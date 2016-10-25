Player Page

Roberto Perez | Catcher | #55

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Lake City (FL) CC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 33 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Indians signed C Roberto Perez to a four-year contract extension with club options for 2021 and 2022.
He'll receive $9 million guaranteed and just over $21 million if both options are exercised. Perez has batted an underwhelming .220/.318/.355 in the majors to this point, but he draws rave reviews for his defensive work. The Indians now have their top two catchers under team control for a while. Apr 2 - 1:43 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
61153286131714234400.183.285.294.579
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
201661000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA252100012100.400.571.600
Goodyear(ARIZ)R693000345100.333.571.333
Lake County(MID)A120000001000.000.333.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Yandy Diaz
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Shawn Armstrong
 

 