Rafael Devers | Third Baseman

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski announced Sunday that top prospect Rafael Devers will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to play third base.
Devers was just moved up to Triple-A on July 14 where he hit .355 with a pair of homers and four RBI in his eight games. The 20-year-old sensation should get a chance to hold the position for the remainder of the season and could be a worthwhile investment in mixed leagues. Jul 23 - 6:20 PM
Source: Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter
