Rafael Devers | Third Baseman Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (20) / 10/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right

Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski announced Sunday that top prospect Rafael Devers will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to play third base. Devers was just moved up to Triple-A on July 14 where he hit .355 with a pair of homers and four RBI in his eight games. The 20-year-old sensation should get a chance to hold the position for the remainder of the season and could be a worthwhile investment in mixed leagues. Source: Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter

Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com reports that the Red Sox have promoted third base prospect Rafael Devers to Triple-A Pawtucket. He's taking the spot of Pablo Sandoval, who had been at Pawtucket rehabbing but was designated for assignment Friday. A consensus top-20 prospect, Devers batted .300/.369/.575 with 18 homers at Double-A Portland to earn the promotion. The Red Sox have an obvious need at third base, but they seem likely to acquire help outside the organization and give the 20-year-old Devers more seasoning in the minors. Source: CSN New England

According to ESPN Red Sox reporter Scott Lauber, 3B prospect Rafael Devers will be promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket "literally any day now." Boston's top prospect has been tearing it up in Double-A. Among Eastern League hitters, the 20-year-old Dominican Republic native ranks fourth in home runs (18), fifth in RBI (56) and third in slugging percentage (.575). With the Red Sox in dire straits at third base, fantasy owners would be wise to monitor Devers' progress. He's No. 12 in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects. Source: Scott Lauber on Twitter