Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rafael Devers | Third Baseman
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski announced Sunday that top prospect Rafael Devers will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to play third base.
Devers was just moved up to Triple-A on July 14 where he hit .355 with a pair of homers and four RBI in his eight games. The 20-year-old sensation should get a chance to hold the position for the remainder of the season and could be a worthwhile investment in mixed leagues.
Jul 23 - 6:20 PM
Source:
Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter
Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com reports that the Red Sox have promoted third base prospect Rafael Devers to Triple-A Pawtucket.
He's taking the spot of Pablo Sandoval, who had been at Pawtucket rehabbing but was designated for assignment Friday. A consensus top-20 prospect, Devers batted .300/.369/.575 with 18 homers at Double-A Portland to earn the promotion. The Red Sox have an obvious need at third base, but they seem likely to acquire help outside the organization and give the 20-year-old Devers more seasoning in the minors.
Jul 14 - 11:51 AM
Source:
CSN New England
According to ESPN Red Sox reporter Scott Lauber, 3B prospect Rafael Devers will be promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket "literally any day now."
Boston's top prospect has been tearing it up in Double-A. Among Eastern League hitters, the 20-year-old Dominican Republic native ranks fourth in home runs (18), fifth in RBI (56) and third in slugging percentage (.575). With the Red Sox in dire straits at third base, fantasy owners would be wise to monitor Devers' progress. He's No. 12 in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects.
Jul 13 - 4:29 PM
Source:
Scott Lauber on Twitter
Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers homered twice on Wednesday for Double-A Portland.
The homers give Devers 16 on the year. This is a hitter with easy plus power potential from the left side, so it isn't surprising that he's tapped into it, it's just nice to see that happen at age 20. There are rumors that he isn't long for Portland, and if he can hit for power and average like he has at Double-A in Triple-A, the Red Sox might be wise to see if he can handle the hot corner down the stretch. He's that good.
Jun 29 - 1:11 PM
Red Sox to promote Devers to play third base
Jul 23 - 6:20 PM
Red Sox promote Rafael Devers to Triple-A
Jul 14 - 11:51 AM
Rafael Devers nearing promotion to Triple-A
Jul 13 - 4:29 PM
Devers homers twice
Jun 29 - 1:11 PM
More Rafael Devers Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
8
31
11
1
0
2
4
6
3
8
0
0
.355
.412
.581
Portland(EAST)
AA
77
287
86
19
3
18
56
48
31
55
0
3
.300
.369
.575
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Brock Holt
2
Deven Marrero
3
Josh Rutledge
7-Day DL
The Red Sox are expected to activate Josh Rutledge (concussion) from the disabled list on Monday.
Manager John Farrell insinuated that the Red Sox would likely send down a reliever to make room for him. Rutledge seems to be over his concussion and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He'll split time at third base with Brock Holt and Deven Marrero, though the Red Sox are likely to upgrade that position at the trade deadline. A .258 career hitter with very little power, Rutledge carries no fantasy relevance.
Jul 22
4
Marco Hernandez
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred INF Marco Hernandez from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Blaine Boyer. Hernandez is out for the season following shoulder surgery.
May 28
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred RHP Steven Wright (knee) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Red Sox needed to clear a spot for tonight's starting pitcher, Hector Velazquez, on the 40-man roster. Wright underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month. He got beat up this year, turning in a miserable 8.25 ERA over five starts. The knuckleballer hasn't looked the same since injuring himself in a pinch-running appearance last summer.
May 18
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Doug Fister
8
Roenis Elias
60-Day DL
Roenis Elias (oblique) has been throwing simulated games.
He's expected to require a few more throwing sessions before being cleared for game action. Elias has been out all season due to an intercostal strain.
Jun 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
60-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg will undergo season-ending surgery Friday for thoracic outlet syndrome.
A very tough blow for the Red Sox, who traded Travis Shaw and three legitimate prospects to the Brewers over the winter in exchange for Thornburg. The 28-year-old setup man came down with shoulder problems early in spring training and has yet to appear in a game for Boston. He registered a 2.15 ERA and 90/25 K/BB ratio over 67 innings last season with Milwaukee.
Jun 15
3
Joe Kelly
10-Day DL
Joe Kelly (hamstring) will travel with the Red Sox to Anaheim this weekend and hopes to be cleared to throw a bullpen session.
Kelly is a week removed from being placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He won't be ready to return when eligible, but making it back before the end of the month seems possible.
Jul 21
4
Matt Barnes
5
Chris Sale
6
Heath Hembree
7
Fernando Abad
8
Brandon Workman
9
Robbie Ross
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Robbie Ross on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation.
Ross was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket back on May 19, but he had yet to make an appearance there because his elbow has been barking. That option has been reversed and Ross is now on the major league disabled list. There is no timetable for his return to action.
Jun 1
10
Blaine Boyer
10-Day DL
Blaine Boyer (elbow) will resume throwing off a mound in the next day or two.
Boyer will join the Red Sox on their West Coast road trip. It sounds like he could make it back before the end of the month if all goes well.
Jul 21
11
Ben Taylor
12
Kyle Martin
Daily Dose: Moose Season
Jul 23
Nate Grimm analyzes Mike Moustakas' resurgence, some bad luck for Gregory Polanco and bad news for Keon Broxton in Sunday's Daily Dose.
