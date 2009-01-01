Player Page

Enrique Hernandez | Outfielder | #14

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Enrique Hernandez is starting in left field and batting fifth in Saturday's NLDS Game 2 against the Diamondbacks.
Hernandez gave way to Curtis Granderson in Game 1, but he's in the lineup for the matchup with left-handed Robbie Ray Saturday. It's no surprise after he slashed .270/.367/.579 against southpaws during the regular season. The rest of the crew backing up starter Rich Hill: Chris Taylor CF, Corey Seager SS, Justin Turner 3B, Cody Bellinger 1B, Hernandez LF, Logan Forsythe 2B, Austin Barnes C, Yasiel Puig RF, Hill P. Oct 7 - 5:43 PM
Source: Rotoworld MLB Daily Lineups
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14029764242113746418030.215.308.421.729
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170392414731
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1@ COL111000111000001.000.6671.000
Sep 30@ COL11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 29@ COL11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 27SD13100011000000.333.333.333
Sep 26SD111100010000001.0001.0002.000
Sep 25SD11000002200000.000.667.000
Sep 24SF11000000000000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Kyle Farmer
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
3Charlie Culberson
4Tim Locastro
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Curtis Granderson
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4O'Koyea Dickson
5Andrew Toles
CF1Chris Taylor
2Enrique Hernandez
3Alex Verdugo
4Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Yu Darvish
3Alex Wood
4Rich Hill
5Kenta Maeda
6Hyun-Jin Ryu
7Brandon McCarthy
8Brock Stewart
9Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Tony Watson
4Brandon Morrow
5Luis Avilan
6Grant Dayton
7Tony Cingrani
8Ross Stripling
9Josh Fields
10Edward Paredes
11Josh Ravin
12Walker Buehler
13Adam Liberatore
14Yimi Garcia
 

 