cody Bellinger
(1B)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Wilmer Font
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Walker Buehler
(R)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Alex Verdugo
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Tim Locastro
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Tony Watson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Enrique Hernandez | Outfielder | #14
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $555,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Enrique Hernandez is starting in left field and batting fifth in Saturday's NLDS Game 2 against the Diamondbacks.
Hernandez gave way to Curtis Granderson in Game 1, but he's in the lineup for the matchup with left-handed Robbie Ray Saturday. It's no surprise after he slashed .270/.367/.579 against southpaws during the regular season. The rest of the crew backing up starter Rich Hill: Chris Taylor CF, Corey Seager SS, Justin Turner 3B, Cody Bellinger 1B, Hernandez LF, Logan Forsythe 2B, Austin Barnes C, Yasiel Puig RF, Hill P.
Oct 7 - 5:43 PM
Source:
Rotoworld MLB Daily Lineups
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Enrique Hernandez will start against left-handed pitchers in the NLDS.
Hernandez has crushed lefties to the tune of a .966 OPS in 2017. Curtis Granderson, meanwhile, is hitting just .202 against southpaws, so this move --obviously -- is the right one to make.
Oct 4 - 7:10 PM
Source:
JP Hoornstra on Twitter
Enrique Hernandez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Monday in the Dodgers' loss to the Diamondbacks.
Hernandez has been drawing regular playing time while Corey Seager nurses a right elbow injury, but the results have not been good. For the season, the 26-year-old is batting .212 with a .303 on-base percentage.
Sep 4 - 11:53 PM
Enrique Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a bases-clearing double in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Hernandez stroked a double with the bases loaded in the first inning, scoring three and putting the Dodgers on their way to their 81st win of the season. For the campaign as a whole, Kike is slashing .224/.317/.461 with 10 homers and 32 RBI in 101 games played.
Aug 11 - 1:43 AM
Hernandez in LF, batting fifth in Game 2
Oct 7 - 5:43 PM
Hernandez to start against southpaws in NLDS
Oct 4 - 7:10 PM
Enrique Hernandez goes 0-for-4 with 3 Ks
Sep 4 - 11:53 PM
Enrique Hernandez clears bases with double
Aug 11 - 1:43 AM
More Enrique Hernandez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Stanton
MIA
(3054)
2
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2977)
3
M. Sano
MIN
(2383)
4
E. Nunez
BOS
(2068)
5
B. Buxton
MIN
(1724)
6
T. Bauer
CLE
(1674)
7
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1674)
8
J. Altuve
HOU
(1655)
9
A. Judge
NYY
(1639)
10
B. Harper
WAS
(1535)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
140
297
64
24
2
11
37
46
41
80
3
0
.215
.308
.421
.729
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
3
9
24
14
73
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
@ COL
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
.667
1.000
Sep 30
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 29
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
SD
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 26
SD
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Sep 25
SD
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.667
.000
Sep 24
SF
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez is dealing with tightness in his back and will be shut down for the remainder of the regular season.
Now the question not only becomes will Gonzalez make the playoff roster, but should he? He offers no defensive versatility and he's struggled to both get on base and hit for power in 2017. The only argument might be that Gonzalez has postseason experience and could be useful off the bench, but it might be hard for manager Dave Roberts to trust any of that given how he's played this year.
Sep 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
3
Charlie Culberson
4
Tim Locastro
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Franklin Gutierrez
60-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon.
The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since late June with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause vertebrae in the spine to fuse. Gutierrez will likely spend more than a week playing in minor league games before the Dodgers consider activating him.
Aug 15
3
Andre Ethier
4
O'Koyea Dickson
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF/1B O'Koyea Dickson on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder sublulxation.
The move frees up a spot on the club's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old saw just nine plate appearances during his time with the big league club, going 1-for-7 (.143) with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. He should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 29
5
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Alex Verdugo
4
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Yu Darvish
3
Alex Wood
4
Rich Hill
5
Kenta Maeda
6
Hyun-Jin Ryu
7
Brandon McCarthy
8
Brock Stewart
9
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw three scoreless innings Monday in a minor league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
It was his first game action since July, as he's been dealing with continued issues with his left arm and hip. Kazmir walked two batters and struck out three while throwing 53 pitches. Monday was the regular season finale for Rancho and it's unclear what the next step might be. Kazmir hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this season.
Sep 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Tony Watson
4
Brandon Morrow
5
Luis Avilan
Sidelined
Luis Avilan will be unavailable for the NLDS due to a sore left shoulder.
Avilan hasn't pitched since September 21. It's possible he could be an option for the NLCS roster if the Dodgers advance.
Oct 1
6
Grant Dayton
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the left-hander's prognosis after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, this was merely done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dayton is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.
Sep 1
7
Tony Cingrani
8
Ross Stripling
9
Josh Fields
10
Edward Paredes
11
Josh Ravin
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 60-day disabled list with hip and groin injuries.
That will end the right-hander's season officially and also clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Brandon McCarthy. Ravin should be healthy and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Sep 22
12
Walker Buehler
13
Adam Liberatore
60-Day DL
Adam Liberatore (forearm) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning.
It's his first game action in nearly three months. Liberatore has been plagued by a few injuries this season, with the most recent one being left forearm tightness. He's hoping to contribute in September.
Aug 25
14
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
Headlines
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Nick Doran recaps Division Series action from both leagues, including a grand slam from Francisco Lindor and a shut-down start from Kyle Hendricks.
More MLB Columns
»
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
»
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
»
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
»
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
»
Dose: Diamonds Are Back
Oct 5
»
Team Roundup: Phillies
Oct 4
»
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
»
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Buxton hurt, but no rib fracture
»
Hernandez in LF, batting fifth in Game 2
»
Descalso starting, batting fifth in NLDS G2
»
Indians uncertain on Encarnacion availability
»
Buxton played through cracked rib Tuesday
»
Turner homers and drives in five vs DBacks
»
Hendricks fires seven shutout innings vs Nats
»
Strasburg fans 10, yields two runs in loss
»
Keuchel yields just one run over 5 2/3 frames
»
Carlos Correa homers, drives in four runs
»
Edwin Encarnacion exits with sprained ankle
»
Betts departs after aggravating wrist injury
MLB Links
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved