Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Tim Cooney
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Boone Logan
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Roberto Perez | Catcher | #55
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Lake City (FL) CC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 33 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians signed C Roberto Perez to a four-year contract extension with club options for 2021 and 2022.
He'll receive $9 million guaranteed and just over $21 million if both options are exercised. Perez has batted an underwhelming .220/.318/.355 in the majors to this point, but he draws rave reviews for his defensive work. The Indians now have their top two catchers under team control for a while.
Apr 2 - 1:43 PM
Roberto Perez homered twice Tuesday in the Indians' World Series Game 1 defeat of the Cubs.
The first was a solo shot off Jon Lester in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead and the second was a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth that put the game out of reach. Perez, known more for his defense than his bat, finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBI. It was the first two-homer game by a catcher in the World Series since Gary Carter in 1986. Perez slugged just three total home runs during the regular season.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:52:00 PM
Roberto Perez will start behind the plate and catch Trevor Bauer in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Thursday.
Yan Gomes (hand) completed a remarkable comeback by making the Indians' ALDS roster, but Perez is expected to function as the starting catcher during the series. The full lineup: Carlos Santana DH, Jason Kipnis 2B, Francisco Lindor SS, Mike Napoli 1B, Jose Ramirez 3B, Lonnie Chisenhall RF, Coco Crisp LF, Tyler Naquin CF, Perez C.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Source:
Zack Meisel on Twitter
Roberto Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI as the Indians topped the Tigers 7-4 on Monday.
Perez badly needed this. He showed a nice bat in his backup role last year, but he's struggled miserably this season while being asked to step it up in Yan Gomes' absence; he entered the game tonight with a .168/.265/.256 line. If he can keep it going this week, then he should enter the postseason as the clear starter in Cleveland. He's getting the bulk of the playing time anyway.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:52:00 PM
Tribe signs C Roberto Perez to four-year deal
Apr 2 - 1:43 PM
Roberto Perez homers twice for CLE in Gm. 1
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 11:52:00 PM
Roberto Perez starting behind plate in Game 1
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Roberto Perez goes 3-for-4, homers
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 11:52:00 PM
More Roberto Perez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
61
153
28
6
1
3
17
14
23
44
0
0
.183
.285
.294
.579
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
61
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
2
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
.400
.571
.600
Goodyear(ARIZ)
R
6
9
3
0
0
0
3
4
5
1
0
0
.333
.571
.333
Lake County(MID)
A
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
10-Day DL
Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right rotator cuff inflammation.
Kipnis battled shoulder soreness all camp, although he said that he recently "turned a corner" in his recovery. Still, he could very well miss most, if not all, of April. The Indians will shift Jose Ramirez over to second base and install Yandy Diaz at third until Kipnis is ready.
Apr 2
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Yandy Diaz
LF
1
Michael Brantley
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
Sidelined
Tyler Naquin said Sunday that the knee soreness he's dealing with isn't a big deal.
Naquin has been diagnosed with bilateral soreness in both knees, but he expects to return to game action soon. The 25-year-old is hitting .458 this spring.
Mar 19
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
10-Day DL
Indians placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
Chisenhall was hurt when he collided with the outfield wall last month. His stay on the DL is expected to be short. Brandon Guyer will be the primary right fielder in the meantime.
Apr 2
2
Brandon Guyer
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Shawn Armstrong
