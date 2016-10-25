Roberto Perez | Catcher | #55 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (28) / 12/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Lake City (FL) CC Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 33 (0) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Indians signed C Roberto Perez to a four-year contract extension with club options for 2021 and 2022. He'll receive $9 million guaranteed and just over $21 million if both options are exercised. Perez has batted an underwhelming .220/.318/.355 in the majors to this point, but he draws rave reviews for his defensive work. The Indians now have their top two catchers under team control for a while.

Roberto Perez homered twice Tuesday in the Indians' World Series Game 1 defeat of the Cubs. The first was a solo shot off Jon Lester in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead and the second was a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth that put the game out of reach. Perez, known more for his defense than his bat, finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBI. It was the first two-homer game by a catcher in the World Series since Gary Carter in 1986. Perez slugged just three total home runs during the regular season.

Roberto Perez will start behind the plate and catch Trevor Bauer in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Thursday. Yan Gomes (hand) completed a remarkable comeback by making the Indians' ALDS roster, but Perez is expected to function as the starting catcher during the series. The full lineup: Carlos Santana DH, Jason Kipnis 2B, Francisco Lindor SS, Mike Napoli 1B, Jose Ramirez 3B, Lonnie Chisenhall RF, Coco Crisp LF, Tyler Naquin CF, Perez C. Source: Zack Meisel on Twitter